COVID-19 Survivor finds a way to give back during the holidays

The Lost Anchovy (TLA)

It's the season of giving and one San Jose man is doing just that after surviving a months long battle with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit.

Thuy Nguyen in intensive care unitKeith Nguyen

Given a second lease at life Thuy Nguyen took the ultimate challenge to honor a friend, who recently passed and worked tirelessly on the homeless issue. He celebrated the holiday spirit, and his friends life by taking a 20 mile memorial walk on historic El Camino Real to Glide Memorial Foundation on Mission street in San Francisco -- To donate $2,000, which he raised from his social media channels, to support the homeless efforts during the holiday season.

Thuy Nguyen and Friends Hiking El Camino PathKeith Nguyen

With skyrocketing home prices, rising inflation and gas prices the blunt of the recovery is disproportionally affecting low-income residents with some families finding themselves on the streets.

Homeless Man on the StreetGetty Images

"Many people are struggling during the holiday season with homelessness, lack of food, and the pandemic. I personally know what it is like to struggle for my own life. I'm giving back to honor my friend, his legacy but also because God gave me a second chance at life.", said Thuy Nguyen

Thuy Nguyen hiking to raise funds for GLIDE foundationKeith Nguyen

His journey was accompanied by Carlos Fung, Danny Ramos, and Thomas Nguyen who joined him for the walk. He said his friends really provided him the moral boost he needed to reach the end.

"It was difficult for him. He was struggling from the long term effects of COVID-19 to make it to GLIDE, but I know his purpose pushed him to the end. I know how important this is to him.", said Carlos Fung, a friend who accompanied him through the walk.

Carlos Fung and Thuy Nguyen on Memorial HikeKeith Nguyen

After an 8 hour journey he arrived at the GLIDE memorial foundation to meet with the foundation Director to talk about the program and provide his donation.

Glide Director meeting after Memorial WalkKeith Nguyen

Gandhi once said "You must be the change you seek in the world". He may not have changed the world but for this holiday season he changed the lives of a few families struggling over the holidays -- Now is that not what the holiday spirt is all about? #HolidayJoy

