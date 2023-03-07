Columbus, OH

Baseball: Buckeyes beat Mississippi State, Oklahoma to win Frisco Classic

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05AOYR_0l9sYl7500
Ohio State took home the Frisco Classic title this weekend with wins over Mississippi State and Oklahoma. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

After Sunday night’s 12-9 victory over Oklahoma, Ohio State head coach Bill Mosiello was handed a golden belt.

With his players and coaches surrounding him in smiles, the first-year head coach held the belt over his scarlet cap and celebrated as champions of the Frisco Classic.

The Buckeyes started and finished strong in Frisco, Texas, defeating Mississippi State 8-3 Friday and Oklahoma 12-9 Sunday, with a 16-1 loss to California-Berkeley Saturday as their only loss of the weekend.

Ohio State and Oklahoma both went 2-1 this weekend at Riders Field while Mississippi State and UC Berkeley went 1-2.

Ohio State’s wins over Mississippi State and Oklahoma marked the first time since 2014 the Buckeyes defeated a Southeastern Conference and Big 12 opponent in the same year, let alone the same weekend.

Ohio State’s last win over an SEC team came on Feb. 15, 2014, a 1-0 triumph over Auburn. Eight days later, the Buckeyes defeated Oklahoma 6-3.

Junior left-handed pitcher Isaiah Coupet, junior centerfielder Kade Kern and sophomore infielder Tyler Pettorini were named to the All-Frisco Classic team.

Coupet struck out nine batters and earned his second victory of the season in the win versus the Bulldogs, while Kern hit the three-run home run that was the difference in the victory over the Sooners. Pettorini was one of seven Ohio State batters in the series to have multi-hit games, going 5-for-12 with four doubles and five RBIs.

Game 1

The Buckeyes used a four-run sixth inning and a three-run seventh to take an 8-3 victory over Mississippi State, the 2021 national champions.

Ohio State generated five hits in the game but used its plate awareness to reach base, as six batters combined for eight walks.

The Buckeyes struck first in the top of the fourth inning when freshman shortstop Henry Kaczmar scored on a wild pitch by Bulldogs freshman switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje.

In the top of the sixth inning, Ohio State loaded the bases. After an RBI walk by graduate catcher Cole Andrews, Pettorini cleared the bases with a three-run double to break open the game.

In the top of the seventh frame, the Buckeyes took advantage of multiple errors by Mississippi State, plating a run across on a fielding error by Bulldogs second baseman junior Amani Larry.

The Buckeyes added two more runs in the inning when redshirt junior outfielder Hank Thomas singled to left field and a costly error in the outfield allowed graduate infielder Marcus Ernst and Kern to score.

Coupet earned the win in five innings, giving up just one run on one hit and six walks. Coupet struck out nine Mississippi State batters and now has nine punchouts in all three starts in 2023.

Ambidextrous pitche r Jurrangelo Cijntje tossed four innings for Mississippi State but did not earn the decision, with freshman right-hander Evan Siary picking up the loss.

Five Ohio State pitchers combined for just three runs allowed and stranded 16 total Mississippi State runners on base.

Graduate right-hander Jonah Jenkins forced the Bulldogs to leave the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning with a game-ending flyout.

Game 2

After falling to Oklahoma 9-5 despite once leading 3-0 on Friday, UC Berkeley responded with a thunderous 16-1 win over Ohio State on Saturday.

The Golden Bears jumped on starting right-hander Justin Eckhardt with five runs in the first. Sophomore outfielder Carson Crawford, sophomore infielder Peyton Schulze and junior infielder Max Handron roped RBI singles and junior outfielder Jag Burden hit a sacrifice groundout to drive in the fifth run.

UC Berkeley did its most damage scoring 10 runs in the fifth inning, anchored by a grand slam by sophomore infielder Peyton Schulze. In addition to his home run, Schulze had several RBI singles, including one that drove in two runs, to put him at a career-high seven RBIs.

Ohio State pitchers were able to get ahead in pitching counts all game, but the Golden Bears offense answered with seven hits and 10 RBIs when faced with no balls and two strikes.

Ernst provided a bright spot for an Ohio State offense that went 4-for-24 at the plate, clobbering his team-leading third home run in the fourth inning, a blast to right field.

Eckhardt earned the loss in his second start for the Buckeyes while junior right-hander Paulshawn Pasqualotto won his first game for the Golden Bears since 2021 after missing last season due to injury.

Game 3

For the third-straight series, Ohio State won the closer in an offensive explosion that totaled 16 base knocks and six multi-hit games in an 12-9 win over national runner-up Oklahoma.

The Sooners jumped on sophomore left-hander Gavin Bruni in the bottom of the first inning when Bruni tried to throw out junior outfielder Bryce Madron at first base but threw it away and allowed the first run to score.

Oklahoma freshman catcher Easton Carmichael ripped a one-run single, and the Sooners got another run across when Carmichael stole second and Andrews’ throw sailed off target, allowing sophomore infielder Jackson Nicklaus to score.

The Buckeyes retaliated in the fourth inning when they loaded the bases.

Freshman catcher Matthew Graveline notched his first of three hits in the game with an RBI single. Pettorini then doubled in two runs and senior third baseman Nick Erwin followed with a two-run single.

Erwin added on in the top half of the fifth with a double down the right field line to score Pettorini. Sophomore second baseman Josh McAlister followed with an RBI single before Ernst added extra support driving in McAlister with a double down the line in right.

Kern strolled to the dish in the top of the seventh with already one hit in the game. Faced with runners on first and second base, Kern jolted a pitch from freshman left-hander Julian Hachem over the left field wall for his second long ball of the season.

The Sooners rattled off four runs on five hits in the seventh and eighth innings and had the bases loaded down 11-9 in the bottom of the eighth, but freshman left-hander Landon Beidelschies got freshman first baseman Rocco Garza-Gongora to ground out, ending the threat.

Following a one-run single from Kaczmar in the top of the ninth inning, Beidelschies allowed the first two batters of the inning to reach base. Beidelschies responded, retiring the next three batters he faced for his second save of the season.

After winning two games in 20 appearances last year at the University of San Francisco, Jenkins earned his second victory of the season in just his fifth appearance, going 3 2/3 innings with two earned runs and three strikeouts in relief for Bruni.

Ohio State continues its cross-country road trip next weekend against Cal State-Bakersfield starting Friday in Bakersfield, California.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Ann Arbor, MI

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 3 seed Ohio State continues postseason journey with Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup against No. 2 seed Michigan

Ohio State takes on Michigan in Ann Arbor in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After advancing in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2020, No. 3 seed Ohio State travels north to Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan, looking to continue its run to a conference tournament championship against No. 2 seed Michigan in the semifinal round Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Virtue Vegan Salon expands, opens 2nd set of doors in Brewery District

Virtue Vegan Salon, a vegan and eco-friendly salon, recently opened a second location in the Brewery District. Credit: Angela Fortin. Melanie Guzzo never planned to own a salon. Now, she owns two.

Read full story

Movie review: Michael B. Jordan succeeds in directorial debut with ‘Creed III’

Michael B. Jordan will direct Creed 3. Credit: Warner Bros/DPA via TNS. Adonis Creed, the titular character of the “Creed” franchise, is no longer the up-and-coming hotshot like he was in the first two films of the “Rocky” spin-off. Rather, he looks to close his boxing career with a bang. The theme of finishing strong reaches beyond the screen and extends itself to the entire “Creed” and “Rocky” franchise in “Creed III.” While the film is undoubtedly an exciting installment and a thrill to watch, it seems as though it might finally be time to hang up the gloves on the legendary boxing series.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Ohio State heads west for 3 games with Cal State-Bakersfield

Ohio State returns to action on Friday and Saturday with matchups against Cal State Bakersfield. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. While it may not be a Big Ten Tournament or national championship, Ohio State winning the Frisco Classic Sunday in Texas was a step in the right direction.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 13 seeded Buckeyes survive and advance to Big Ten quarterfinal with 73-69 win over No. 5 seed Iowa

Ohio State won their second game in as many days, defeating Iowa 73-69 in Chicago on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The rubber match between No. 13 seeded Ohio State and No. 5 seeded Iowa was a tug-of-war contest with 18 lead changes, which the Buckeyes won 73-69 Thursday in Chicago.

Read full story
Madison, WI

Men’s Basketball: No. 13-seeded Buckeyes stave off No. 12 seed Badgers rally, win 65-57 in first round of Big Ten Tournament

No. 13 seed Ohio State opened the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday with a 65-57 win against No. 12 seed Wisconsin. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Despite nearly collapsing under the weight of a 27-point lead, No. 13 seed Ohio State won its first round matchup in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago Wednesday, defeating No. 12 seed Wisconsin 65-57.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Bridging the Music returns to Columbus, set to host miniFEST at Summit Music Hall

Columbus Mini Fest features live music from multiple artists. Credit: Bridging the Music website, permission from Jonah Lipsky. For those looking to diversify their playlists before the next release of Spotify Wrapped late in the year, Columbus miniFEST may be the place to find new artists to add to the mix.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

BalletMet’s ‘A Celebration of New Works’ to premiere Friday

Dancers rehearse Dana Genshaft’s piece called “The Awakening.” Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Zmuda. BalletMet’s upcoming show, “A Celebration of New Works,” is an opportunity to admire the world premiere of three works by three choreographers.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Brown seeks to ‘do everything possible’ throughout Buckeyes QB competition

Ohio State second-year quarterback Devin Brown (33) works on handoffs during Ohio State’s first open practice on Tuesday. Credit: Zachary Riley | Photo Editor. When first-year quarterback Devin Brown took the indoor field Tuesday for the first spring practice, there was something new about him.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

USG brings back campus free airport shuttle for spring break travelers

The Undergraduate Student Government will offer students traveling for spring break a free shuttle to the John Glenn International Airport, starting March 10. Credit: Aubrey Wright | Managing Editor for Content.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: McCord taking opportunities ‘to step up and lead’ in competition for starting QB

Ohio State third-year quarterback Kyle McCord (6) is ready for a chance at the starting job after sitting behind C.J. Stroud for two years. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State law students look to save Bier Stube, voice concerns on cost to live in proposed apartment building

Bier Stube, a south campus bar, faces potential demolition due to a new apartment complex, and Moritz College of Law students voice their concerns. Credit: Josie Stewart | For The Lantern.

Read full story
1 comments

Undergraduates share research at the Denman Undergraduate Research Forum

The 28th annual Denman Undergraduate Research Forum showcased innovations ranging from medicine to engineering. Credit: Meghan Beery | Lantern Reporter. While some students are taking on midterms, lectures and homework, others went beyond the classroom with the 28th annual Denman Undergraduate Research Forum Tuesday.

Read full story

Wexner Center for the Arts’ Cinema Revival brings history of film to the present

Cinema Revival is a film festival that was held Feb. 23-27. Credit: Molly Goheen | LTV Arts and Life Producer. Some hidden gems were brought back into the limelight with the Wexner Center for the Arts’ ninth annual “Cinema Revival: A Festival of Film Restoration” Feb. 23-27.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: QB competition ‘bringing the best out’ of Brown, McCord on first day of spring practice

Ohio State second-year quarterback Devin Brown (33) works on handoffs during Ohio State’s first open practice on Tuesday. Credit: Zachary Riley | Photo Editor. With March comes several things — including spring break, daylight savings and spring practice.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Jazz Arts Group organizes events to spotlight young women during Women’s History Month

Last year, the Columbus Youth Jazz Group Girls Project brought together girls from middle school to college to gain experience and confidence through Jazz music. Credit: Courtesy of Rachel Azbell.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Balling on a budget: The ultimate guide to a spring break staycation in Ohio

Ash Cave is one of the main attractions at Hocking Hills. Credit: Randall L. Schieber. Many might have high hopes of soaking up the sun or exploring the mountains for spring break, but sometimes, wallets can’t meet those dreams.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: Ohio State honors beloved friend of Buckeye Lacrosse Saturday

Stephen “Tyler” Murphy, a close friend of the men’s lacrosse program and head coach Nick Myers, has been honored inside the Ohio State lacrosse Stadium with a flag pole. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

University District Organization offers walking escorts to increase Ohio State community’s safety

The University District Organization is looking to increase usage of their walking safety escort service. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. With recent concerns of safety in the off-campus area, the University District Organization encourages people to use its walking safety escort service.

Read full story
Ohio State

USG candidates for president and vice president speak on campaigns, goals if elected ahead of voting deadline

Two campaigns remain for Undergraduate Student Government’s executive branch election for the coming academic year. Credit: Sydney Jones | Lantern Reporter. The Undergraduate Student Government election for a new executive branch began at the end of February with two remaining campaigns on the ballot for president and vice president.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy