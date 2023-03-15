eBay Asking Users For Their Social Security Numbers Ahead of Rule Change by IRS

The Local Wave

Sources: Washington Examiner, The Hill, and Daily Mail (Shout out to their amazing website)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lCdt_0lK9PIyF00
All rights reserved to the original owner of the image.Photo byEbayinc

Prior to a recent change to an Internal Revenue Service rule, users of the well-known bidding site eBay are being requested for their Social Security numbers.

The regulation, which was a component of the COVID-19 relief measure known as the American Rescue Plan, would have forced anyone who received payments of more than $600 in 2022 via third-party payment applications like Venmo or PayPal to declare that sum as income to the tax authority.

Taxpayers, tax experts, and even the IRS itself are all quite confused as a result of the decision.

This year, there was intended to be a modification in the threshold for declaring personal or corporate revenue from using these applications.

It was a part of a clause included in the 2021 American Rescue Plan and was lowered from sales over $20,000 to sales of above merely $600.

According to the IRS's new policy, taxpayers must record any monetary transfers of $600 or more that recipients made or received through third-party organizations.

According to the Hill, internet merchants like eBay are requesting sensitive information from consumers and sellers before this regulatory change.

Taxpayers were initially supposed to receive 1099-K forms to disclose these internet transactions on their tax returns this year.

Notwithstanding the delay, the IRS asserts that some taxpayers may still get 1099-K documents "in mistake" this year.

The IRS stated in a statement that:

"Some people may obtain a Form 1099-K for the sale of personal property or in cases where they got a Form 1099-K inadvertently (i.e. for transactions between friends and relatives, or expenditure sharing)".

The spokesperson wrote in an email to The Hill:

It is reasonable for businesses to start requesting this information now, according to a spokesperson for the 1099-K Fairness Coalition, which is made up of a number of online payment platforms.

"As it takes many months to get TINs [taxpayer identification numbers] and Social Security numbers from customers and then input them into the system for the current tax year,"

The IRS has not given much direction to platform firms regarding when and what data they need to collect and submit, as well as to taxpayers regarding what platform companies must report, according to the authors.

The new IRS regulations are anticipated to have the most impact on gig workers, including Uber and Lyft drivers, as many of them use cash applications to collect payments.

Abdul Hannan, a tax preparer based in New York, said on the website:

"There was worry. Should individuals who make personal [sales] receive a 1099? The majority of individuals seem to be asking that."
"Many are perplexed by Venmo and Cashapp because they are unsure if transactions are personal or business-related."

Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee criticized the regulation in a statement released in December and stated that it might lead to more IRS inspection whether you sold a sofa, resold tickets at the amount you purchased, or just performed some additional work on the side.

P.S. Follow for daily news like this.

To read daily trending news by The Local Wave and other writers, download the Newsbreak App for free.

Thousands of writers are earning by joining the Newsbreak Contributor Network Program. If you'd also like a chance to earn money by writing on Newsbreak, you can sign up for free.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Government# Politics# Breaking# United States# eBay

Comments / 90

Published by

The wave of local news straight to your inbox.

N/A
203 followers

More from The Local Wave

Oregon State

Biden is Confused Again as He Botches Oregon Story in Front of Donors

Sources: Daily Mail, NY Breaking, and News Time UK (Shout out to their amazing website) On Tuesday night, when he addressed a gathering of affluent Democratic contributors, President Joseph Biden again displayed his confusion and haziness by telling a false narrative about Oregon.

Read full story
41 comments

This is How You Know a Trump Indictment is Imminent

Source: Raw Story(Shout out to their amazing website) According to a former top New York prosecutor, an indictment against the former president Donald Trump is most certainly inevitable.

Read full story
207 comments
Fayette, MS

A Black Man Was ‘Decapitated’ After Saying He Was Being Chased by White Men. Why do police say no foul play?

Source: The Independent (Shout out to their amazing website) Rasheem Carter sent his mother a terrifying farewell text message one day in October. The 25-year-old Black man informed her that he was being pursued by several white males driving pickup trucks while they yelled racial epithets at him.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Elon Musk Is Planning a Texas Utopia—His Own Town

Sources: Business Insider, FirstPost, and The Wall Street Journal (Shout out to their amazing website) The Boring Company and SpaceX employees will be able to live and work in Elon Musk's town, the Wall Street Journal just reported.

Read full story

This is Inhumane': Poland, Slovakia Ready to Send Fighter Jets to Kyiv; Russian Missiles Engulf Ukraine: Updates

Sources: USA Today, ABC News, The Kyiv Independent (Shout out to their amazing website) Authorities from Poland and Slovakia are pleading with their partners to send fighter planes to Ukraine, stating that they are prepared to do so as part of an international coalition and will be sending their Soviet-made MiG-29 jet fighters to Kyiv.

Read full story

Biden Challenges Republicans with Budget that Raises Taxes, Sets Up 2024 Run

Sources: Reuters (Shout out to their amazing website) On Thursday, U.S. President Joseph Biden will visit the swing state of Pennsylvania to present a federal budget plan that is packed with spending ideas and increased taxes on the affluent and will serve as a guide for his anticipated 2024 reelection campaign.

Read full story
14 comments

Biden's Budget Plan Includes 25% Billionaire Tax, Almost 40% Capital Gains Tax

Sources: Seeking Alpha, Bloomberg, Aljazeera (Shout out to their amazing website) According to media sources, President Joe Biden will present a federal budget on Thursday that aims to raise spending while reducing the deficit by imposing a minimum tax of 25% on billionaires and nearly tripling the capital gains tax to 39.6% from 20%.

Read full story
14 comments
Baytown, TX

Texas Elementary School Principal Arrested After Bringing Cocaine to School: Reports

Sources: FOX News and ABC News(Shout out to their amazing website) According to reports on Wednesday, a Texas elementary school administrator has been detained for allegedly bringing cocaine to the school.

Read full story
8 comments
Texas State

One of the Trumpiest Judges in America Thinks Far-Right Texas Officials Are Going Too Far

Sources: MSN (Shout out to their amazing website) Can the government detain and imprison people for criticizing public servants?. In light of the First Amendment, the solution might appear to be obvious.

Read full story
112 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy