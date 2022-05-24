Visiting Moosehead Lake in Maine

Views of Moosehead Lake The Maine Writer

If you are planning a visit to Maine, one place you should definitely plan on visiting is Moosehead Lake in Greenville. Coming from Portland, Maine, it is only a three-hour drive, and it is definitely worth the drive. The lake is Maine's largest lake and the second largest lake in New England, with nearly 75,000 acres. Moosehead is a natural lake almost forty miles long that was formed over 12,000 years ago when glaciers retreated from Maine.

There is plenty to do in the Moosehead Lake region, including fishing, canoeing, whitewater rafting, hiking, golfing, or just enjoying watching the loons and other wildlife. You can also rent an ATV and check out all of the trails. You can also go on a moose safari if you would like to see Maine moose. Moosehead Lake state park, which is located on the eastern shores of Moosehead Lake, is a nice place for families with a sand beach, playground, and campsites.

Fishing is a popular activity at Moosehead Lake, with the lake containing over fifteen species of fish, including salmon, bass, and lake trout. Another fun activity is taking a cruise on the lake on the steamboat Katahdin, which offers cruises daily from late June to mid-October. Another stop you should check out is Mount Kineo state park, which is accessible by the Mount Kineo shuttle boat. The park is open from 9 a.m. to sunset daily and there is an entrance fee. Mount Kineo rises 700 feet above the surface of Moosehead Lake and has stunning views of the lake. There also is no road access, with the only access being by boat. You will enjoy the scenic views along with birdwatching, and there are trails for hiking.

There is something for everyone to do when visiting Moosehead Lake, and it will be a trip worth taking.