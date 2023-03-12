Provo, UT

Men’s Volleyball: No. 15 Buckeyes swept at No. 8 BYU

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wofcO_0lGRx58A00
A trip out west wasn’t enough for the Buckeyes to overcome their losing streak. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

A trip out west wasn’t enough for the Buckeyes to overcome their losing streak.

On Friday and Saturday, No. 15 Ohio State faced the No. 8 BYU in a two-match series in Provo, Utah, giving up both matches 3-1 and 3-2, respectively, as the Buckeyes have lost four-straight matches.

Friday

The first set began with two Buckeyes kills from junior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur and senior middle blocker Samuel Clark.

The Cougars quickly got the next two points before the Buckeyes began to gain a steady lead through point six, and both teams tied all the way to point 13.

Through an attack error from the Cougars and a Clark kill, the Buckeyes took the lead 15-13 before a media timeout was called.

Both teams continued reaching for the lead only to tie seven times up to point 22, and after an attack error was made from the Buckeyes, Ohio State called a timeout.

The Buckeyes gained one more point from a freshman opposite hitter Shane Wetzel kill before BYU won the set 25-23 with a kill and a Buckeye block error.

The second set began with a strong start from the Cougars, who gained the lead with a three-point run.

By media timeout, the Buckeyes were still behind the Cougars, 15-13.

Through two Pasteur kills, the Buckeyes  tied the set at point 15.

Both teams tied up to point 21, where the Cougars took the next two points with a kill and a service ace forcing Ohio State into its first timeout of the set.

BYU and Ohio State both had a service error, allowing the Cougars to reach set point.

The Buckeyes got one kill from redshirt senior outside hitter Jack Stevens before BYU won the set 25-23.

It was in the third set where the Buckeyes began to pick up more momentum beginning with two kills from redshirt junior middle blocker Justin Howard.

The Buckeyes increased their lead through a three-point run from two Cougar attack errors and a kill by sophomore middle blocker Cole Young 6-2.

The Cougars caught up and tied at point eight before gaining the lead 10-8, only for two Pasteur kills to tie the Buckeyes back with the Cougars at point 11.

The Buckeyes forced BYU into a timeout after a Pasteur kill and two Wetzel service aces made it 16-15.

Both teams tied four times up to point 22 after a Pasteur kill.

BYU gained one point before Ohio State made two kills from Pasteur and Clark, winning the set 25-23.

The fourth set began with a Buckeye lead of 4-2 with the help of a Young kill and two Pasteur kills.

A service error from the Buckeyes allowed BYU to tie the set at point five.

The Cougars began to gain a lead, forcing the Buckeyes into a timeout 12-9 after two Buckeye attack errors.

The Buckeyes fought to catch up, tying once more at point 16 through a Pasteur kill and a Stevens service ace, allowing BYU to take its first timeout of the set.

The Cougars maintained the lead throughout the rest of the match while the Buckeyes struggled to keep up.

Two kills from BYU allowed the Cougars to take the set and the match at 25-21.

Pasteur led the team with a total of 24 kills. Junior setter Noah Platfoot provided the team with 43 assists. Redshirt freshman libero Grant Strong contributed 42 reception attempts, and Howard achieved a total of six blocks.

Saturday

The first set began with a Platfoot kill and an attack error made by BYU.

The Cougars quickly picked up the pace and took the lead, leaving the Buckeyes behind 8-4.

By media timeout, the Buckeyes were still behind the Cougars 15-13.

The Buckeyes tied with the Cougars twice at points 15 and 16 through a Cougar attack error and a Clark kill before falling back behind.

Ohio State took its first timeout of the set 22-19.

When the Cougars reached set point, victory was held back for a short period while the Buckeyes gained a two-point run through a Cougar service error and a Young kill.

After BYU took its first timeout of the set, a Cougar kill allowed them to win the set 25-23.

Momentum began to lag for the Buckeyes during the second set. The Cougars started strong with a 5-1 lead against the Buckeyes who tried to pick up the pace after a Clark kill at 8-5, but BYU took a three-point run for an 11-6 lead, forcing Ohio State into its first timeout of the set.

The Cougars did not hold back and ran towards the end of the set through a Buckeye service error 25-15.

Ohio State started the third set strong and set the tone with a lead of 7-3. This forced BYU to take its first timeout of the set.

The Buckeyes had two three-point runs through three Cougar attack errors, a Pasteur kill and a service ace and kill from Young, forcing BYU to take its second timeout 14-5.

The Buckeyes did not hold back this set and pushed all the way through, gaining set point through a Cougar attack error 25-14.

With the Cougars wanting to end the match and the Buckeyes wanting to continue, both teams brought energy during the fourth set.

The Buckeyes began the set with taking the lead through a four-point run 4-2.

After trading points, both teams tied up to point eight before the Buckeyes retook the lead.

By media timeout, the Buckeyes were ahead 15-12.

A three-point run from the Cougars that allowed them to tie with the Buckeyes at point 16 forced Ohio State into a timeout.

Both teams knotted up to point 20 before Wetzel provided the lead with a kill, and BYU took its first timeout of the set.

A freshman outside hitter Jack O’Riordan kill and an attack error forced BYU to immediately take its last timeout of the set 23-20.

The Buckeyes reached set point through a pair of Wetzel kills, winning the fourth set 25-23, and the race to 15 beganas both teams looked to end the weekend on a win.

Both teams began the final set tying the first three points.

The Cougars then had a three-point run from one Buckeye attack error and two kills, forcing Ohio State into a timeout 6-3.

The Buckeyes gained two points while the Cougars gained four more, forcing the Buckeyes to take their last timeout 10-5.

The Buckeyes fell to the Cougars, who continued with their pace to the very end and took the set 15-7, winning the match.

Strong and Stevens had a total of 42 and 22 digs, respectively. Pasteur and Clark provided the team with 14 and 10 kills respectively, and Platfoot totaled 44 assists.

The Buckeyes will face Ball State Wednesday in Indiana at 7 p.m., and the match can be streamed on BTN+.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Buckeye Paws celebrates 3-year anniversary, reflects on growth through COVID-19 pandemic

Despite difficulties early on due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Buckeye Paws celebrated its third year at Ohio State with surprise visits on campus. Credit: Nathan Mader | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 15 Ohio State back in win column after 19-6 win versus Detroit Mercy

The Ohio State offense celebrates a late goal in the No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)-No. 19 North Carolina (2-1) game Feb. 19. Ohio State won 8-5. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern. The No. 15 Buckeyes earned their first win in four games against Detroit Mercy in their first matchup under the lights at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium Tuesday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State petitions US Supreme Court to block Strauss sex abuse lawsuits

Ohio State filed two petitions to the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday in an attempt to block sexual abuse lawsuits from over 100 survivors of former university physician Richard Strauss . Credit: Katie Good | asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Harrisonburg, VA

Women’s Basketball: Buckeyes earn No. 3 seed, will host No. 14 seed James Madison

The Buckeyes received the No. 3 seed ahead of the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 14 seed James Madison Saturday at the Schottenstein Center. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State loses 3rd straight, falls 14-10 to Colorado

Graduate midfielder Jamie Level (6) grabs an early faceoff in the Ohio State-Cincinnati game Feb. 28. Ohio State won 13-12. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern. The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team continues to struggle after losing its third straight Sunday against Colorado 14-10.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 3 seed Ohio State falls to No. 2 seed Michigan 7-3 in Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Junior forward Michael Gildon (18) looks to make a pass during the Ohio State-Penn State game March 5. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Six Wolverines netted goals as No. 2 seed Michigan cruised past No. 3 seed Ohio State 7-3 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Saturday night.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes defeat No. 8 Quinnipiac, earn spot in NCAA Frozen Four

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team sets its sights on the Frozen Four after prevailing over No. 8 Quinnipiac, securing a 5-2 win Saturday in the NCAA Tournament regional final. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 13 seed Ohio State ends Big Ten Tournament run, loses 80-66 to top-seeded Purdue in semifinal

The Buckeyes’ Cinderella run in the Big Ten Tournament came to a close Saturday in the conference semifinal round. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The Buckeyes’ Cinderella run in the Big Ten Tournament came to a close Saturday in the conference semifinal round.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes gear up to face No. 8 Quinnipiac in NCAA Tournament regional final

The Ohio State women’s ice hockey team celebrates a goal during the No.1 Ohio State-No. 8 Bemidji State game Saturday. Ohio State won 2-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

University Police officers, citizens honored at department’s annual awards

Officer DeRon McIntyre’s (left) leadership skills and ability to only settle for the best allowed him to claim the supervisor of the year award, handed to him by deputy chief Eric Whiteside. Credit: Courtesy of Max Gamble.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 13 seed Ohio State stifles No. 4 seed Michigan State 68-58, advances to Big Ten Tournament semifinals

No. 13 seeded Ohio State advances to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals after a 68-58 victory over No. 4 seeded Michigan State Friday in Chicago. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: No. 19 Wolverines top Buckeyes 14-12 for the first time in 4 years

Ohio State dropped a 14-12 contest to No. 19 Michigan in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern. Ohio State got off on the wrong foot to begin Big Ten play Thursday against No. 19 Michigan, losing its second straight in a close 14-12 loss which saw Michigan earn its first win against the Buckeyes in four years.

Read full story

Bobby McAlpine and Madison Mason to be USG’s next president and vice president

Bobby McAlpine and Madison Mason won the 2023 election for Undergraduate Student Government president and vice president with 73 percent of the vote. Courtesy of Madison Mason. After over a week of campaigning, Ohio State elected Bobby McAlpine and Madison Mason as the next Undergraduate Student Government president and vice president.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 3 seed Ohio State continues postseason journey with Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup against No. 2 seed Michigan

Ohio State takes on Michigan in Ann Arbor in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After advancing in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2020, No. 3 seed Ohio State travels north to Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan, looking to continue its run to a conference tournament championship against No. 2 seed Michigan in the semifinal round Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Virtue Vegan Salon expands, opens 2nd set of doors in Brewery District

Virtue Vegan Salon, a vegan and eco-friendly salon, recently opened a second location in the Brewery District. Credit: Angela Fortin. Melanie Guzzo never planned to own a salon. Now, she owns two.

Read full story

Movie review: Michael B. Jordan succeeds in directorial debut with ‘Creed III’

Michael B. Jordan will direct Creed 3. Credit: Warner Bros/DPA via TNS. Adonis Creed, the titular character of the “Creed” franchise, is no longer the up-and-coming hotshot like he was in the first two films of the “Rocky” spin-off. Rather, he looks to close his boxing career with a bang. The theme of finishing strong reaches beyond the screen and extends itself to the entire “Creed” and “Rocky” franchise in “Creed III.” While the film is undoubtedly an exciting installment and a thrill to watch, it seems as though it might finally be time to hang up the gloves on the legendary boxing series.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Ohio State heads west for 3 games with Cal State-Bakersfield

Ohio State returns to action on Friday and Saturday with matchups against Cal State Bakersfield. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. While it may not be a Big Ten Tournament or national championship, Ohio State winning the Frisco Classic Sunday in Texas was a step in the right direction.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 13 seeded Buckeyes survive and advance to Big Ten quarterfinal with 73-69 win over No. 5 seed Iowa

Ohio State won their second game in as many days, defeating Iowa 73-69 in Chicago on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The rubber match between No. 13 seeded Ohio State and No. 5 seeded Iowa was a tug-of-war contest with 18 lead changes, which the Buckeyes won 73-69 Thursday in Chicago.

Read full story
Madison, WI

Men’s Basketball: No. 13-seeded Buckeyes stave off No. 12 seed Badgers rally, win 65-57 in first round of Big Ten Tournament

No. 13 seed Ohio State opened the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday with a 65-57 win against No. 12 seed Wisconsin. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Despite nearly collapsing under the weight of a 27-point lead, No. 13 seed Ohio State won its first round matchup in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago Wednesday, defeating No. 12 seed Wisconsin 65-57.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy