One of Maine's favorite treats the whoopie pie will be celebrated this Saturday, June, 25 in Dover-Foxcroft at the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival. While a whoopie pie is not a pie instead it is two soft rounds of cake with a creamy filling sandwiched between them. Whoopie pies come in many different flavors from chocolate to carrot cake and numerous other flavors. Bakers can get creative with whoopie pies and you can enjoy tasting the creativity at the whoopie pie festival. The festival is a pretty popular event and since it has not been held for two years due to the pandemic it's going to be a welcome event returning. There will also be vegan and gluten-free whoopie pies.

Activities before the festival opens

While the festival doesn't officially open until 10:00 a.m. there will be some events to check out including a craft fair from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church 43 High Street, Dover-Foxcroft. From 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. the Thompson Free Library on 186 East Main Street will be holding a used book sale. The Dover Cove Farmers Market will be over at the Piscataquis County Ice Arena from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Whoopie Pie Festival schedule

The festival itself will run rain or shine from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Admission is $5 per person with kids under twelve free. Samples are 25 cents each and there will also be a food court with over a dozen vendors where you can purchase food. There will be a kid's zone which will have rides, free and ticketed activities, and two magic shows. There will be whoopie pie-eating contests for three categories: kids, teenagers, and adults. There will also be music and the True Value Home Show Expo with door prizes, activities, and chainsaw carving artist Burns Bears will be creating a bear, owl, and eagle with a raffle to win one of Burns Bears pieces. In addition to the yummy whoopie pies, you can also check out the outdoor vendor marketplace for some shopping with over 80 vendors to choose from. There will be parking and shuttles from the Piscataquis Valley Fairgrounds. When you get to Dover-Foxcroft, you should see signs directing you to the fairground parking area.

Driving distance

If you like sweet treats then you should come to check out the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival. Dover-Foxcroft is an hour and fifty-two minutes from Augusta, and about an hour and five minutes from Bangor. From I-95 you can either take route 15 from Bangor or Route 7 from Newport. Piscataquis County has plenty to do so you could even plan on making a weekend trip and after the festival check out either Sebec Lake or Moosehead Lake and all that the area has to offer.