eBay Asking Users For Their Social Security Numbers Ahead of Rule Change by IRS

Prior to a recent change to an Internal Revenue Service rule, users of the well-known bidding site eBay are being requested for their Social Security numbers.

The regulation, which was a component of the COVID-19 relief measure known as the American Rescue Plan, would have forced anyone who received payments of more than $600 in 2022 via third-party payment applications like Venmo or PayPal to declare that sum as income to the tax authority.

Taxpayers, tax experts, and even the IRS itself are all quite confused as a result of the decision.

This year, there was intended to be a modification in the threshold for declaring personal or corporate revenue from using these applications.

It was a part of a clause included in the 2021 American Rescue Plan and was lowered from sales over $20,000 to sales of above merely $600.

According to the IRS's new policy, taxpayers must record any monetary transfers of $600 or more that recipients made or received through third-party organizations.

According to the Hill, internet merchants like eBay are requesting sensitive information from consumers and sellers before this regulatory change.

Taxpayers were initially supposed to receive 1099-K forms to disclose these internet transactions on their tax returns this year.

Notwithstanding the delay, the IRS asserts that some taxpayers may still get 1099-K documents "in mistake" this year.

The IRS stated in a statement that:

"Some people may obtain a Form 1099-K for the sale of personal property or in cases where they got a Form 1099-K inadvertently (i.e. for transactions between friends and relatives, or expenditure sharing)".

The spokesperson wrote in an email to The Hill:

It is reasonable for businesses to start requesting this information now, according to a spokesperson for the 1099-K Fairness Coalition, which is made up of a number of online payment platforms.

"As it takes many months to get TINs [taxpayer identification numbers] and Social Security numbers from customers and then input them into the system for the current tax year,"

The IRS has not given much direction to platform firms regarding when and what data they need to collect and submit, as well as to taxpayers regarding what platform companies must report, according to the authors.

The new IRS regulations are anticipated to have the most impact on gig workers, including Uber and Lyft drivers, as many of them use cash applications to collect payments.

Abdul Hannan, a tax preparer based in New York, said on the website:

"There was worry. Should individuals who make personal [sales] receive a 1099? The majority of individuals seem to be asking that."

"Many are perplexed by Venmo and Cashapp because they are unsure if transactions are personal or business-related."

Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee criticized the regulation in a statement released in December and stated that it might lead to more IRS inspection whether you sold a sofa, resold tickets at the amount you purchased, or just performed some additional work on the side.

