After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.

strawberry plants The Maine Writer

Wells

The Spiller Farm in Wells, Maine offers pick your own strawberries. Spiller Farm has yellow U-Pick signs located beside 9A. You can bring your containers or purchase containers at the farm. No credit or debit cards, just cash is accepted. They are open during the week depending on the weather and picking conditions. Picking starts at 8:00 a.m. with no one being allowed entry after 10:45 a.m. with picking ending at 11:00 a.m. You can check their website for picking info on Spiller Farm

New Gloucester

Pick your own strawberries at Pineland Farms on 15 Farm View Drive in New Gloucester. Pineland Farms you pick strawberries is open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. You can call the berry hotline at (207) 657-2877 for daily conditions.

Bowdoinham

Fairwinds Farm is located at 555 Brown's Point Road in Bowdoinham. Fairwinds Farm offers pick your own strawberries seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Containers are available to purchase or you can bring your own. Fairwinds accepts cash, checks, Venmo, and credit and debit cards. You can call (207) 729-1872 for daily updates.

Levant

Treworgy Orchards is located at 3876 Union Street in Levant and you will need to check with Treworgy Orchards for the hours and days they are open for picking. They are closed on Mondays.

Corinth

Ken & Bev Tate's Strawberries are located at 400 Hudson Road in Corinth, and they are open at 8:00 a.m. every day. You can call (207) 285-7944 for info.