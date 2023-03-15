Texas Elementary School Principal Arrested After Bringing Cocaine to School: Reports

Sources: FOX News and ABC News (Shout out to their amazing website)

According to reports on Wednesday, a Texas elementary school administrator has been detained for allegedly bringing cocaine to the school.

Jessica Sanchez, 40, of Houston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, according to Harris County court records.

Sanchez is an assistant principal at William B. Travis Elementary School in Baytown, and has worked for Goose Creek ISD more than 5 years, according to court records.

KTRK-TV was the first to report that Jessica Sanchez is accused of possessing a controlled substance in a drug-free environment.

She was detained after a worker at Travis Elementary in Baytown, Texas, discovered the pills in a washroom.

Police from the district were contacted, and Jessica Sanchez was taken into custody.

In part, the district's statement states:

"We will not, under any circumstances, tolerate this type of behavior in our schools. Our campuses are a safe haven for students and we will not have students in unsafe environments."

According to court documents, Sanchez had additional cocaine in her car.

Sanchez has paid a $5,000 bond and was anticipated to be freed, according to court documents quoted by the site.

The official Travis Elementary website no longer has Sanchez's webpage.

The district's police department was directed to by GCCISD, but it did not reply to a request for comment.

According to officials, the Texas Education Agency's Bureau of Investigation is receiving a complaint on the event.

Fox News Digital has contacted the organization for a response.

Around 30 miles east of Houston sits Baytown.

Possession of less than a gram of a penalty group 1 drug, like cocaine, is typically punishable by up to two years in a state jail, if a person is ultimately convicted.

When drugs are found in a drug free zone, like a school, the punishment is enhanced to a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in state prison under Texas law.

