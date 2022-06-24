Things to do in Maine on June 25th and 26th

Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Maine? The good news is that I have some events that will be happening this weekend for you to check out. Grab your shades, suntan lotion, and bug spray, and get ready to have some fun this weekend.

Saturday, June 25th events

Bangor, Maine The Maine Writer

Bangor

Rain or shine, Bangor is the place for foodies this weekend. The Beats and Eats food truck festival, with food trucks and street vendors coming from all over Maine, will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The all-ages festival will be located at the Bangor Waterfront with lunch being available from 11:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. and dinner from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with live music during the event. You will need to bring your ticket with you, and tickets can be purchased at Beats and Eats

Beer, wine, and seltzers will also be available for purchase with cash only. You must be 21 or older with an ID to purchase.

No pets are allowed except for licensed service animals. No outside food or beverages. No backpacks, large bags, carriers, coolers, or weapons are allowed.

Lawn chairs, blankets, and strollers are allowed with free admission for kids under the age of two.

Eliot

If you like wings, then you will want to head to the Seacoast Wing Festival in Eliot on Saturday. This is a fun family-friendly event and you will be able to sample wings from different food trucks and restaurants, along with craft beers, ciders, and cocktails, a wing eating contest, live music, craft vendors, and activities for the kids, including a bounce house. The festival will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Raitt Homestead Farm Museum on 140 Worster Road. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Seacoast Wing Festival or on Saturday at the gate for $20. Kids twelve years old and under are admitted for free.

Cumberland

The Cumberland Fairgrounds at 175 Blanchard Road will be hosting, rain or shine, the Wicked Maine Outdoor Fest from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. This is an all-ages event with demonstrations, food trucks, vendors, live music, a craft beer and wine garden, and local Maine artists and craftsmen. The entrance fee is $10 per person, with children twelve and under free. Plenty of free onsite parking will be available. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Girl Scouts of Maine.

Sunday, June 26th

Greenville

Greenville, Maine has temporarily transformed into "Purpleville" for the week in a townwide effort to raise money and awareness to fight Alzheimer's Disease. There will be events going on all week and on Sunday they will be holding a walk at Greenville High School located at 130 Pritham Avenue with registration starting at 9:00 a.m. and the walk starting at 10:00 a.m. The walk will be held rain or shine, with registration for the event being a donation. There will be a short route of 1.5 miles or a longer route of 3 miles. You can register here at the Purpleville Alzheimer's Walk

The Purpleville craft fair in Greenville will feature crafters from all over Maine on Sunday at 2 Industrial Park Road from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.