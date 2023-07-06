When will Ohio State have its next president?

With classes starting next month, Ohio State has yet to announce a successor to former President Kristina M. Johnson. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern File Photo

With just under 50 days until the start of the fall semester, the university has yet to announce its new president.

Kristina M. Johnson, the former president, announced her resignation Nov. 29, 2022, and officially left the role in May after finishing her time at the university by delivering a speech to the spring class of 2023. Seven months later, university spokesperson Ben Johnson said it is too soon to say when the next president will be announced.

“The board is making good progress, and the search is moving forward efficiently,” Ben Johnson said in an email.

Without an appointment before the new semester, the university previously stated the president’s cabinet will continue to carry out much of the responsibility associated with the position.

“Members of [the] president’s cabinet have always had day-to-day oversight of their units,” Ben Johnson said. “During this transition period, cabinet members have reported on their work directly to the appropriate board committee.”

The cabinet “ consists of senior leaders from across the university who advise the president on short-, medium- and long-term issues, priorities and initiatives,” according to their website . Under Kristina Johnson, there were 14 members in addition to herself.

“The cabinet meets regularly and works collaboratively, and will continue to do so,” Ben Johnson said. “The university’s colleges and units remain fully operational.”

Convocation — the welcome event for first-year students where they hear from university leaders, faculty, administrators and special guests — usually includes the university president’s first appearance of the school year. Without an appointment before that date, Ben Johnson said arrangements for such a speech are not yet prepared.

“We’re looking forward to a fantastic convocation ceremony and start to the new year,” Ben Johnson said. “Final arrangements for convocation will be made at a later date.”

In April, moderators at public forums seeking input from the Ohio State community said they believe they are at the “gathering information” point in the process and pointed attendees toward two forms asking for suggestions with the new leadership.

These forms — one for inputs and comments and a second for nominations — are open online and submissions are still being accepted for consideration, Ben Johnson said.

Though many have questions surrounding the new president, a full explanation behind Kristina Johnson’s departure has yet to be provided.

This story was updated at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday to include a more accurate description of the university’s response to Kristina Johnson’s departure.