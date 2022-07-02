Where you can see fireworks in Maine

Nothing is better than watching a beautiful firework display and with it being the Fourth of July on Monday many Maine towns will be holding fireworks displays this weekend or on the 4th. I have a list of the towns I could find that had an announcement about fireworks on either their town government page or Facebook pages and put together this list to make it easier for everyone to find a fireworks display. Please also keep in mind if the weather over the next few days doesn't cooperate it could result in some towns deciding to cancel their fireworks. Have a safe and fun Fourth of July everybody!
Sunday, July 3rd
Dexter 9:00 p.m. over Lake Wassookeag
Jay/Livermore Falls at dusk
Limington over the Mill Pond behind Sleeper's Supermarket at dusk
Otis 9:00 p.m. at Beech Hill Pond
Presque Isle Riverside Park 19 Riverside Drive at dark
Rangeley at the Town Park at dusk
Sebec 7:00 p.m. at Sebec Village
York 9:00 p.m. at Harbor Beach
Monday, July 4th
Augusta two displays at 9:15 p.m. one will be over Mill Park and the other will be across from Waterfront Park
Bangor 9:30 p.m. at the Bangor Waterfront
Bar Harbor 9:15 p.m. fireworks over Frenchman Bay
Bath 9:15 p.m. overlooking the Kennebec River
Belgrade 9:00 p.m. behind Day's Store
Boothbay Harbor at 9:00 p.m.
Castine at 9:00 p.m.
Clinton 9:00 p.m. at the Clinton Fairgrounds on 1450 Bangor Road
Deer Isle/Stonington 9:45 p.m. fireworks off the harbor
Eastport the waterfront at dusk
Kennebunkport 9:00 p.m. at Kennebunk beach
Limestone over Trafton Lake at dusk
Millinocket dusk at Stearns High School
Ogunquit 9:15 p.m. at Ogunquit Beach (Rain date July 5th)
Old Orchard Beach 9:30 p.m. by the Pier and Palace Playground
Portland 9:15 p.m. at the Eastern Promenade
Sanford dusk at Number One Pond
Southwest Harbor at 9:00 p.m. off Clark Point
