Columbus, OH

Football: McCord taking opportunities ‘to step up and lead’ in competition for starting QB

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12D6Zm_0lCUYyKS00
Ohio State third-year quarterback Kyle McCord (6) is ready for a chance at the starting job after sitting behind C.J. Stroud for two years. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo

Quarterback Kyle McCord made the earliest of his impacts as a first-year during the 2021 season.

During Week 4, when then-starting quarterback C.J. Stroud rested his shoulder injury, McCord stepped up and earned the first and only start of his career so far. After his first two passes were incomplete, McCord threw his first of two touchdowns on a five-yard pass to former wide receiver Chris Olave during the Buckeyes’ second drive on the way to finishing with 319 passing yards in the 59-7 win against Akron Sept 25, 2021.

More than a season later, McCord finds himself encapsulated in Ohio State’s latest quarterback competition, and he said he still looks back on his first start over a year ago for confidence and motivation in himself.

“You can prepare for different defenses, but at the end of the day when the ball is put down, and you’re in there, you’re going to have to deal with some stuff on the fly,” McCord said. “Getting that experience was good, making some good plays and making some bad plays and learning from it, I think, really helped me, especially at that point so early in my career. I think it’s very important experience to get.”

McCord and first-year quarterback Devin Brown will compete this spring for Ohio State’s starting position come the 2023 season. Both potential starters said Tuesday they’re “ bringing the best out ” of one another after the first of 15 spring practices leading to the spring game.

For Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, native McCord, he has an opportunity to show who he really is.

Head coach Ryan Day said Feb. 1 he wants a quarterback who is tough and can lead a roster of football players. Throwing touchdowns and converting on third-and-long chances will come, but other intangible ways of impressing the coaching staff and earning the starting spot are present.

“Naturally opportunities to step up and lead and speak, things like that came,” McCord said. “Definitely something I was trying to be a little conscious of early on in the winter, and then over time, it just became second nature.”

A chance to succeed Stroud, who McCord has looked up to and shadowed as his backup the past two seasons, is opportunity enough.

McCord said it’s been a “natural transition” embracing a new spotlight as Stroud, who was named a Heisman Trophy finalist twice and as many times the Big Ten’s Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, declared for the NFL Draft in January. This left the Buckeyes without an incumbent starter — but left McCord with a wealth of knowledge many won’t be able to find elsewhere.

“I learned a lot from C.J., on and off the field, physical, mental, everything,” McCord said. “It was interesting being able to spend my first two years with him, and he was great about it, open about everything. If I had a question, there was never any hesitation to ask him, and he was always completely honest with me and gave me lots of good advice, so that’s something I’m extremely thankful for.”

McCord has appeared in 12 games across two seasons at Ohio State, primarily as Stroud’s backup and the Buckeyes’ late-game signal-caller with the outcome largely already in hand. Despite playing seven games last season, McCord had more passing attempts during the 2021 season with 38 compared to 20.

It’s often said the goal of practice is to make it harder than a live game, but in Day’s eyes, he said he’s seen McCord welcome that challenge since he arrived.

“He’s grown, and I think he’s done a good job of it,” Day said. “His attitude has been excellent. He’s very hard-working, so now it’s time to go put it on the field and compete.”

Whoever the emerging starting quarterback will be, they’ll have bountiful options at wide receiver to throw to.

Second-year wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. — who played with McCord at St. Joseph’s Prep High School — and Emeka Egbuka combined for 2,414 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Fourth-year tight end Cade Stover and third-year wide receiver Julian Fleming also return for additional seasons at Ohio State, leaving the Buckeyes with a host of experience and athleticism among targets to pick from.

“I think that’s one of the deepest positions we have on this team, and I think the young guys are stepping up quite nicely,” McCord said. “I think it gives other guys a chance to step up and make some plays, and already on the first day they’ve shown that they can. But I’ve been throwing with all the guys all offseason, so I think we really haven’t missed a beat.”

Many haven’t seen too much of what McCord can or is challenged to do in Big Ten play. It’s important to remember that last time Ohio State had a quarterback competition, the Buckeyes chose a gunslinger who’d yet to throw a pass at the college level.

That won’t matter too much for McCord, or too much for quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis and the Buckeyes.

“It’s not just tough for a quarterback. It’s tough for every position. Guys want to come in and they want to play,” Dennis said Feb. 1. “On the flip side, as a player, you have to internally look at it and you say, ‘Alright, what do I need to do that when my opportunity comes that I’m ready to maximize on it?’”

What McCord brings to the Buckeyes is a 6-foot-3, 222-pound frame with two seasons around Ohio State and its offensive play style.

The first spring practice is over and done with, and soon the second and third will come and reveal plenty about Ohio State’s quarterback competition and McCord, who wants to let his performance answer any criticism or praise looming over him.

“I guess time will tell, to be honest,” McCord said. “I could sit up here and say what I want to do and what I want to accomplish, but at the end of the day, I think the film will speak for itself when that time comes.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Harrisonburg, VA

Women’s Basketball: Buckeyes earn No. 3 seed, will host No. 14 seed James Madison

The Buckeyes received the No. 3 seed ahead of the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 14 seed James Madison Saturday at the Schottenstein Center. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State loses 3rd straight, falls 14-10 to Colorado

Graduate midfielder Jamie Level (6) grabs an early faceoff in the Ohio State-Cincinnati game Feb. 28. Ohio State won 13-12. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern. The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team continues to struggle after losing its third straight Sunday against Colorado 14-10.

