Men’s Volleyball: No. 15 Buckeyes swept at No. 8 BYU

A trip out west wasn’t enough for the Buckeyes to overcome their losing streak.

On Friday and Saturday, No. 15 Ohio State faced the No. 8 BYU in a two-match series in Provo, Utah, giving up both matches 3-1 and 3-2, respectively, as the Buckeyes have lost four-straight matches.

Friday

The first set began with two Buckeyes kills from junior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur and senior middle blocker Samuel Clark.

The Cougars quickly got the next two points before the Buckeyes began to gain a steady lead through point six, and both teams tied all the way to point 13.

Through an attack error from the Cougars and a Clark kill, the Buckeyes took the lead 15-13 before a media timeout was called.

Both teams continued reaching for the lead only to tie seven times up to point 22, and after an attack error was made from the Buckeyes, Ohio State called a timeout.

The Buckeyes gained one more point from a freshman opposite hitter Shane Wetzel kill before BYU won the set 25-23 with a kill and a Buckeye block error.

The second set began with a strong start from the Cougars, who gained the lead with a three-point run.

By media timeout, the Buckeyes were still behind the Cougars, 15-13.

Through two Pasteur kills, the Buckeyes tied the set at point 15.

Both teams tied up to point 21, where the Cougars took the next two points with a kill and a service ace forcing Ohio State into its first timeout of the set.

BYU and Ohio State both had a service error, allowing the Cougars to reach set point.

The Buckeyes got one kill from redshirt senior outside hitter Jack Stevens before BYU won the set 25-23.

It was in the third set where the Buckeyes began to pick up more momentum beginning with two kills from redshirt junior middle blocker Justin Howard.

The Buckeyes increased their lead through a three-point run from two Cougar attack errors and a kill by sophomore middle blocker Cole Young 6-2.

The Cougars caught up and tied at point eight before gaining the lead 10-8, only for two Pasteur kills to tie the Buckeyes back with the Cougars at point 11.

The Buckeyes forced BYU into a timeout after a Pasteur kill and two Wetzel service aces made it 16-15.

Both teams tied four times up to point 22 after a Pasteur kill.

BYU gained one point before Ohio State made two kills from Pasteur and Clark, winning the set 25-23.

The fourth set began with a Buckeye lead of 4-2 with the help of a Young kill and two Pasteur kills.

A service error from the Buckeyes allowed BYU to tie the set at point five.

The Cougars began to gain a lead, forcing the Buckeyes into a timeout 12-9 after two Buckeye attack errors.

The Buckeyes fought to catch up, tying once more at point 16 through a Pasteur kill and a Stevens service ace, allowing BYU to take its first timeout of the set.

The Cougars maintained the lead throughout the rest of the match while the Buckeyes struggled to keep up.

Two kills from BYU allowed the Cougars to take the set and the match at 25-21.

Pasteur led the team with a total of 24 kills. Junior setter Noah Platfoot provided the team with 43 assists. Redshirt freshman libero Grant Strong contributed 42 reception attempts, and Howard achieved a total of six blocks.

Saturday

The first set began with a Platfoot kill and an attack error made by BYU.

The Cougars quickly picked up the pace and took the lead, leaving the Buckeyes behind 8-4.

By media timeout, the Buckeyes were still behind the Cougars 15-13.

The Buckeyes tied with the Cougars twice at points 15 and 16 through a Cougar attack error and a Clark kill before falling back behind.

Ohio State took its first timeout of the set 22-19.

When the Cougars reached set point, victory was held back for a short period while the Buckeyes gained a two-point run through a Cougar service error and a Young kill.

After BYU took its first timeout of the set, a Cougar kill allowed them to win the set 25-23.

Momentum began to lag for the Buckeyes during the second set. The Cougars started strong with a 5-1 lead against the Buckeyes who tried to pick up the pace after a Clark kill at 8-5, but BYU took a three-point run for an 11-6 lead, forcing Ohio State into its first timeout of the set.

The Cougars did not hold back and ran towards the end of the set through a Buckeye service error 25-15.

Ohio State started the third set strong and set the tone with a lead of 7-3. This forced BYU to take its first timeout of the set.

The Buckeyes had two three-point runs through three Cougar attack errors, a Pasteur kill and a service ace and kill from Young, forcing BYU to take its second timeout 14-5.

The Buckeyes did not hold back this set and pushed all the way through, gaining set point through a Cougar attack error 25-14.

With the Cougars wanting to end the match and the Buckeyes wanting to continue, both teams brought energy during the fourth set.

The Buckeyes began the set with taking the lead through a four-point run 4-2.

After trading points, both teams tied up to point eight before the Buckeyes retook the lead.

By media timeout, the Buckeyes were ahead 15-12.

A three-point run from the Cougars that allowed them to tie with the Buckeyes at point 16 forced Ohio State into a timeout.

Both teams knotted up to point 20 before Wetzel provided the lead with a kill, and BYU took its first timeout of the set.

A freshman outside hitter Jack O’Riordan kill and an attack error forced BYU to immediately take its last timeout of the set 23-20.

The Buckeyes reached set point through a pair of Wetzel kills, winning the fourth set 25-23, and the race to 15 beganas both teams looked to end the weekend on a win.

Both teams began the final set tying the first three points.

The Cougars then had a three-point run from one Buckeye attack error and two kills, forcing Ohio State into a timeout 6-3.

The Buckeyes gained two points while the Cougars gained four more, forcing the Buckeyes to take their last timeout 10-5.

The Buckeyes fell to the Cougars, who continued with their pace to the very end and took the set 15-7, winning the match.

Strong and Stevens had a total of 42 and 22 digs, respectively. Pasteur and Clark provided the team with 14 and 10 kills respectively, and Platfoot totaled 44 assists.

The Buckeyes will face Ball State Wednesday in Indiana at 7 p.m., and the match can be streamed on BTN+.