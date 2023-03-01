Dry season doesn’t have to mean dry skin, Ohio State experts provide insight

Winter weather can bring about periods of dry skin. Ohio State experts provide insight on how to prevent it. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Media

As the winter season winds down, there are different routines that can get people through the rest of the dry season and into summer while preventing dry skin.

Dr. Susan Massick, a board-certified dermatologist at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State, said in an email preventing the winter’s itch refers to the dry, itchy skin common in the colder months of the year.

“The combination of cold outdoor temps, wind, low humidity and high indoor heat can lead to flaky, dry skin,” Massick said.

Dr. Maya Jonas, a board-certified dermatologist at the Wexner Medical Center said people are more likely to notice dry skin when it’s cold outside.

“What happens in the winter months is that the humidity in the air drops as the temperatures drop, and then people oftentimes will turn the heat on at home which also dehumidifies the air,” Jonas said.

There are six tips when it comes to avoiding dry skin, Massick said.

“Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize,” Massick said. “Combat skin dryness by moisturizing your skin with unscented creams. Ointments and creams contain a higher percentage of oil to water in comparison to lotions and are more moisturizing. Apply immediately after showering and consider applying more than once a day, especially on those hands and lips.”

Taking hot showers on cold days can bring dryness to the skin because it takes away the skin’s natural oils, Massick said. Taking short warm water showers, along with using humidifiers can prevent dry skin.

“Don’t crank up the shower temperature, as tempting as it is, on those cold mornings,” Massick said. “Try to take a warm, but not hot, shower/bath, and limit it to 10 minutes or less.”

Massick said using gentle cleansers and unscented soaps can help with dry skin, and she recommends avoiding products with fragrances, perfumes and scents.

Massick said it is also important to dress for the weather to prevent dry, itchy skin.

“There are so many clothing options that provide warmth without bulk and with breathable materials that don’t chafe,” Massick said. “A good number of people are allergic or sensitive to wool products, especially if directly on your skin. Wear gloves to protect your hands.”

Massick said sunscreen is also important, even in the winter because ultraviolet exposure is still present even on “cloudy or snowy days.”

Staying away from dryness to the skin also involves a healthy diet and staying hydrated, Massick said. She recommends drinking eight to 10 glasses of water each day.

Jonas said when people come in to see her for skin dryness, she talks about the patient’s skin routine before doing an exam and putting a treatment plan in place.

“A treatment plan will involve a step-by-step guidance about showers and baths, recommending cleansers that are gentle moisturizing hypoallergenic,” Jonas said. “We’ll talk to patients about when you’re looking for cream when you have dry skin, try to find one that has glycerin, hyaluronic acid, jeremiad and methicone.”

Massick said patients don’t have to break the bank to take care of their skin.

“Don’t be fooled by the prices nor feel obligated to invest in a multiple-step regimen,” Massick said. “​​You may be surprised to find that some of the best products on the market are also inexpensive and readily available.”