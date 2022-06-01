Fort Knox The Maine Writer

The town of Prospect, Maine is great for a visit to Fort Knox, which is one of the best-preserved military fortifications on the coast of New England. Fort Knox is Maine's largest historic fort, and it is also located on the western bank of the Penobscot River.

Fort Knox was built between 1844 and 1869, and the fort was built completely out of granite. The fort was built because Maine was having border issues with British Canada, and during both the American Revolution and the War of 1812, the area of land between Castine and Bangor was invaded and occupied by the British. Fort Knox was built to protect the Penobscot River Valley against a possible British naval invasion but was never fully completed.

Fort Knox is open for you to explore from May 1st until October 31st. The Penobscot Narrows bridge and observatory are also located on the grounds. The Penobscot Narrows Bridge and observatory are taller than the Statue of Liberty and also have the distinction of being the tallest public bridge observatory in the world.

The grounds, which contain 144 acres, are open year-round from 9:00 AM until sunset and have picnic tables and grills available for use. Hours for Fort Knox and the Penobscot Narrows Bridge observatory are May 1st through June 30th from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM for the observatory and 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM for Fort Knox. From July 1st through August 31st, the observatory is open from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and Fort Knox is open from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM. From September 1st through October 31st, both Fort Knox and the observatory are open from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

Both the observatory and Fort Knox have admission fees, which can be found at www.fortknoxmaine.com while it is free to walk around the grounds. Fort Knox is about a two-hour drive from Portland and about a half an hour drive from Bangor. Fort Knox is a great place to visit with the family, and the scenic views make it a nice place to have a picnic.