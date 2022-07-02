Where you can see fireworks in Maine

Nothing is better than watching a beautiful firework display and with it being the Fourth of July on Monday many Maine towns will be holding fireworks displays this weekend or on the 4th. I have a list of the towns I could find that had an announcement about fireworks on either their town government page or Facebook pages and put together this list to make it easier for everyone to find a fireworks display. Please also keep in mind if the weather over the next few days doesn't cooperate it could result in some towns deciding to cancel their fireworks. Have a safe and fun Fourth of July everybody!

Sunday, July 3rd

Dexter 9:00 p.m. over Lake Wassookeag

Jay/Livermore Falls at dusk

Limington over the Mill Pond behind Sleeper's Supermarket at dusk

Otis 9:00 p.m. at Beech Hill Pond

Presque Isle Riverside Park 19 Riverside Drive at dark

Rangeley at the Town Park at dusk

Sebec 7:00 p.m. at Sebec Village

York 9:00 p.m. at Harbor Beach

Monday, July 4th

Augusta two displays at 9:15 p.m. one will be over Mill Park and the other will be across from Waterfront Park

Bangor 9:30 p.m. at the Bangor Waterfront

Bar Harbor 9:15 p.m. fireworks over Frenchman Bay

Bath 9:15 p.m. overlooking the Kennebec River

Belgrade 9:00 p.m. behind Day's Store

Boothbay Harbor at 9:00 p.m.

Castine at 9:00 p.m.

Clinton 9:00 p.m. at the Clinton Fairgrounds on 1450 Bangor Road

Deer Isle/Stonington 9:45 p.m. fireworks off the harbor

Eastport the waterfront at dusk

Kennebunkport 9:00 p.m. at Kennebunk beach

Limestone over Trafton Lake at dusk

Millinocket dusk at Stearns High School

Ogunquit 9:15 p.m. at Ogunquit Beach (Rain date July 5th)

Old Orchard Beach 9:30 p.m. by the Pier and Palace Playground

Portland 9:15 p.m. at the Eastern Promenade

Sanford dusk at Number One Pond

Southwest Harbor at 9:00 p.m. off Clark Point