June 4-5th, 2022 events around Maine

Fishing boats in MaineThe Maine Writer

Free Fishing

There is always plenty to do around Maine and this weekend June 4-5th, 2022 is no exception. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is sponsoring a free fishing weekend this weekend across Maine. No fishing license is required to fish this weekend June 4th and 5th in Maine unless you have a suspended or revoked driver's license. This free fishing event is offered twice a year and the last time it was offered was in February so if you missed out now is your chance to try your luck catching your dinner.

Craft Fair

It's hard to resist a craft fair and you can check out the one in Bradford on Saturday, June, 4 from 9:00 AM-2:00 PM. Admission is free and all proceeds will benefit the town of Bradford recreation program. The craft fair will be held at the Bradford town office which is located at 345 East Road. This craft fair will have 65 vendors to check out.

Community Yard Sale

Tag sales and yard sales are always a fun treasure hunt and you have the opportunity to check out a big one on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5th. This one will have fifty-plus sales throughout the towns of Bradford, Corinth, Kenduskeag, and Stetson. You can find a map of the locations on the Bradford recreation Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/BradfordRec/

Riverwalk Festival

The town of Brewer will be having all kinds of fun activities including fireworks at the Brewer Riverwalk Festival on Saturday, June 4, 2022. There will be a fitness fun run at 10:30 AM and then events and activities will run from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM. This is a fun event to take the kids and grandchildren to with kids activities and the Touch a Truck event for the kids. You will also find food trucks and a craft fair at the event. The fireworks will start at 9:00 PM and parking is available at the Brewer Auditorium with a shuttle service available from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

Mainer in Piscataquis County with a focus on Maine and New England travel destinations. 

