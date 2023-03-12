Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 13 seed Ohio State ends Big Ten Tournament run, loses 80-66 to top-seeded Purdue in semifinal

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33pWSJ_0lFkUWxR00
The Buckeyes’ Cinderella run in the Big Ten Tournament came to a close Saturday in the conference semifinal round. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

The Buckeyes’ Cinderella run in the Big Ten Tournament came to a close Saturday in the conference semifinal round.

Ohio State (16-19), which became the first No. 13 seed to advance to the conference semifinals, led by as many as eight points in the first half, but No. 1 seed Purdue had a 9-0 advantage at the end of the opening period and didn’t give up the lead to halt the Buckeyes’ tournament run in an 80-66 loss.

Purdue (28-5) outscored Ohio State 15-6 in the first 10 minutes of the second half, and the Buckeyes made four shots in that span. Freshman guard Bruce Thornton made a layup with 7:44 to go to bring the Buckeyes within seven points, and Ohio State began to rally.

Taking advantage of a 6:50 span of one Purdue field goal, freshman center Felix Okpara made a free throw to bring the game to 61-55 with 5:43 left.

Boilermakers freshman guard Braden Smith got to the basket for a layup as 4:14 remained, and he made a pair of shots at the free throw line as part of an 8-0 Purdue run almost two minutes later that put the Boilermakers ahead by as many as 16 points.

Freshman guard Roddy Gayle Jr. topped his previous career high set Friday against No. 4 seed Michigan State by five points, scoring 20 to lead Ohio State alongside 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.

Redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing scored 15 points and went 6-for-6 at the free throw line. Thornton finished with nine points, which came in the second half, Okpara had seven as did junior guard Eugene Brown III who also had a team-high six rebounds.

The Buckeyes played with urgency after trailing 10-4 after the first three-plus minutes, keeping their early deficit fewer than six points.

Gayle took command and made four of his five first-half 3-pointers  in the first 9:45, helping Ohio State flip the lead 26-19 during a 10-0 run midway through the period.

Gayle and the Buckeyes led by as large as 29-21 in the first half thanks to a 3-pointer by Sueing with 8:18 left. Ohio State shot 7-of-11 from distance in the first 20 minutes compared to Purdue’s 5-of-6 rate.

Boilermakers senior guard David Jenkins Jr. made a long 3-pointer to finish the first half over a 9-0 Purdue run, part of the Boilermakers’ greater 21-5 close over the final eight minutes. Purdue led 42-34 at halftime which saw both teams shooting over 50 percent from the field.

Junior center Zach Edey had a 32-point, 14-rebound double-double to lead Purdue. Boilermakers junior guard Brandon Newman scored 15 points and Smith tallied 14.

The Buckeyes shot 42 percent overall but 34.6 percent in the second half. Purdue held a 38-27 rebounding advantage and doubled Ohio State’s 18-point scoring output in the paint.

Ohio State’s season will likely come to an end as an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament may be out of reach. A berth in the National Invitation Tournament, a 32-team bracket which last saw the Buckeyes appear in 2015-16, could be at play when it’s revealed Sunday.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Buckeye Paws celebrates 3-year anniversary, reflects on growth through COVID-19 pandemic

Despite difficulties early on due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Buckeye Paws celebrated its third year at Ohio State with surprise visits on campus. Credit: Nathan Mader | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 15 Ohio State back in win column after 19-6 win versus Detroit Mercy

The Ohio State offense celebrates a late goal in the No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)-No. 19 North Carolina (2-1) game Feb. 19. Ohio State won 8-5. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern. The No. 15 Buckeyes earned their first win in four games against Detroit Mercy in their first matchup under the lights at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium Tuesday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State petitions US Supreme Court to block Strauss sex abuse lawsuits

Ohio State filed two petitions to the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday in an attempt to block sexual abuse lawsuits from over 100 survivors of former university physician Richard Strauss . Credit: Katie Good | asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Harrisonburg, VA

Women’s Basketball: Buckeyes earn No. 3 seed, will host No. 14 seed James Madison

The Buckeyes received the No. 3 seed ahead of the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 14 seed James Madison Saturday at the Schottenstein Center. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State loses 3rd straight, falls 14-10 to Colorado

Graduate midfielder Jamie Level (6) grabs an early faceoff in the Ohio State-Cincinnati game Feb. 28. Ohio State won 13-12. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern. The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team continues to struggle after losing its third straight Sunday against Colorado 14-10.

Read full story
Provo, UT

Men’s Volleyball: No. 15 Buckeyes swept at No. 8 BYU

A trip out west wasn’t enough for the Buckeyes to overcome their losing streak. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. A trip out west wasn’t enough for the Buckeyes to overcome their losing streak.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 3 seed Ohio State falls to No. 2 seed Michigan 7-3 in Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Junior forward Michael Gildon (18) looks to make a pass during the Ohio State-Penn State game March 5. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Six Wolverines netted goals as No. 2 seed Michigan cruised past No. 3 seed Ohio State 7-3 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Saturday night.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes defeat No. 8 Quinnipiac, earn spot in NCAA Frozen Four

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team sets its sights on the Frozen Four after prevailing over No. 8 Quinnipiac, securing a 5-2 win Saturday in the NCAA Tournament regional final. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes gear up to face No. 8 Quinnipiac in NCAA Tournament regional final

The Ohio State women’s ice hockey team celebrates a goal during the No.1 Ohio State-No. 8 Bemidji State game Saturday. Ohio State won 2-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

University Police officers, citizens honored at department’s annual awards

Officer DeRon McIntyre’s (left) leadership skills and ability to only settle for the best allowed him to claim the supervisor of the year award, handed to him by deputy chief Eric Whiteside. Credit: Courtesy of Max Gamble.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 13 seed Ohio State stifles No. 4 seed Michigan State 68-58, advances to Big Ten Tournament semifinals

No. 13 seeded Ohio State advances to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals after a 68-58 victory over No. 4 seeded Michigan State Friday in Chicago. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: No. 19 Wolverines top Buckeyes 14-12 for the first time in 4 years

Ohio State dropped a 14-12 contest to No. 19 Michigan in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern. Ohio State got off on the wrong foot to begin Big Ten play Thursday against No. 19 Michigan, losing its second straight in a close 14-12 loss which saw Michigan earn its first win against the Buckeyes in four years.

Read full story

Bobby McAlpine and Madison Mason to be USG’s next president and vice president

Bobby McAlpine and Madison Mason won the 2023 election for Undergraduate Student Government president and vice president with 73 percent of the vote. Courtesy of Madison Mason. After over a week of campaigning, Ohio State elected Bobby McAlpine and Madison Mason as the next Undergraduate Student Government president and vice president.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 3 seed Ohio State continues postseason journey with Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup against No. 2 seed Michigan

Ohio State takes on Michigan in Ann Arbor in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After advancing in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2020, No. 3 seed Ohio State travels north to Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan, looking to continue its run to a conference tournament championship against No. 2 seed Michigan in the semifinal round Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Virtue Vegan Salon expands, opens 2nd set of doors in Brewery District

Virtue Vegan Salon, a vegan and eco-friendly salon, recently opened a second location in the Brewery District. Credit: Angela Fortin. Melanie Guzzo never planned to own a salon. Now, she owns two.

Read full story

Movie review: Michael B. Jordan succeeds in directorial debut with ‘Creed III’

Michael B. Jordan will direct Creed 3. Credit: Warner Bros/DPA via TNS. Adonis Creed, the titular character of the “Creed” franchise, is no longer the up-and-coming hotshot like he was in the first two films of the “Rocky” spin-off. Rather, he looks to close his boxing career with a bang. The theme of finishing strong reaches beyond the screen and extends itself to the entire “Creed” and “Rocky” franchise in “Creed III.” While the film is undoubtedly an exciting installment and a thrill to watch, it seems as though it might finally be time to hang up the gloves on the legendary boxing series.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Ohio State heads west for 3 games with Cal State-Bakersfield

Ohio State returns to action on Friday and Saturday with matchups against Cal State Bakersfield. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. While it may not be a Big Ten Tournament or national championship, Ohio State winning the Frisco Classic Sunday in Texas was a step in the right direction.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 13 seeded Buckeyes survive and advance to Big Ten quarterfinal with 73-69 win over No. 5 seed Iowa

Ohio State won their second game in as many days, defeating Iowa 73-69 in Chicago on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The rubber match between No. 13 seeded Ohio State and No. 5 seeded Iowa was a tug-of-war contest with 18 lead changes, which the Buckeyes won 73-69 Thursday in Chicago.

Read full story
Madison, WI

Men’s Basketball: No. 13-seeded Buckeyes stave off No. 12 seed Badgers rally, win 65-57 in first round of Big Ten Tournament

No. 13 seed Ohio State opened the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday with a 65-57 win against No. 12 seed Wisconsin. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Despite nearly collapsing under the weight of a 27-point lead, No. 13 seed Ohio State won its first round matchup in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago Wednesday, defeating No. 12 seed Wisconsin 65-57.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy