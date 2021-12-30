The San Francisco Pacific Herring Spawn | The last great urban fishery

Pacific Herring Hunting Keith Nguyen (TLA)

Have you heard of the annual pacific herring spawn? The annual herring spawn marks an important cycle in the San Francisco bay. In the dearth of winter thousands of pacific herring sparks life into the waters of the bay from Sausalito, Ferry point to Coyote point and all along the shoreline of the San Francisco Bay.

Fisherman Hunting Herring a Paradise Park Keith Nguyen

Every year hundreds of people across central and northern California anxiously await the fish as they make their annual migration into the bay to get their spawn on. The herring spawn is an exciting time for recreational fisherman, families and nature enthusiast. It is one of the last great urban fisheries that still reside in California, and a treat for enthusiast and fellow herring hunters like me. Chasing the spawning herring around the bay is work but he efforts is worth every herring!!

Eddie "The Sturgeon" Keith Nguyen (TLA)

Eddie “The Sturgeon” is the man in San Pablo bay when you are looking to land big sturgeon, but he knows a thing or two about hunting herring, and shares his thoughts with us. “The herring spawn is a great event in the middle of the winter that invigorates the waters of the bay with life, and excites the local fishing community”, says Eddie.

Here are some of helpful herring hunting tips from Eddie:

Study pass spawning locations of herring and try to anticipate the spawn before it happens.

Keep your eyes on the water, and look for birds, sea lions, seagulls and marine life that will indicate if the fish are migrating to that location.

Throw a few test toss to see if the fish are possibly there. If only a few are caught it can be an indication that the larger spawn is not far off.

Stay connected with the local herring hunting community to know when a spawn is imminent or happening.

Jump and be ready to go when there is a confirmed report.

Here is a useful tutorial on How to fish the annual herring spawn

The Pacific Herring Migration

Net of Pacific Herring Keith Nguyen (TLA)

The migration of the herring starts in earnest in December after the first major storms. The fish enter through the historic golden gate bridge and stage outside the bay shorelines waiting for the opportune moment to rush the shore line to lay their eggs along the abundant eel grass and rocks of the bay.

The majority of the herring spawn happens through out January and into early February with herring hunters frantically chasing the fish around in anticipation of the spawn. The spawn has garnered a cult like following for this beloved fish. Recreational fisherman fill buckets and coolers using hand-throw nets and sabiki's, while the commercial herring industry use gill nets.

The tiny little fish can be fried, steamed, smoked or pickled if you choose to consume them. However, I believe there are few fish that make better bait than spawning herring. Herring is a good bait for large predators like, kings salmon, California halibut, rockfish and lingcod, thresher sharks, rays, and sturgeon.

The Herring are in the bay, as of this writing. Find the latest information on the herring spawn at the official 2022 herring spawn report here.

December 29, 2021 Herring Hunters at Agua Vista Park Keith Nguyen (TLA)

Like we say in the herring hunting community. Go get your spawn ON!