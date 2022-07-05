Ossipee Valley Fair

Mark your calendars for another fair you will want to check out this week. The friendliest of fairs, the Ossipee Fair, will be held from July 7th to 10th at 291 South Hiram Road in Hiram, Maine. There will be something for all ages to enjoy at the Ossipee Fair, which will be jam-packed with events and activities. The fair will feature activities, exhibits, and demonstrations that honor rural New England's agriculture, livestock, and handicrafts. Hiram, Maine is an hour and twenty-five minutes from Augusta, two hours and twenty-five minutes from Bangor, and half an hour from Conway, New Hampshire.

Admission

Admission is $10.00 per person with free admission for kids 12 years old and under. For senior citizens aged 56+, admission is $5.00. Parking is free with admission and you can buy a four-day fair bracelet for $35.00, but that doesn't include rides on the midway. The gates open daily at 7:00 a.m. The Octagonal exhibit halls are open daily from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. The Hawley pavilion and commercial exhibits are open from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. every day except Sunday.

If you would like to ride the Midway rides, you have the option of purchasing tickets for single rides or you will be able to purchase a bracelet for $20.00 each day.

Merry-go-round Rusty Warson/Unsplash

Schedule

There will be a midway with carnival games and rides daily, along with fun events for both kids and adults. There will be a pie-eating contest, a frog jumping contest, a skillet toss, a stick horse rodeo, farmer Olympics, an antique tractor display, musical entertainment, a daily bike raffle for the kids, and much more! You will also be able to see all the animals like horses, sheep, goats, cows, baby animals, and more. All four days of the fair will offer kids the opportunity to build a bear. Saturday, July 9th from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. will be the bean and harvest supper, which usually sells out, so make sure you get there early. Saturday, July 9th, and Sunday, July 10th will feature ATV and 4x4 racing with vehicles from all over New England and even New York competing on the 300-foot track. On Sunday, July 11th, the antique car and truck show will be featured.

Grand Parade

The biggest event of the parade is the Grand Parade, which features tractors, Shriners' cars, fire trucks, live music, live animals, and floats. The parade will take place on Friday, July 8th at 6:00 p.m. Everyone that would like to participate in the parade is welcome. Just show up at 5:00 p.m. to line up.