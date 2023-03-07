‘The Mandalorian’ returns with tame season 3 premiere

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBJtP_0l9sYmzo00
Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) holding Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) in “The Mandalorian.” Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney via TNS

Disney+’s signature live action Star Wars television show, “The Mandalorian,” returned to screens Wednesday in what served as an ultimately underwhelming comeback following the well-received finale of the show’s second season in December 2020.

Long delays in production, the newfound rise in popularity of veteran actor Pedro Pascal and an impressive “Tales of the Jedi” release led many to think season three of “The Mandalorian” would be one to further push the boundary of what Star Wars can achieve under the bureaucratic leadership at Disney. If its first episode, “Chapter 17: The Apostate,” tells viewers anything, it’s that they should expect more of the same.

The episode kicks off on the sands of a Mandalorian beach during an induction ceremony, which quickly turns south as tens of Mandalorians are overpowered by a massive sea monster until Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, flies in on his signature N1 starfighter and saves the day in a nonchalant fashion, accompanied by his familiar little green friend, Grogu.

This is where Disney flexes its muscles. In its set design, CGI capabilities and continued use of visual sets over green screen, everything about the opening act reminds viewers exactly where the season’s projected $120 million budget is going. Unfortunately, the issue with Star Wars under Disney has never been the lack of an eye-pleasing product, rather products that largely feel watered down.

For what it’s worth, the episode manages to connect viewers with old friends — such as The Armorer (Emily Swallow) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and even makes a nod to “Star Wars Rebels,” as Grogu was visibly scared after spotting a herd of Purrgils — enormous space-whales capable of jumping into hyperspace at their own will. These moments are rightfully viewed as promising and should remind viewers that many of those working on the show care for Star Wars and are embracing the ever-changing lore.

Throughout a myriad of adventures on the port planet of Nevarro, including a western showdown-inspired shootout and a narrow escape by Djarin and Grogu while fleeing alien pirates on their starfighter, the episode calls back to its roots and feels like old times with the polarizing pair back in action. However, this will undoubtedly lead to the confusion of casual “The Mandalorian” viewers, as they will have had to watch “The Book of Boba Fett” — a far less popular Disney+ show — to understand how Djarin and Grogu were reunited following their separation in the second season’s finale. It proves to be a rather unusual storytelling device, but when companies pump content out for the sake of increased quantity, plotlines often become largely convoluted.

Despite the complications and convolutions, the episode manages to do a lot of good by returning beloved characters and a high quality production back to audiences. Whether “The Mandalorian” is capable of further pushing the boundaries of Star Wars or not, it will at least be Disney’s best attempt at telling a new story in a new way, and maybe there shouldn’t be any fault for that.

Rating: 3/5

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Ann Arbor, MI

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 3 seed Ohio State continues postseason journey with Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup against No. 2 seed Michigan

Ohio State takes on Michigan in Ann Arbor in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After advancing in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2020, No. 3 seed Ohio State travels north to Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan, looking to continue its run to a conference tournament championship against No. 2 seed Michigan in the semifinal round Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Virtue Vegan Salon expands, opens 2nd set of doors in Brewery District

Virtue Vegan Salon, a vegan and eco-friendly salon, recently opened a second location in the Brewery District. Credit: Angela Fortin. Melanie Guzzo never planned to own a salon. Now, she owns two.

Read full story

Movie review: Michael B. Jordan succeeds in directorial debut with ‘Creed III’

Michael B. Jordan will direct Creed 3. Credit: Warner Bros/DPA via TNS. Adonis Creed, the titular character of the “Creed” franchise, is no longer the up-and-coming hotshot like he was in the first two films of the “Rocky” spin-off. Rather, he looks to close his boxing career with a bang. The theme of finishing strong reaches beyond the screen and extends itself to the entire “Creed” and “Rocky” franchise in “Creed III.” While the film is undoubtedly an exciting installment and a thrill to watch, it seems as though it might finally be time to hang up the gloves on the legendary boxing series.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Ohio State heads west for 3 games with Cal State-Bakersfield

Ohio State returns to action on Friday and Saturday with matchups against Cal State Bakersfield. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. While it may not be a Big Ten Tournament or national championship, Ohio State winning the Frisco Classic Sunday in Texas was a step in the right direction.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 13 seeded Buckeyes survive and advance to Big Ten quarterfinal with 73-69 win over No. 5 seed Iowa

Ohio State won their second game in as many days, defeating Iowa 73-69 in Chicago on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The rubber match between No. 13 seeded Ohio State and No. 5 seeded Iowa was a tug-of-war contest with 18 lead changes, which the Buckeyes won 73-69 Thursday in Chicago.

