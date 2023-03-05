Columbus, OH

Men's Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes drop 2nd straight, lose 3-1 against Charleston

The No. 13 Ohio State men's volleyball team huddles together during the Ohio State-Maryville match Jan. 20. Ohio State won 3-0.

After earning victory in the first set of the match, No. 13 Ohio State couldn’t muster enough together the rest of the way.

On Saturday, the Buckeyes (11-6, 4-2 Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association) played against Charleston (15-1, 3-1 Mountain East) in an matchup of communication and offensive play styles.

“Charleston is a great team, but I think we should’ve handled it a little bit better,” redshirt junior setter Michael Wright said.

The first set began with a challenge claiming a touch was made by the Golden Eagles after an attack error from the Buckeyes.

With the challenge deemed unsuccessful, the Buckeyes made up for the point quickly with a redshirt senior outside hitter Jack Stevens kill.

The Buckeyes achieved the early lead, going up 14-0 on the Golden Eagles.

Charleston started to catch up through a four-point run, tying the Buckeyes at point 16 and forcing them into a timeout 17-16. Both teams tied all the way to point 22.

Through a service ace made by sophomore middle blocker Cole Young, the Buckeyes reached point 24.

Junior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur came in with a kill for Ohio State to win the first set 25-23.

It was the only set victory for the Buckeyes against Charleston.

The Buckeyes and the Golden Eagles tied for the first six points of the second set, and through a block, Charleston began to gain the lead, leading 10-7 before Ohio State called for its first timeout.

“It was little holes in the moment,” Wright said. “The missed plays here and there.”

By point 12, favoring Charleston, the Buckeyes fell behind, struggling with getting a good first pass and making multiple runs outside the court lines to keep the ball in play.

During point 10, Charleston challenged the point calling for a Buckeye touch against the ball. The challenge was unsuccessful, but Charleston continued to maintain the lead 13-10.

Moments after, Charleston challenged for a Buckeye touch again. This challenge was called a success for the Golden Eagles who led 16-11.

“In the beginning of the first two sets, we lost a little focus on what we were trying to come in with,” Young said.

Charleston had a four-point run before the Buckeyes countered with a three-point run of their own, ending with a Clark service ace.

Through two kills, Charleston took the second set 25-19.

The third set began like the second, tying up to point six.

It was Charleston that broke the rhythm through a four-point run. After the Golden Eagles gained four more points to lead 18-15, Ohio State called for its first timeout of the set.

The Buckeyes gained three points through a freshman opposite hitter Shane Wetzel service ace, a redshirt junior middle blocker Justin Howard kill and a Pasteur kill.

“The coaches did a really good job,” Wright said. “During those big turning points, those are when we really made those adjustments and push our comfort zones.”

Through a service ace by Pasteur, the Buckeyes tied with the Golden Eagles at point 21.

The standing referee called set point for Charleston before declaring it a mistake, realizing that the ball did not hit the ground during the Buckeye play and called for a replay.

The Buckeyes gained the replay point but lost the set through a service error 25-23.

“Everyone did a really good job, from freshmen all the way to seniors,” Wright said. “[The Golden Eagles] were just really good out there.”

The fourth set began with the Buckeyes leading 3-1 before Charleston tied at point four.

Both teams tied at points nine and 10 before the Golden Eagles gained three more points, forcing Ohio State into a timeout 13-10.

Another replay was declared after the standing referee called out Charleston for moving under the net to regain control of the ball, a legal play if the player does not interfere with the opposing team.

Before entering the last five points, Charleston called for a timeout as the Buckeyes continued behind 20-18.

A Pasteur kill tied the teams at point 24, and the race for the two-point lead began.

“Even if we’re at a big point loss, we can find our way back,” Young said.

With each serve and play, the crowd grew silent, and when the Buckeyes gained a point, the screams of joy and excitement rang loud and clear as fans began to stand up from their seats.

“It was good to see us come together by the end of the fourth set and really make those adjustments,” Wright said. “We were right there.”

Both teams tied at point 26 before the Golden Eagles came in with a kill and a block. Charleston took the fourth set and the match 28-26.

After the loss, Wright said the Buckeyes plan to dust it off and quickly prepare for what’s next.

“This is a good one to sit and look at it and then move on,” Wright said. “We don’t play them again this year, and the odds of playing them again are slim.”

March 10 and 11 at 9 p.m., the Buckeyes will head to Utah for a two-match series against Brigham Young University.

