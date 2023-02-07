Herring Spawn Hunting In San Francisco Bay

Written By The Lost Anchovy February 7, 2023

Introduction

TLA and BASC after Herring Hunting in San Francisco Bay Photo by Keith Nguyen

If you are reading this article there is a good chance that this is your first attempt at fishing the herring spawn or trying to navigate this spontaneous and often erratic fishery. Don't worry you are not the only one! Regardless of how much knowledge and experience anyone my have (Including myself), this is an erratic fishery, and like the old saying goes "Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good." There is definitely a level of luck but the consistent herring hunter will find a way to get on the fish before they leave for the year.

In this article I'll provide some tips to help you improve your success on getting on a herring spawn to increase your knowledge - but where and when the fish spawn it is still on them. Even the most season herring hunters will grind before they can shine and get on a good spawn.

The fish do not spawn on your schedule

Herring Spawning In San Francisco Bay Photo by Keith Nguyen

The first tip to getting on a spawn is understanding that the fish do not spawn on your schedule -- I know its tough. The weekends you have off, or your day off from work is irrelevant to them, herring hunting is a run and gun type of fishery. Season herring hunters will often have their nets, waders, fishing license, fishing poles, buckets and coolers on standby or sometimes in their cars to be ready on a moments notice. Even being prepared does not guarantee success but it does improve the probability of getting on the fish. Every minute during a confirmed spawn is precious as the fish can and will turn off on a dime.

Focus on fishing patterns

Here is a key idea that will improve any fisherman's fish IQ. Focus and understand fishing patterns. Whether it is king salmon, sturgeon, rock fish, halibut or sex herring, every fish has patterns that they like to adhere too. Season and experienced anglers and hunters know how to key in on these primal fish patterns to locate the fish. These instinctual patterns are formed over millions of years of evolution to help the fish survive long enough to reproduce. Figure out the patterns to become a better fisherman. If the fish are spawning at 10am on the first day, it highly likely they will do the same the next day, but of course there is not guarantees.

Follow reputable social media and networking sites

San Francisco Fisherman Fishing the Herring Spawn Photo by Keith Nguyen

My blog and instagram is dedicated to providing the most accurate, and truthful information possible. Sometimes it may not be the quickest, as I need to verify all information, but it will be accurate. No one wants their time wasted. No one wants to spend hours driving to a non existent spawn. I value your time and I value mine. Those that want to be a part of a great community of fisherman and women that hunt, support and protect these beautiful animals are welcome. Unfortunately, not all intel quality is the same but I got your back!

Bring multiple nets and gear

Steve Estrada, President of Bayareasportsfishers Photo by Keith Nguyen

Having been on the herring hunt for a long time, I know how frustrating it can be to get on a spawn. In fact, it is more probable that you will skunk then get on a spawn, but to the patient, persistent and determined will reap the rewards. It is insanely difficult to get on a herring spawn so be prepared. Bring multiple nets in case one gets ruined by rocks, sea lions or gets lost. The worst feeling is having to repair a net while the spawn is on!! There is no guarantee that the fish will still be around when the net is ready to go.

Conclusion

I love fishing the herring spawn. It's a cherish experience I want to pass on to every fisherman, family and the next generation of anglers -- there is nothing else like it. "It’s hard to describe the intense adrenaline and excitement that unfolded for all of us. It felt like a biblical event where intervention just happened out of nowhere is the best way I could describe it ...[It]was one of the most memorable days I have had on the water. The chemistry we had as a group made it that much better. I look forward to many more of these special fishing days coming our way as a club.", says Steve Estrada president of the Bayareasportsfishers whom I took out on a confirmed herring spawn. That to me says it all.