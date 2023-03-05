Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 9 Ohio State falls short of comeback, suffers first home loss 16-13 against No. 3 Cornell

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kundx_0l80YpNh00
Ohio State senior attackers Jack Myers (2) and Mitchell Pehlke (25) strategize before an extra man opportunity in the No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)-No. 19 North Carolina (2-1) game Feb. 19. Ohio State won 8-5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The No. 9 Buckeyes fought their way back from a seven-score, third quarter deficit, but it was not enough to defeat No. 3 Cornell and its hat-trick trio.

Ohio State (3-2) was downed 16-13 for the first time in Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium by the Big Red (4-0), who fought hard to hold onto their lead when a late Buckeye rally came knocking.

Big Red junior attack CJ Kirst kicked off Saturday’s scoring with his 17th goal of the season, additionally notching his sixth hat trick on the year early in the fourth quarter.

Kirst’s goal was the beginning of a Cornell-dominated first half.

“They played cleaner than we did,” head coach Nick Myers said. “We certainly had moments. We had opportunities.”

In his season-debut, senior attack Colby Smith scored his first goal of the year off an assist by senior attack Jack Myers early in the first quarter. Smith was second on the team in scoring last season with 41 goals and was sixth in the Big Ten in total goals scored.

As the first quarter wound down, a trio of Big Red players scored goals in under two minutes. The goals belonged to senior attack Brian Piatelli and junior midfielders Hugh Kelleher and Andrew Dalton.

Cornell outscored the Buckeyes 5-1 in the second quarter. Ohio State’s lone goal came from freshman midfielder Blake Eiland, marking his first of the season.

The Buckeyes took 21 shots going into halftime and Cornell’s senior goalkeeper Chayse Ierlan had five saves. He came into the matchup 10th in the nation with a 58.5 save percentage.

Sophomore attack Ed Shean attempted to get his team back on track in the third quarter by finding the goal at the 13:06 mark and again at 9:52. Shean is first in the nation with a 71.4 shot percentage.

“My team was putting me in good spots to finish the ball,” Shean said. “It’s always a team effort moving the ball on offense.”

Cornell scored three goals of its own in the third quarter just before the seven-minute mark. Ohio State closed out the quarter with a 3-0 run, cutting the seven-point deficit down to four.

Ohio State began rallying for the comeback down 12-8 heading into the final quarter.

“I felt like the guys stayed with it. We didn’t vary from the game plan,” Nick Myers said. “That was certainly a big part of getting the ball rolling.”

Cornell’s Piatelli had the first goal of the fourth quarter with 13:40 left to play, which made him the second Big Red player to complete a hat trick. His goal was followed by Kirst’s fourth of the game and 20th of the season.

Not long after Kirst scored, freshman midfielder Dillon Magee tacked onto the board for the Buckeyes, leading their fourth quarter push.

“The offense was moving the ball well, sharing the ball and I thought we were doing well at pushing the ball in transition,” Shean said.

Cornell senior attack Billy Coyle responded with a ball to the back of the net, completing his second hat trick of the season. Coyle is the Big Red’s second-leading scorer behind Kirst.

With 10 minutes to go, Shean also found the net for a third time, finding momentum for the Buckeyes once again. His hat trick was his second of the season.

“We were sharing the ball,” Nick Myers said. “I thought guys did a nice job of getting in good spots, playing with good speed and urgency.”

Freshman attack Matt Caputo followed Shean’s momentum and put two scores on the board for the first and second goals of his Buckeye career. Nearly eight minutes of a defensive battle went by until Caputo’s second goal at the 46 second mark, and Ohio State was still down by four.

“We felt we had a chance to make a run, close the gap, in the third, but that’s the way it goes,” Nick Myers said.

Shean scored the last goal of the game, assisted by Jack Myers, with 30 seconds left to play, not leaving enough time for the Buckeyes to complete a comeback.

“I love the way the guys fought, from our goalie all the way through our attack,” Nick Myers said. “I’m looking forward to get back on the practice field and going after our next one.”

The Buckeyes will take on their third consecutive top-3 opponent next week against No. 2 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ACCNetwork.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Bobby McAlpine and Madison Mason to be USG’s next president and vice president

Bobby McAlpine and Madison Mason won the 2023 election for Undergraduate Student Government president and vice president with 73 percent of the vote. Courtesy of Madison Mason. After over a week of campaigning, Ohio State elected Bobby McAlpine and Madison Mason as the next Undergraduate Student Government president and vice president.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 3 seed Ohio State continues postseason journey with Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup against No. 2 seed Michigan

Ohio State takes on Michigan in Ann Arbor in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After advancing in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2020, No. 3 seed Ohio State travels north to Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan, looking to continue its run to a conference tournament championship against No. 2 seed Michigan in the semifinal round Saturday.

Read full story

Movie review: Michael B. Jordan succeeds in directorial debut with ‘Creed III’

Michael B. Jordan will direct Creed 3. Credit: Warner Bros/DPA via TNS. Adonis Creed, the titular character of the “Creed” franchise, is no longer the up-and-coming hotshot like he was in the first two films of the “Rocky” spin-off. Rather, he looks to close his boxing career with a bang. The theme of finishing strong reaches beyond the screen and extends itself to the entire “Creed” and “Rocky” franchise in “Creed III.” While the film is undoubtedly an exciting installment and a thrill to watch, it seems as though it might finally be time to hang up the gloves on the legendary boxing series.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Ohio State heads west for 3 games with Cal State-Bakersfield

Ohio State returns to action on Friday and Saturday with matchups against Cal State Bakersfield. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. While it may not be a Big Ten Tournament or national championship, Ohio State winning the Frisco Classic Sunday in Texas was a step in the right direction.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 13 seeded Buckeyes survive and advance to Big Ten quarterfinal with 73-69 win over No. 5 seed Iowa

Ohio State won their second game in as many days, defeating Iowa 73-69 in Chicago on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The rubber match between No. 13 seeded Ohio State and No. 5 seeded Iowa was a tug-of-war contest with 18 lead changes, which the Buckeyes won 73-69 Thursday in Chicago.

Read full story
Madison, WI

Men’s Basketball: No. 13-seeded Buckeyes stave off No. 12 seed Badgers rally, win 65-57 in first round of Big Ten Tournament

No. 13 seed Ohio State opened the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday with a 65-57 win against No. 12 seed Wisconsin. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Despite nearly collapsing under the weight of a 27-point lead, No. 13 seed Ohio State won its first round matchup in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago Wednesday, defeating No. 12 seed Wisconsin 65-57.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Bridging the Music returns to Columbus, set to host miniFEST at Summit Music Hall

Columbus Mini Fest features live music from multiple artists. Credit: Bridging the Music website, permission from Jonah Lipsky. For those looking to diversify their playlists before the next release of Spotify Wrapped late in the year, Columbus miniFEST may be the place to find new artists to add to the mix.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

BalletMet’s ‘A Celebration of New Works’ to premiere Friday

Dancers rehearse Dana Genshaft’s piece called “The Awakening.” Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Zmuda. BalletMet’s upcoming show, “A Celebration of New Works,” is an opportunity to admire the world premiere of three works by three choreographers.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: Walker’s intercollegiate journey from the Pac-12, ACC to the Big Ten

Ohio State senior forward Eboni Walker (22) carries the ball up the floor, following a turnover, during No. 2 Ohio State’s (19-0) win over Northwestern (6-12) in Columbus on Jan. 19. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Brown seeks to ‘do everything possible’ throughout Buckeyes QB competition

Ohio State second-year quarterback Devin Brown (33) works on handoffs during Ohio State’s first open practice on Tuesday. Credit: Zachary Riley | Photo Editor. When first-year quarterback Devin Brown took the indoor field Tuesday for the first spring practice, there was something new about him.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

USG brings back campus free airport shuttle for spring break travelers

The Undergraduate Student Government will offer students traveling for spring break a free shuttle to the John Glenn International Airport, starting March 10. Credit: Aubrey Wright | Managing Editor for Content.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: McCord taking opportunities ‘to step up and lead’ in competition for starting QB

Ohio State third-year quarterback Kyle McCord (6) is ready for a chance at the starting job after sitting behind C.J. Stroud for two years. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State law students look to save Bier Stube, voice concerns on cost to live in proposed apartment building

Bier Stube, a south campus bar, faces potential demolition due to a new apartment complex, and Moritz College of Law students voice their concerns. Credit: Josie Stewart | For The Lantern.

Read full story
1 comments

Undergraduates share research at the Denman Undergraduate Research Forum

The 28th annual Denman Undergraduate Research Forum showcased innovations ranging from medicine to engineering. Credit: Meghan Beery | Lantern Reporter. While some students are taking on midterms, lectures and homework, others went beyond the classroom with the 28th annual Denman Undergraduate Research Forum Tuesday.

Read full story

Wexner Center for the Arts’ Cinema Revival brings history of film to the present

Cinema Revival is a film festival that was held Feb. 23-27. Credit: Molly Goheen | LTV Arts and Life Producer. Some hidden gems were brought back into the limelight with the Wexner Center for the Arts’ ninth annual “Cinema Revival: A Festival of Film Restoration” Feb. 23-27.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: QB competition ‘bringing the best out’ of Brown, McCord on first day of spring practice

Ohio State second-year quarterback Devin Brown (33) works on handoffs during Ohio State’s first open practice on Tuesday. Credit: Zachary Riley | Photo Editor. With March comes several things — including spring break, daylight savings and spring practice.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Jazz Arts Group organizes events to spotlight young women during Women’s History Month

Last year, the Columbus Youth Jazz Group Girls Project brought together girls from middle school to college to gain experience and confidence through Jazz music. Credit: Courtesy of Rachel Azbell.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Balling on a budget: The ultimate guide to a spring break staycation in Ohio

Ash Cave is one of the main attractions at Hocking Hills. Credit: Randall L. Schieber. Many might have high hopes of soaking up the sun or exploring the mountains for spring break, but sometimes, wallets can’t meet those dreams.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: Ohio State honors beloved friend of Buckeye Lacrosse Saturday

Stephen “Tyler” Murphy, a close friend of the men’s lacrosse program and head coach Nick Myers, has been honored inside the Ohio State lacrosse Stadium with a flag pole. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

University District Organization offers walking escorts to increase Ohio State community’s safety

The University District Organization is looking to increase usage of their walking safety escort service. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. With recent concerns of safety in the off-campus area, the University District Organization encourages people to use its walking safety escort service.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy