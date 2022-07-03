Hurricane season and Tropical Storm Colin

Hurricane as seen from space NASA/Unsplash

Tropical Storm Colin

Hurricane season 2022 is starting to become more active with the third named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Colin, forming off the coast of South Carolina early Saturday morning. Tropical Storm warnings are currently in effect for Cape Fear to Duck, North Carolina along with Pamlico Sound. If you are planning to head to the beach, you should make sure to watch for flags and listen to the lifeguards to make sure you don't encounter rip currents going into the water.

At 5:00 p.m. Colin was moving towards the northeast at 7 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of nearly 40 miles per hour. Colin currently has a pressure of 1014 millibars.

Hurricane season and storm naming

The 2022 hurricane season is predicted to have twenty-one named storms, with ten of those storms becoming hurricanes. The hurricane season starts on June 1st and ends on November 30th, with the peak of the season usually being in August and September. The use of female names for storms was started in 1953, and names are reused every seven years unless a storm is very destructive, in which case the name is retired from use. A hurricane is not named until it has winds of thirty-nine miles an hour and is categorized as a tropical storm. Once a named storm has winds of seventy-four miles per hour, it officially becomes a hurricane. There is also a list of names for storms in the Pacific. The names of the storms always go in alphabetical order, but the letters q, u, x, y, or z are never used to name a storm. If all twenty-one names are used in a season, then the Greek alphabet is used to name storms.

Storm kit

If you are in an area that has a risk of hurricanes, you should make sure you are prepared with a storm kit. In your storm kit, you will want to have bottled water for all family members and pets, some non-perishable foods, and canned foods in case you lose power. Include a can opener and disposable plates, cups, and utensils because you won't be able to wash dishes if you lose power. Flashlights, lanterns, and batteries to run them. I have found that solar lights are good to use during power outages. You can then stick them back outside to charge during the day and bring them inside once it gets dark. You should also consider adding some items for entertainment, like board games, cards, and new coloring books, if you have kids. You should also consider adding a battery-powered radio so you can listen to your local radio station for news and weather updates.