Read full story
Madison, WI

Men’s Basketball: No. 13-seeded Buckeyes stave off No. 12 seed Badgers rally, win 65-57 in first round of Big Ten Tournament

No. 13 seed Ohio State opened the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday with a 65-57 win against No. 12 seed Wisconsin. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Despite nearly collapsing under the weight of a 27-point lead, No. 13 seed Ohio State won its first round matchup in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago Wednesday, defeating No. 12 seed Wisconsin 65-57.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Bridging the Music returns to Columbus, set to host miniFEST at Summit Music Hall

Columbus Mini Fest features live music from multiple artists. Credit: Bridging the Music website, permission from Jonah Lipsky. For those looking to diversify their playlists before the next release of Spotify Wrapped late in the year, Columbus miniFEST may be the place to find new artists to add to the mix.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

BalletMet’s ‘A Celebration of New Works’ to premiere Friday

Dancers rehearse Dana Genshaft’s piece called “The Awakening.” Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Zmuda. BalletMet’s upcoming show, “A Celebration of New Works,” is an opportunity to admire the world premiere of three works by three choreographers.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Brown seeks to ‘do everything possible’ throughout Buckeyes QB competition

Ohio State second-year quarterback Devin Brown (33) works on handoffs during Ohio State’s first open practice on Tuesday. Credit: Zachary Riley | Photo Editor. When first-year quarterback Devin Brown took the indoor field Tuesday for the first spring practice, there was something new about him.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

USG brings back campus free airport shuttle for spring break travelers

The Undergraduate Student Government will offer students traveling for spring break a free shuttle to the John Glenn International Airport, starting March 10. Credit: Aubrey Wright | Managing Editor for Content.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: McCord taking opportunities ‘to step up and lead’ in competition for starting QB

Ohio State third-year quarterback Kyle McCord (6) is ready for a chance at the starting job after sitting behind C.J. Stroud for two years. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State law students look to save Bier Stube, voice concerns on cost to live in proposed apartment building

Bier Stube, a south campus bar, faces potential demolition due to a new apartment complex, and Moritz College of Law students voice their concerns. Credit: Josie Stewart | For The Lantern.

Read full story
1 comments

Undergraduates share research at the Denman Undergraduate Research Forum

The 28th annual Denman Undergraduate Research Forum showcased innovations ranging from medicine to engineering. Credit: Meghan Beery | Lantern Reporter. While some students are taking on midterms, lectures and homework, others went beyond the classroom with the 28th annual Denman Undergraduate Research Forum Tuesday.

Read full story

Wexner Center for the Arts’ Cinema Revival brings history of film to the present

Cinema Revival is a film festival that was held Feb. 23-27. Credit: Molly Goheen | LTV Arts and Life Producer. Some hidden gems were brought back into the limelight with the Wexner Center for the Arts’ ninth annual “Cinema Revival: A Festival of Film Restoration” Feb. 23-27.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: QB competition ‘bringing the best out’ of Brown, McCord on first day of spring practice

Ohio State second-year quarterback Devin Brown (33) works on handoffs during Ohio State’s first open practice on Tuesday. Credit: Zachary Riley | Photo Editor. With March comes several things — including spring break, daylight savings and spring practice.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Jazz Arts Group organizes events to spotlight young women during Women’s History Month

Last year, the Columbus Youth Jazz Group Girls Project brought together girls from middle school to college to gain experience and confidence through Jazz music. Credit: Courtesy of Rachel Azbell.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Balling on a budget: The ultimate guide to a spring break staycation in Ohio

Ash Cave is one of the main attractions at Hocking Hills. Credit: Randall L. Schieber. Many might have high hopes of soaking up the sun or exploring the mountains for spring break, but sometimes, wallets can’t meet those dreams.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: Ohio State honors beloved friend of Buckeye Lacrosse Saturday

Stephen “Tyler” Murphy, a close friend of the men’s lacrosse program and head coach Nick Myers, has been honored inside the Ohio State lacrosse Stadium with a flag pole. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

University District Organization offers walking escorts to increase Ohio State community’s safety

The University District Organization is looking to increase usage of their walking safety escort service. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. With recent concerns of safety in the off-campus area, the University District Organization encourages people to use its walking safety escort service.

Read full story
Ohio State

USG candidates for president and vice president speak on campaigns, goals if elected ahead of voting deadline

Two campaigns remain for Undergraduate Student Government’s executive branch election for the coming academic year. Credit: Sydney Jones | Lantern Reporter. The Undergraduate Student Government election for a new executive branch began at the end of February with two remaining campaigns on the ballot for president and vice president.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy