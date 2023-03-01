Former Ohio State educator gifts $1 million to support reading recovery at Texas Woman’s University

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kftF7_0l3BM15T00
Educators trained in Reading Recovery at Texas Woman’s University work with first graders during intensive one-on-one intervention lessons to help students learn to read and write. Credit: Texas Woman’s University Reading Recovery

Former Ohio State faculty member Gay Su Pinnell donated $1 million to Texas Woman’s University Feb. 15 to help expand the reach of the program she helped create, according to a press release from the university .

Jamie Lipp, Ohio State’s lead Reading Recovery trainer, said Pinnell — professor emerita in the Ohio State Department of Teaching and Learning — brought the nonprofit Reading Recovery to Ohio State in 1984.

Lipp, an assistant professor in the Department of Teaching and Learning, said the program is an intensive, one-on-one educational intervention to help first-grade students who are still struggling to read and write.

Lipp said while Ohio State owns the national trademark to Reading Recovery, the program operates independently from the university as a nonprofit.

The program has been working with school districts nationwide and partnering with universities across the country in the training of Reading Recovery educators, Lipp said. Master’s-level educators are trained for Reading Recovery at colleges and universities across the country — like Ohio State, Lesley and Texas Woman’s. These trained educators then return to their districts to carry out Reading Recovery interventions with students, she said.

According to the release, Pinnell’s gift comes from her charitable fund, The Columbus Foundation, and will allow Texas Woman’s Reading Recovery program — one of only 12 training centers in the country — to create a new endowed chair position and support the program’s continued expansion.

Texas Woman’s has had its Reading Recovery program for more than 25 years, according to its website . Texas Woman’s also has the first Reading Recovery program to offer training for bilingual teachers with a joint program called Descubriendo la Lectura.

“We are looking forward to strengthening current collaborations with school districts and also expanding to new areas,” Annette Torres Elías, Texas Wesleyan University’s primary Reading Recovery and Descubriendo la Lectura trainer, said. “In addition, we want to do more research on both Reading Recovery and Descubriendo la Lectura, and then, of course, to disseminate that research.”

Torres Elías said the new Billie J. Askew endowed chair position will direct Texas Woman’s Reading Recovery and Descubriendo la Lectura program centers. The position honors the life’s work of Billie J. Askew, who founded the program at Texas Woman’s in 1989 with support from Ohio State Reading Recovery trainers like Pinnell. Askew died in 2021.

“We are deeply honored and very grateful for Dr. Pinnell’s gracious gift to honor our dear mentor and friend,” Torres Elías said. “It is a very meaningful gift to honor Billie J. Askew’s work.”

What Works Clearinghouse — an initiative of the U.S. Department of Education which assesses research evidence for educational programs, products, practices and policies — gave Reading Recovery recognition as the highest-rated program in general reading achievement among all programs tested in 2016.

Lipp said Pinnell’s gift builds upon her legacy, an impact which cannot be put into words.

“Dr. Pinnell has been a pioneer for 40-some years as a woman in a professor position at a time where it was mostly men at the top of the field for decades,” Lipp said. “Gay Su Pinnell’s life’s work has been about not only understanding how children learn to read and write, but supporting teachers to develop their own understandings of how children learn to read and write.”

Pinnell was unable to be reached for comment at the time of publication.

This story was updated at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday to clarify that Pinnell brought the Reading Recovery Program to Ohio State in 1984 and again at 2:02 p.m. to clarify that Texas Woman’s University is one of twelve Reading Recovery training centers in the country.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

USG president, vice president debate highlights USG’s budget and intragovernmental concerns, and one campaign drops

Three campaigns participated in a debate for Undergraduate Student Government president Sunday afternoon. Credit: Sydney Jones | Lantern Reporter. Around 30 people gathered in the Interfaith Room of the Ohio Union and more over Zoom Sunday afternoon to hear the policies and goals of the three Undergraduate Student Government campaigns that will appear on the ballot this week.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 3 seed Buckeyes fall to No. 2 seed Iowa in Big Ten championship

The No. 3 seed Ohio State women’s basketball team fell to No. 2 seed Iowa in the Ben Ten Tournament final Sunday. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes drop 2nd straight, lose 3-1 against Charleston

The No. 13 Ohio State men’s volleyball team huddles together during the Ohio State-Maryville match Jan. 20. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. After earning victory in the first set of the match, No. 13 Ohio State couldn’t muster enough together the rest of the way.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s overtime game-winner leads No. 6 seed Penn State to 2-1 win over No. 3 seed Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

The anticipation for construction of a standalone, ice hockey-specific facility at Ohio State might become a reality sooner than many think. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State falls behind in second quarter, drops 16-7 matchup at No. 12 James Madison

The Ohio State offense sends the ball behind in the Ohio State-Cincinnati game Tuesday. Ohio State won 13-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes could not find an answer in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Saturday, losing to No. 12 James Madison 16-7.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 9 Ohio State falls short of comeback, suffers first home loss 16-13 against No. 3 Cornell

Ohio State senior attackers Jack Myers (2) and Mitchell Pehlke (25) strategize before an extra man opportunity in the No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)-No. 19 North Carolina (2-1) game Feb. 19. Ohio State won 8-5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Women’s Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall to No. 2 Minnesota in WCHA Final Faceoff Championship 3-1

The No. 1 seed Ohio State women’s hockey team fell to No. 2 seed Minnesota in the WCHA Final Faceoff Saturday in Minneapolis. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 1 seeded Ohio State women’s hockey team’s quest for a second-consecutive Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff Championship came up short Saturday in Minneapolis, after falling to No. 2 seed Minnesota 3-1.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 seed Buckeyes complete 24-point comeback, beat No. 1 Indiana to advance to Big Ten Tournament Championship

Ohio State freshman forward Cotie McMahon (32) celebrates with senior guard Hevynne Bristow (3) during then-No. 4 Ohio State’s 105-67 win over North Alabama in Columbus Nov. 27, 2022. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ends regular season in 84-78 loss at Michigan State

Michigan State freshman forward Jaxon Kohler (0) and freshman center Felix Okpara (34) watch on during the Ohio State-Michigan State game in East Lansing, Michigan, on Saturday. Ohio State lost 84-78. Credit: Gabe Burggraf | Assistant LTV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Balanced scoring attack leads No. 3 seed Ohio State past No. 6 seed Penn State 5-1 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

Ohio State junior forward Joe Dunlap (21) celebrates with his bench during No. 12 Ohio State’s 6-0 win over No. 14 Michigan State in Columbus on Jan. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Midwest band Early Eyes celebrates milestones headlining its first tour for debut album, reflects on latest The Basement performance

Nearly one year from the release of their debut album “Look Alive,” the Minneapolis natives that make up Early Eyes took the road for their first North American tour. Credit: Katherine Saorise, edited by Joe Villano.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes beat No. 4 Minnesota-Duluth 2-1, advance to WCHA Final Faceoff Championship

The No. 1 seeded Ohio State women’s hockey team defeated No. 4 seed Minnesota-Duluth Friday in Minneapolis to advance to the WCHA Final Faceoff Championship. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 seed Buckeyes hold off No. 5 seed Michigan 81-79, advance to Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Sophomore guard Taylor Thierry (2) throws a pass from the wing during the Ohio State-Maryland game Feb. 24. Maryland won 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern. For the first time in program history, Ohio State defeated Michigan three times in a single season.

Read full story

Buckeye Mile race returns for 2nd year

Students take off from the startline of the Buckeye Mile. Courtesy of Josh Parker. Buckeyes looking for outdoor activities in the warmer weather can look forward to the Undergraduate Student Government’s Buckeye Mile race Sunday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes face Charleston this weekend

The Ohio State men’s volleyball team takes on Charleston Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. For the first time in three weeks, the Buckeyes will enjoy the comforts of the Covelli Center next time they take the court.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 9 Ohio State returns home for latest top-10 matchup against No. 3 Cornell

Ohio State soohomore attacker Ed Shean (10) celebrates a ‘dagger’ goal in the No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)-No. 19 North Carolina (2-1) game Feb. 19. Ohio State won 8-5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Newport Music Hall to host local bands at ‘Columbus Against the World’ Saturday

The three co-headlining acts are proudly displayed on the marquee of Newport Music Hall. Credit: Emma Dawson | Lantern Reporter. Four Columbus bands will take over the Newport Music Hall this weekend, bringing some hometown charm to the iconic music venue.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Buckeyes gearing up for 3-game set in Frisco Classic

Ohio State travels to Frisco, Texa,s this weekend as it continues its season against Mississippi State, the University of California, Berkeley, and Oklahoma. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

TEDxOhioStateUniversity to host event Saturday at Mershon Auditorium

Mershon Auditorium will be home to the 12th annual TED Talk Event on Saturday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. Those looking for an innovative way to spend their weekend can look no further.

Read full story
Islandton, SC

Review: Murdaugh or Murder? Analyzing Netflix’s new true crime docuseries: ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’

Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutor Creighton Waters make closing arguments in his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Credit: Joshua Boucher/The State via TNS.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy