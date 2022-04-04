The Linwood School Honors National Autism Month

The Linwood School

Ellicott City, MD — The Linwood School celebrated Autism Awareness Day by providing its students with opportunities to learn about Autism and to celebrate their individuality and accomplishments. The students created individual puzzle pieces as a symbol that every student is an important piece of the Linwood community. The event also included crafts, gifts, and participation in the school wide “Linwood Reads” initiative.

Colleen Martin, Assistant Director of Education, reflected on the day, “The Linwood Center celebrates our students’ unique differences on a daily basis, and Autism Awareness Day and month is a time where we can look towards the community to help celebrate the individuality of our learners as well! The Linwood School recognizes that our students have a diverse way of learning and we help foster those needs with individualized supports that are successful for each student. This day is not only about awareness, but acceptance and allowing our students the same opportunities that others have within schools, community settings, and the workforce!”

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a complex neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in life and affects how a person acts and interacts with others, communicates, and learns (www.NIH.gov, 2022). Early and individualized interventions can greatly improve the quality of life for those with the disorder. The Linwood School specializes in implementing individualized programming for each student to best meet their unique needs. Through utilizing positive behavioral supports in classroom settings as well as vocational training and related services, students are taught self-care, independent functioning, community-based skills, recreation and leisure, and other functional skills that are necessary as they transition into adulthood and community living.

Since 1955, Linwood Center has been at the forefront of efforts to address the needs of the autism community. Today, Linwood is one of a handful of programs in the United States and one of only three in the state of Maryland that provides comprehensive education and residential programs throughout the lifespan under one service umbrella. We develop lifelong relationships with individuals living with autism and related developmental disabilities from elementary school through retirement and old age. Find out more at www.linwoodcenter.org