Get physical: An inside look into student workout instructors, how they hope to empower others

Ohio State Kappa Alpha Theta poses after a group workout class taught by Holly Harendza. Credit: Courtesy of Holly Harendza

For students looking to get a workout in without leaving campus, look no further than group fitness classes taught daily at the Recreation and Physical Activity Center by Ohio State students.

Lily Eifert, Holly Harendza and Zoe Waller are just a few of the student workout instructors teaching peers through the BuckeyeFIT program — group fitness instructor training program — in the Recreational Sports department at the RPAC. Recreational Sports offers a variety of free classes — including dancing, yoga, cycling and pilates — that are open to all Ohio State students.

Teaching a workout class gives instructors a chance to make an impact on someone’s day by providing them an outlet through physical exercise, Eifert, a third-year in neuroscience, said.

“Being able to make a positive impact on someone’s mental, physical and overall well-being is so rewarding to me,” Eifert said.

Eifert said she teaches a group indoor cycling classes as well as group 30/30 cycle cardio and strength class. Instructing with BuckeyeFIT provided Eifert the opportunity to attend a fitness conference, the Midwest Fit Fest, at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville from April 14-16, according to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s website.

“I’m going to a fitness conference at the end of this semester to learn from other fitness instructors. That is a big opportunity to go and develop leadership skills,” Eifert said. “I am really excited about the opportunity to grow in my own skin, that’s been a big thing too.”

Harendza, a second-year in human nutrition and dietetics and indoor cycling instructor, said she enjoys incorporating motivational quotes into each of the workouts she teaches to help her students get their minds off of their day.

“When I make inspirational quotes, it’s something like, ‘Forget about your homework. That doesn’t exist right now or even that quiz tomorrow,’” Harendza said. “‘This time is for you and for you only’ and that’s kind of my type of style. And then I do occasionally love to crack a joke.”

Growing up a competitive dancer helped her balance her schedule with instructing, Harendza said. She said teaching classes “doesn’t feel like work.”

“W hen I talk to people, I can just tell they’re so passionate about that because I get lost in creating my class plan, and I truly enjoy it,” Harendza said.

Harendza said she has a workout Instagram , where she posts pictures from her workout classes, helpful tips and a link to her class playlist.

Waller, a second-year in health promotion and nutrition exercise science, teaches a new Group Fitness Ride & Restore class.

Waller said she enjoys assigning a theme or goal to each of her classes.

“For Valentine’s Day, I planned my class all around self-love, and just being kind to others and the rest of the world,” Waller said. “I picked songs based on that. For the cycle portions, I built the class off the songs and then once we get over to the yoga side, especially in the cycle and yoga classes, I focus a lot on recovering the body from the cycle portion.”

Stretching out the correct muscles, slowing your heart rate down and giving everyone an opportunity to work on breath work are just a few things Waller said she incorporates into the yoga portion of her classes.

Waller said she encourages every individual to try a group workout class through Recreational Sports.

“I think it’s such a great opportunity to meet other people and just have a nice break from classes and studying throughout your day. If you’re thinking about it, do it,” Waller said.

