Men’s Basketball: No. 13-seeded Buckeyes stave off No. 12 seed Badgers rally, win 65-57 in first round of Big Ten Tournament

No. 13 seed Ohio State opened the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday with a 65-57 win against No. 12 seed Wisconsin. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Despite nearly collapsing under the weight of a 27-point lead, No. 13 seed Ohio State won its first round matchup in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago Wednesday, defeating No. 12 seed Wisconsin 65-57.

The Buckeyes (14-18, 5-15 Big Ten) shot 52 percent from the field, and three players scored at least 15 points. Graduate guard Sean McNeil led the way with 17 points, while freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh grabbed 11 rebounds to lead all players.

On the other hand, the Badgers (17-14, 9-11 Big Ten) shot a measly 34 percent from the field and converted on only 4-of-22 3-point shots. Senior forward Tyler Wahl led the Badgers with 19 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

The opening half was, aside from the opening basket, entirely controlled by Ohio State. After Badgers freshman guard Connor Essegian opened the scoring with a layup, the Buckeyes went on an immediate 7-0 run and kept their foot on the gas pedal.

The Buckeyes shot a scalding hot 68 percent from the field in the first half and held the Badgers to just 30 percent from the floor. Freshman guard Bruce Thornton scored 13 of his 15 points, and Ohio State took a 36-18 lead heading into halftime.

The Badgers played better in the second half, but still shot just 36.8 percent. However, multiple scoring runs and a 9-0 scoring run — forcing Ohio State to take a timeout at 11:49 — swung momentum in Wisconsin’s favor, with the Buckeyes still leading 50-33. Wahl scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and eight during the run.

As the half continued, the Badgers would not go away, as another 8-0 Wisconsin run forced the Buckeyes to call their third timeout. After leading by as many as 27 points in the half, Ohio State still maintained a healthy lead at 55-41 with 7:56 remaining.

Like with so many games this season, Ohio State could not stop a scoring run in a critical moment, with the Badgers increasing their run to 19-2 and bringing the score to 57-52 with 1:34 remaining.

With the Buckeyes on the ropes, the Badgers were unable to complete the comeback, as Ohio State hit enough free throws down the stretch. After leading by 27, Ohio State survived the late Wisconsin surge and won by eight points.

Ohio State outrebounded Wisconsin 35-32 and went 46 percent on 3-point shots. The Badgers induced 16 Buckeye turnovers, and each team dished out eight assists.

The Buckeyes next play No. 5 seed Iowa Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in Chicago for the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.