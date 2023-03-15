One of the Trumpiest Judges in America Thinks Far-Right Texas Officials Are Going Too Far

Sources: MSN (Shout out to their amazing website)

Can the government detain and imprison people for criticizing public servants?

In light of the First Amendment, the solution might appear to be obvious.

Yet, it is not in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Instead, the court has approved the imprisonment of a Texas resident who dared to criticize government figures and may be about to do so once more.

This approval of censorship by force should come as no shock from the far-right 5th Circuit.

What's unique is that James Ho, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, has chosen to oppose it in the harshest possible way.

Ho has vehemently denounced Texas's savage response against government critics in two recent high-profile cases, calling the action "totalitarian."

Ho must plead his colleagues to protect the most fundamental free speech protections, which is a worrying symptom of the 5th Circuit's increasingly authoritarian approach.

Ho is a questionable choice for this position.

He has garnered renown as a hard-right firebrand keen to battle the culture wars from the sidelines since his appointment in 2018.

He attacks abortion, gun control, vaccine requirements, cancel culture, and the "woke Constitution" with partisan trolling in his opinions.

He recently made the dubious claim that Yale Law School muzzled conservative opinions and that he would no longer hire clerks from the institution.

Unless you have a complaint that would connect with Tucker Carlson, you generally wouldn't want Ho in charge of upholding your constitutional rights.

And yet, Ho has distinguished himself as a passionate opponent of crude, carceral censorship in two of the most alarming First Amendment cases of the decade thus far—Gonzalez v. Trevino and Villarreal v. Laredo. Go with Gonzalez first.

In the 5,000-person community of Castle Hills, Texas, 72-year-old Sylvia Gonzalez ran a victorious campaign for city council in 2019.

She had heard from locals that Ryan Rapelye, the incumbent city manager, was not doing a good job.

Gonzalez then started a non-binding citizen petition asking the council to remove Rapelye after being elected to the council.

Gonzalez quickly tucked the petition documents into her binder during a council hearing on the city manager.

She found the petition and gave it to the mayor, Edward Trevino, when he requested for it.

Gonzalez and Trevino concurred at the time that it was her fault that the petition was misplaced.

Nonetheless, this brief conversation served as the foundation for an alleged plot that led to Gonzalez's arrest.

Wright alleged that Gonzalez broke a mysterious Texas law that prohibits people from "conceal[ing]" any "government record" when she put the petitions in her binder.

A person accused of such a minor offense is typically required to appear before a judge on a particular day.

Yet Wright allegedly used a procedure that is typically only used for serious offences, obtaining an arrest warrant as a result.

Gonzalez then surrendered at the neighborhood jail.

She was made to put on an orange shirt and spend the day restrained to a metal bench there.

The guards at the jail wouldn't let her stand up or go to the bathroom alone.

Ho proclaimed:

"In America, we don't let the police detain and imprison our citizens for having the audacity to criticize or challenge the government."

But as it happens, we do, at least in the 5th Circuit.

One person who committed suicide and another who perished in a traffic accident were both identified by Villarreal in 2017.

She called a police officer to check their names in both instances, as is customary when filing reports.

Officials in Laredo obtained an arrest warrant for her after learning about these calls.

WHY?

The act of soliciting or receiving nonpublic information "from a public worker" with "intent to obtain an advantage" is illegal in Texas, according to prosecutors, citing a law they had never before enforced. Villarreal, according to the prosecution, broke this statute in order to "get the benefit" of additional Facebook fans.

A cynic would assert that Ho has seized on this matter to distinguish himself from political hacks or to win favor with the media.

The more obvious explanation is that Ho is not insane on this matter and can thus see his colleagues' madness with extraordinary clarity.

It shouldn't be challenging to see why government plots to imprison critics pose a threat to the First Amendment.

Only far-right judges who prioritize their support for the blue blinds above free speech will find it difficult.

That Ho, of all persons, has been forced to speak up as the 5th Circuit's voice of reason raises serious concerns.