Read full story
Provo, UT

Men’s Volleyball: No. 15 Buckeyes swept at No. 8 BYU

A trip out west wasn’t enough for the Buckeyes to overcome their losing streak. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. A trip out west wasn’t enough for the Buckeyes to overcome their losing streak.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 3 seed Ohio State falls to No. 2 seed Michigan 7-3 in Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Junior forward Michael Gildon (18) looks to make a pass during the Ohio State-Penn State game March 5. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Six Wolverines netted goals as No. 2 seed Michigan cruised past No. 3 seed Ohio State 7-3 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Saturday night.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes defeat No. 8 Quinnipiac, earn spot in NCAA Frozen Four

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team sets its sights on the Frozen Four after prevailing over No. 8 Quinnipiac, securing a 5-2 win Saturday in the NCAA Tournament regional final. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 13 seed Ohio State ends Big Ten Tournament run, loses 80-66 to top-seeded Purdue in semifinal

The Buckeyes’ Cinderella run in the Big Ten Tournament came to a close Saturday in the conference semifinal round. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The Buckeyes’ Cinderella run in the Big Ten Tournament came to a close Saturday in the conference semifinal round.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes gear up to face No. 8 Quinnipiac in NCAA Tournament regional final

The Ohio State women’s ice hockey team celebrates a goal during the No.1 Ohio State-No. 8 Bemidji State game Saturday. Ohio State won 2-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

University Police officers, citizens honored at department’s annual awards

Officer DeRon McIntyre’s (left) leadership skills and ability to only settle for the best allowed him to claim the supervisor of the year award, handed to him by deputy chief Eric Whiteside. Credit: Courtesy of Max Gamble.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 13 seed Ohio State stifles No. 4 seed Michigan State 68-58, advances to Big Ten Tournament semifinals

No. 13 seeded Ohio State advances to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals after a 68-58 victory over No. 4 seeded Michigan State Friday in Chicago. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: No. 19 Wolverines top Buckeyes 14-12 for the first time in 4 years

Ohio State dropped a 14-12 contest to No. 19 Michigan in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern. Ohio State got off on the wrong foot to begin Big Ten play Thursday against No. 19 Michigan, losing its second straight in a close 14-12 loss which saw Michigan earn its first win against the Buckeyes in four years.

Read full story

Bobby McAlpine and Madison Mason to be USG’s next president and vice president

Bobby McAlpine and Madison Mason won the 2023 election for Undergraduate Student Government president and vice president with 73 percent of the vote. Courtesy of Madison Mason. After over a week of campaigning, Ohio State elected Bobby McAlpine and Madison Mason as the next Undergraduate Student Government president and vice president.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 3 seed Ohio State continues postseason journey with Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup against No. 2 seed Michigan

Ohio State takes on Michigan in Ann Arbor in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After advancing in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2020, No. 3 seed Ohio State travels north to Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan, looking to continue its run to a conference tournament championship against No. 2 seed Michigan in the semifinal round Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Virtue Vegan Salon expands, opens 2nd set of doors in Brewery District

Virtue Vegan Salon, a vegan and eco-friendly salon, recently opened a second location in the Brewery District. Credit: Angela Fortin. Melanie Guzzo never planned to own a salon. Now, she owns two.

Read full story

Movie review: Michael B. Jordan succeeds in directorial debut with ‘Creed III’

Michael B. Jordan will direct Creed 3. Credit: Warner Bros/DPA via TNS. Adonis Creed, the titular character of the “Creed” franchise, is no longer the up-and-coming hotshot like he was in the first two films of the “Rocky” spin-off. Rather, he looks to close his boxing career with a bang. The theme of finishing strong reaches beyond the screen and extends itself to the entire “Creed” and “Rocky” franchise in “Creed III.” While the film is undoubtedly an exciting installment and a thrill to watch, it seems as though it might finally be time to hang up the gloves on the legendary boxing series.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Ohio State heads west for 3 games with Cal State-Bakersfield

Ohio State returns to action on Friday and Saturday with matchups against Cal State Bakersfield. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. While it may not be a Big Ten Tournament or national championship, Ohio State winning the Frisco Classic Sunday in Texas was a step in the right direction.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 13 seeded Buckeyes survive and advance to Big Ten quarterfinal with 73-69 win over No. 5 seed Iowa

Ohio State won their second game in as many days, defeating Iowa 73-69 in Chicago on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The rubber match between No. 13 seeded Ohio State and No. 5 seeded Iowa was a tug-of-war contest with 18 lead changes, which the Buckeyes won 73-69 Thursday in Chicago.

Read full story
Madison, WI

Men’s Basketball: No. 13-seeded Buckeyes stave off No. 12 seed Badgers rally, win 65-57 in first round of Big Ten Tournament

No. 13 seed Ohio State opened the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday with a 65-57 win against No. 12 seed Wisconsin. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Despite nearly collapsing under the weight of a 27-point lead, No. 13 seed Ohio State won its first round matchup in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago Wednesday, defeating No. 12 seed Wisconsin 65-57.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Bridging the Music returns to Columbus, set to host miniFEST at Summit Music Hall

Columbus Mini Fest features live music from multiple artists. Credit: Bridging the Music website, permission from Jonah Lipsky. For those looking to diversify their playlists before the next release of Spotify Wrapped late in the year, Columbus miniFEST may be the place to find new artists to add to the mix.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

BalletMet’s ‘A Celebration of New Works’ to premiere Friday

Dancers rehearse Dana Genshaft’s piece called “The Awakening.” Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Zmuda. BalletMet’s upcoming show, “A Celebration of New Works,” is an opportunity to admire the world premiere of three works by three choreographers.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: Walker’s intercollegiate journey from the Pac-12, ACC to the Big Ten

Ohio State senior forward Eboni Walker (22) carries the ball up the floor, following a turnover, during No. 2 Ohio State’s (19-0) win over Northwestern (6-12) in Columbus on Jan. 19. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy