West Quoddy Head Lighthouse

The Maine Writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uqRLi_0g2f4m4G00
West Quoddy Head LighthouseThe Maine Writer

West Quoddy Head Lighthouse

The state of Maine has sixty-five lighthouses located along the coast, inlets, and islands. One of these lighthouses is the West Quoddy Head lighthouse, located off Route 189 in Lubec. The name Quoddy Head comes from the Native American Passamaquoddy tribe. West Quoddy Head is located at the most eastern point of the continental United States.

The current lighthouse tower was built in 1858 and replaced the original tower, which was ordered to be built by President Thomas Jefferson in 1808. West Quoddy is red and white candy-striped and is forty-nine feet tall, with the light being fully automated in 1988. The light from the lighthouse still shines out to sea. The lighthouse itself is closed to the public, but you can explore the 541 acres of Quoddy Head State Park, along with visiting the Visitor Center Museum. The Visitor Center is open daily from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM from Memorial Day weekend through the middle of October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0ZSS_0g2f4m4G00
West Quoddy HeadThe Maine Writer

Quoddy Head State Park

Quoddy Head State Park is open from 9:00 AM until sunset daily from May 15th until October 15th. Visitors can visit the park during the off-season by parking outside of the gate, making sure not to block the gate, and walking into the park from 9:00 AM until sunset. There is a fee to visit the park, and you should be prepared to pay with cash at the self-service payment station, which is located at the gate. The fees for all the Maine State Parks can be found at https://www.maine.gov/dacf/parks/park_passes_fees_rules/park_day_use_fees.shtml You might even spot humpback, minke, and finback whales offshore that use the area as feeding grounds in the summer. Four hiking trails wind through the forest and offer amazing views of the rugged and rocky Maine coastline, along with views of the Canadian border. There is also a picnic area with picnic tables, but you will need to carry out your trash.

The West Quoddy Head lighthouse is about a four-hour trip from Portland, Maine, and about two hours and fifteen minutes from Bangor, Maine. This is a great day trip with beautiful scenery along with hiking and walking trails for your use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Nw0W_0g2f4m4G00
Views from Quoddy Head State Park trailsThe Maine Writer

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Maine vacation# West Quoddy Head Lighthouse# road trip# lighthouses of Maine# travel

Comments / 2

Published by

Mainer in Piscataquis County with a focus on Maine and New England travel destinations. I will also be focusing on news and events in Maine, places to visit in Maine and New England, and the topics of lifestyle, DIY, gardening, and current events. 

Maine State
67 followers

More from The Maine Writer

Maine State

Weekend of June 11-12th events in Maine

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, whether you live in Maine or are just visiting for the weekend, then I have you covered with some events you might want to check out.

Read full story
Maine State

Baxter State Park in Maine

Another Maine destination you should consider checking out is Baxter State Park. Baxter State Park borders the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument on the east and contains 200,000 acres of wilderness. Baxter State Park is located in the Northern Woods region and is different than most parks as it's very rustic. The park doesn't have electricity and only has outhouses, but if you love nature, especially getting away from the hustle and bustle of it all, then this is the park for you to visit. Baxter also contains Mt. Katahdin, which draws many hikers interested in taking on the challenge of climbing Mt. Katahdin. Baxter State Park has many streams, ponds, and lakes, along with over 215 miles of hiking trails. There are ten campgrounds and many backcountry camping sites.

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

Lupines

Driving through Maine in late spring you will see carpets of color with lupines dotting the roadsides and in some fields. Lupines are perennials that are native to North America and can grow up to four feet tall with spikes of flowers that look like pea pods. There are over 200 species of lupines and they come in several different colors although the wild lupine is blue and the one you will likely see in Maine. Another state you can see lupines is in April in Texas. They are called bluebonnets in Texas and they are the state flower. Lupines are great cut flowers for a vase because they are sturdy and they hold up nicely. Lupines are also a favorite of hummingbirds and they are deer resistant. If you are in zones 4-8 you might want to consider adding some lupines to your garden.

Read full story
Maine State

June 4-5th, 2022 events around Maine

There is always plenty to do around Maine and this weekend June 4-5th, 2022 is no exception. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is sponsoring a free fishing weekend this weekend across Maine. No fishing license is required to fish this weekend June 4th and 5th in Maine unless you have a suspended or revoked driver's license. This free fishing event is offered twice a year and the last time it was offered was in February so if you missed out now is your chance to try your luck catching your dinner.

Read full story
2 comments
Maine State

Weekend events in Maine

Maine knows how to have fun with our festivals and fairs, and like many states, most of them were canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic. I'm happy to share the good news that fairs and festivals are returning this summer and fall, and I will share details on these events. One such event I wanted to recommend that you check out if you haven't previously is the Black Fly Festival in the town of Milo, Maine.

Read full story
1 comments
Prospect, ME

Fort Knox

The town of Prospect, Maine is great for a visit to Fort Knox, which is one of the best-preserved military fortifications on the coast of New England. Fort Knox is Maine's largest historic fort, and it is also located on the western bank of the Penobscot River.

Read full story
Sebec, ME

Sebec Lake

Views of Borestone Mountain from Sebec LakeThe Maine Writer. Another destination you should check out when you are in Maine is Sebec Lake, located in Piscataquis County. Maine has many lakes, and this is just one of our many beautiful lakes that offer camping and is a perfect spot for a summer vacation. Sebec Lake is about eleven miles long, covers 6,800 acres, and is located in the towns of Sebec, Dover-Foxcroft, Bowerbank, and Willimantic.

Read full story
Sangerville, ME

Stutzman's farm stand and bakery

There is a hidden gem you absolutely must try. Stutzman's farm stand and bakery on Douty Hill road in Sangerville, Maine is a place you must check out. I highly recommend Stutzman's for their delicious brick oven pizza and also for the farm-fresh vegetables and other items that they carry.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, ME

Visiting Moosehead Lake in Maine

If you are planning a visit to Maine, one place you should definitely plan on visiting is Moosehead Lake in Greenville. Coming from Portland, Maine, it is only a three-hour drive, and it is definitely worth the drive. The lake is Maine's largest lake and the second largest lake in New England, with nearly 75,000 acres. Moosehead is a natural lake almost forty miles long that was formed over 12,000 years ago when glaciers retreated from Maine.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy