The state of Maine has sixty-five lighthouses located along the coast, inlets, and islands. One of these lighthouses is the West Quoddy Head lighthouse, located off Route 189 in Lubec. The name Quoddy Head comes from the Native American Passamaquoddy tribe. West Quoddy Head is located at the most eastern point of the continental United States.

The current lighthouse tower was built in 1858 and replaced the original tower, which was ordered to be built by President Thomas Jefferson in 1808. West Quoddy is red and white candy-striped and is forty-nine feet tall, with the light being fully automated in 1988. The light from the lighthouse still shines out to sea. The lighthouse itself is closed to the public, but you can explore the 541 acres of Quoddy Head State Park, along with visiting the Visitor Center Museum. The Visitor Center is open daily from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM from Memorial Day weekend through the middle of October.

Quoddy Head State Park

Quoddy Head State Park is open from 9:00 AM until sunset daily from May 15th until October 15th. Visitors can visit the park during the off-season by parking outside of the gate, making sure not to block the gate, and walking into the park from 9:00 AM until sunset. There is a fee to visit the park, and you should be prepared to pay with cash at the self-service payment station, which is located at the gate. The fees for all the Maine State Parks can be found at https://www.maine.gov/dacf/parks/park_passes_fees_rules/park_day_use_fees.shtml You might even spot humpback, minke, and finback whales offshore that use the area as feeding grounds in the summer. Four hiking trails wind through the forest and offer amazing views of the rugged and rocky Maine coastline, along with views of the Canadian border. There is also a picnic area with picnic tables, but you will need to carry out your trash.

The West Quoddy Head lighthouse is about a four-hour trip from Portland, Maine, and about two hours and fifteen minutes from Bangor, Maine. This is a great day trip with beautiful scenery along with hiking and walking trails for your use.