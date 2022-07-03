Parades in Maine July 3rd and 4th

Maine will celebrate the Fourth of July with many parades. There will be boat parades, bike parades, dog parades, doll carriage parades, and even ATV parades. Come out and show your patriotism while enjoying one of these parades on the 3rd and 4th. If you do attend any of the parades and take pictures you can email them to me at email the Maine Writer with your name and the parade you attended, and I will showcase your photos in a future article about Maine's 4th of July celebrations. Have a safe and fun 4th of July everyone!

Patriotic dogs Sam Lion/Pexels

Sunday, July 3rd towns of:

Acton Great East Lake 4th of July boat parade at 1:00 p.m.

Jay parade starts at 2:00 p.m. and ends at the cannon by the railroad tracks in Livermore Falls

Limestone Trailhawks ATV Club light up the night ATV parade from 6:00 p.m. until dark. This parade includes motorcycles and they would like everyone to add some lights to their ATVs or motorcycles if they get enough participants they will do a small loop and get a drone video of the event.

Rangeley parade starts at 10:00 a.m. Children's doll carriage parade on Main Street. Registration is from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the field next to the Rangeley Inn. Walkers, bikes, carriages, wagons, groups, and children's battery-operated vehicles are welcome. Prizes will be awarded and all entrants will receive free ice cream at the Pine Tree Frosty. No flatbeds, Jeeps, or other vehicles are allowed.

Rangeley Great American Dog Parade at 2:00 p.m. in Rangeley Town Park. Free to enter just bring your dog looking their patriotic best. All dogs must be on a leash and prizes will be awarded. If you want to participate you need to register your dog by emailing dog registration with your name, phone number, dog's name, and breed.

Parade Ian MacDonald

Monday, July 4th towns of:

Augusta parade begins at 10:00 a.m. at the State House parking lot and ends at Fort Western.

Bar Harbor parade begins at 10:00 a.m. from Main Street.

Bath parade begins at 10:00 a.m. on Front Street.

Brewer parade begins at 10:00 a.m. down Wilson Street.

Bristol Round Pond Parade participants should start lining up at noon at Master Machine Co.

Burlington parade starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes down Long Ridge Road.

Castine parade starts at 10:00 a.m.

Clinton parade starts at 10:00 a.m.

Deer Isle/Stonington parade starts in Deer Isle Village at 10:00 a.m.

Dexter parade at 10:00 a.m. starts from the Dexter Fire Station on Church Street. Individuals and organizations that would like to participate in the parade should be lined up no later than 9:30 a.m.

Dexter boat parade on Lake Wassookeag at noon Come out and cheer for your favorite patriotic display.

Eastport doll carriage, wagon, bikes, and trikes parade at noon.

Eastport Grand Independence Day parade at 2:00 p.m.

Ellsworth 10:00 a.m. Boat parade Freedom Flotilla at Cove Way. If it floats put a flag on it and show your love for America.

Farmington parade starts at 10:00 p.m. and goes from High Street to Broadway, Main Street, and ends on South Street.

Freeport parade starts on Main Street at 10:00 a.m.

Greenville parade starts at 1:00 p.m. in the industrial park in the Junction and ends downtown.

Houlton mile-long parade starts at 10:00 a.m. The route will be Main Street through Market Square into Union Square and up Military Street.

Lee parade will be at 10:00 a.m. The parade will start at the Maine Forest Service building on Route 6 and head into the center of town, then turn right onto Winn Road before ending at the town garage.

Limestone parade at 1:00 p.m. down Main Street.

Millinocket parade at 10:00 a.m. will be starting down Central Street at Tractor Supply and will end at Veteran's Park

Naples parade will be at 2:00 p.m.

Old Orchard Beach 72nd Annual Independence Day Parade will be from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Temple Avenue.

Sanford parade begins at 10:00 a.m. at Malcolm Avenue and ends at Gowen Park.

Scarborough parade starts at Hurd Park at 9:00 a.m.

Springvale parade will start at 8:00 a.m.

Whitefield parade will start at Kings Mills at 10:00 a.m.

Wiscasset Parade begins at 10:00 a.m. at Churchill Street and will end at the waterfront.