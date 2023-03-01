Ohio’s new voter ID law is expected to impact students

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDrYc_0l1wrItF00
Gov. Mike DeWine signed new voter requirements into law with the goal of strengthening elections in Ohio. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Former Photo Editor

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a set of new voter requirements and guidelines into law Jan. 6 aimed to address “election integrity” concerns, and college students — especially those from out-of-state — might find themselves impacted by these changes.

The law , House Bill 458, eliminates the use of bank statements or utility bills as forms of ID and requires an unexpired photo ID from the state, military ID or passport to vote. Additionally, there are provisions that deal with absentee and early voting changes.

“This is the most radical change in Ohio voting law in decades,” Mia Lewis, associate director of Common Cause Ohio, an organization that advocates for voter rights and expanding democracy, said.

Lewis said in addition to requiring voters to have photo IDs, this law shortens the window to cast mail-in ballots and reduces the number of absentee ballot drop boxes to one per county.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said in a Feb. 7 directive ballot drop boxes will be open 24 hours from the day early voting begins until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

LaRose said Jan. 6 Ohioans are supportive of a stricter photo ID for voting, and Ohio found a “common-sense way to make it happen.”

According to Pew Research , as of April 2021, 76 percent of voters, including 61 percent of Democrats, favor “requiring all voters to show government-issued photo identification to vote.”

The change in voting rules and requirements will impact more people than anticipated, including college students, Lewis said.

Lewis said the most significant barrier students face to voting is the complexity of the new rules, which creates a feeling of unease and discourages young people from voting.

Out-of-state students are most likely to be affected by the new laws, Lewis said, because in the past, students could use utility bills or a statement of account from the university to vote. With the ID changes, students must either get an Ohio ID or vote by mail.

Anna Wagner, assistant director for Student Leadership Development and an indirect advisor to OSU Votes — a student-led group to encourage others to vote — said out-of-state students getting new state IDs in Ohio could potentially disrupt things like financial aid or residency, which makes it wiser to stick to mail-in voting.

“I think the most guaranteed way you’re going to have your vote counted as an out-of-state student is to make a plan to vote by mail in your permanent home address,” Wagner said.

Wagner said OSU Votes plan to increase its education on mail-in voting to ensure students are informed.

“I know one thing that we’re very aware of is that the new law may result in a lot more students choosing to vote by mail, either in their home county in Ohio or in their home state because it is not as straightforward of a process now for students,” Wagner said. “We’re really gonna be ramping up our vote by mail education.”

Wagner said in order to make every student’s voice heard, making a plan about how one wants to vote and keeping track of deadlines are crucial.

Lewis said more responsibility should be taken by universities to make sure students have everything they need to participate in the democratic process.

“[The universities] also should be absolutely ensuring that every single student has a state issued ID of some kind,” Lewis said.

This story was updated on Tuesday at 5;21 p.m. to include a directive from Secretary of State Frank LaRose that said ballot drop boxes will be open 24 hours a day during the early voting period.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 13

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

USG president, vice president debate highlights USG’s budget and intragovernmental concerns, and one campaign drops

Three campaigns participated in a debate for Undergraduate Student Government president Sunday afternoon. Credit: Sydney Jones | Lantern Reporter. Around 30 people gathered in the Interfaith Room of the Ohio Union and more over Zoom Sunday afternoon to hear the policies and goals of the three Undergraduate Student Government campaigns that will appear on the ballot this week.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 3 seed Buckeyes fall to No. 2 seed Iowa in Big Ten championship

The No. 3 seed Ohio State women’s basketball team fell to No. 2 seed Iowa in the Ben Ten Tournament final Sunday. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes drop 2nd straight, lose 3-1 against Charleston

The No. 13 Ohio State men’s volleyball team huddles together during the Ohio State-Maryville match Jan. 20. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. After earning victory in the first set of the match, No. 13 Ohio State couldn’t muster enough together the rest of the way.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s overtime game-winner leads No. 6 seed Penn State to 2-1 win over No. 3 seed Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

The anticipation for construction of a standalone, ice hockey-specific facility at Ohio State might become a reality sooner than many think. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State falls behind in second quarter, drops 16-7 matchup at No. 12 James Madison

The Ohio State offense sends the ball behind in the Ohio State-Cincinnati game Tuesday. Ohio State won 13-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes could not find an answer in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Saturday, losing to No. 12 James Madison 16-7.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 9 Ohio State falls short of comeback, suffers first home loss 16-13 against No. 3 Cornell

Ohio State senior attackers Jack Myers (2) and Mitchell Pehlke (25) strategize before an extra man opportunity in the No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)-No. 19 North Carolina (2-1) game Feb. 19. Ohio State won 8-5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Women’s Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall to No. 2 Minnesota in WCHA Final Faceoff Championship 3-1

The No. 1 seed Ohio State women’s hockey team fell to No. 2 seed Minnesota in the WCHA Final Faceoff Saturday in Minneapolis. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 1 seeded Ohio State women’s hockey team’s quest for a second-consecutive Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff Championship came up short Saturday in Minneapolis, after falling to No. 2 seed Minnesota 3-1.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 seed Buckeyes complete 24-point comeback, beat No. 1 Indiana to advance to Big Ten Tournament Championship

Ohio State freshman forward Cotie McMahon (32) celebrates with senior guard Hevynne Bristow (3) during then-No. 4 Ohio State’s 105-67 win over North Alabama in Columbus Nov. 27, 2022. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ends regular season in 84-78 loss at Michigan State

Michigan State freshman forward Jaxon Kohler (0) and freshman center Felix Okpara (34) watch on during the Ohio State-Michigan State game in East Lansing, Michigan, on Saturday. Ohio State lost 84-78. Credit: Gabe Burggraf | Assistant LTV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Balanced scoring attack leads No. 3 seed Ohio State past No. 6 seed Penn State 5-1 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

Ohio State junior forward Joe Dunlap (21) celebrates with his bench during No. 12 Ohio State’s 6-0 win over No. 14 Michigan State in Columbus on Jan. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Midwest band Early Eyes celebrates milestones headlining its first tour for debut album, reflects on latest The Basement performance

Nearly one year from the release of their debut album “Look Alive,” the Minneapolis natives that make up Early Eyes took the road for their first North American tour. Credit: Katherine Saorise, edited by Joe Villano.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes beat No. 4 Minnesota-Duluth 2-1, advance to WCHA Final Faceoff Championship

The No. 1 seeded Ohio State women’s hockey team defeated No. 4 seed Minnesota-Duluth Friday in Minneapolis to advance to the WCHA Final Faceoff Championship. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 seed Buckeyes hold off No. 5 seed Michigan 81-79, advance to Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Sophomore guard Taylor Thierry (2) throws a pass from the wing during the Ohio State-Maryland game Feb. 24. Maryland won 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern. For the first time in program history, Ohio State defeated Michigan three times in a single season.

Read full story

Buckeye Mile race returns for 2nd year

Students take off from the startline of the Buckeye Mile. Courtesy of Josh Parker. Buckeyes looking for outdoor activities in the warmer weather can look forward to the Undergraduate Student Government’s Buckeye Mile race Sunday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes face Charleston this weekend

The Ohio State men’s volleyball team takes on Charleston Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. For the first time in three weeks, the Buckeyes will enjoy the comforts of the Covelli Center next time they take the court.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 9 Ohio State returns home for latest top-10 matchup against No. 3 Cornell

Ohio State soohomore attacker Ed Shean (10) celebrates a ‘dagger’ goal in the No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)-No. 19 North Carolina (2-1) game Feb. 19. Ohio State won 8-5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Newport Music Hall to host local bands at ‘Columbus Against the World’ Saturday

The three co-headlining acts are proudly displayed on the marquee of Newport Music Hall. Credit: Emma Dawson | Lantern Reporter. Four Columbus bands will take over the Newport Music Hall this weekend, bringing some hometown charm to the iconic music venue.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Buckeyes gearing up for 3-game set in Frisco Classic

Ohio State travels to Frisco, Texa,s this weekend as it continues its season against Mississippi State, the University of California, Berkeley, and Oklahoma. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

TEDxOhioStateUniversity to host event Saturday at Mershon Auditorium

Mershon Auditorium will be home to the 12th annual TED Talk Event on Saturday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. Those looking for an innovative way to spend their weekend can look no further.

Read full story
Islandton, SC

Review: Murdaugh or Murder? Analyzing Netflix’s new true crime docuseries: ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’

Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutor Creighton Waters make closing arguments in his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Credit: Joshua Boucher/The State via TNS.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy