Columbus, OH

Football: 3 things to note as Buckeyes begin NFL combine week

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9y78_0l1wrH0W00
Ohio State third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is one of several Buckeye invitees to the NFL combine. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The next step on the path toward the NFL Draft will begin this week.

The NFL Combine is set to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and Ohio State will have plenty of representation on hand to take part in a number of evaluations.

Former Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown, defensive lineman Zach Harrison, safety Ronnie Hickman, offensive linemen Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and quarterback C.J. Stroud make up the eight-man group set to participate in the combine.

The early part of the week will include meetings and medical evaluations before workout drills and skill evaluations begin Thursday .

Here are three things to note before the Buckeyes embark on combine week.

Smith-Njigba will return to the field to show his skills

Playing in three games while being sidelined for nearly all of last season due to a hamstring injury, Smith-Njigba will display his route running and flashy pass-catching ability once again on the football field.

Smith-Njigba exited early in the season opener against then-No. 5 Notre Dame in September 2022, and returned two weeks later against Toledo. He had two catches in each game for a combined 36 yards before becoming unavailable in Weeks 4-6.

The Rockwall, Texas, native caught one pass for seven yards in Week 8 against Iowa, but his leg injury persisted and kept him from playing the rest of the season and College Football Playoff.

Wide receivers begin drill work Saturday, and Smith-Njigba has spent plenty of time rehabbing the injury that forced him to miss the Peach Bowl and much of his third season at Ohio State.

According to NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s mock draft 2.0 , he forecasts Smith-Njigba to go No. 20 overall in the first round to the Seattle Seahawks. According to USA Today’s NFL mock draft last week , Smith-Njigba is projected to be selected No. 21 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers.

His skill set and his health will be among the forefront of speculation surrounding Smith-Njigba amid a big week at the combine.

Jones has surged this offseason

Jones’ decision to play a fourth season at Ohio State last year may be paying off in a big way for the lineman.

The 6-foot-8, 350-pound offensive tackle dazzled during the Senior Bowl in January. He recorded a reported record-long wingspan of 89 1/2 inches that he’s long used up front as Ohio State’s starting right tackle for the past two seasons.

Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus named Jones as his “biggest riser” after the Senior Bowl, saying Jones has shown he’s more capable of stepping into a larger role at the NFL level than some may’ve previously foreseen.

“I think there is a role or a position for him at the NFL level that he can be a, not even just starting-caliber tackle, he can be a dominant tackle in certain schemes,” Renner said. “If someone wants to take him at the back end of the first round, I don’t think that’s the craziest draft pick I’ve ever seen.”

Stroud may sling his way to a top draft selection

After three years working with head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis and two seasons as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, Stroud is likely to become the Buckeyes’ next signal-caller selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Where in the draft is anyone’s guess.

What’s more certain, however, is Stroud’s departing impact on the Buckeyes quarterbacks room and program.

“I think one thing that separates C.J. just even from everybody is just, one, was his vision of the field was unbelievable, and the work ethic that he put in the film room,” Dennis said Feb. 1. “I think that what he’s done in the film room the past couple of years has really set a foundation for the young guys. It’s set a foundation for Kyle McCord, it’s set a foundation for Devin [Brown], and they know what it takes, and they know the work that you have to put in to compete at a high level at a place like Ohio State.”

Stroud will reportedly throw Saturday during the quarterback’s portion of the combine alongside other quarterback prospects, such as Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will take part in the Crimson Tide’s pro day and won’t throw during the combine, according to reports .

The 6-foot-3, 216-pound Stroud is widely projected as not only a first round pick, but a top-10 selection, ranging from No. 1 overall according to CBS Sports to No. 9 in PFF’s Post-Super Bowl NFL Mock Draft .

Stroud’s Peach Bowl performance, which saw him throw for 348 yards and four touchdowns while also making plays on the ground such as a 27-yard gain late in the fourth quarter, capped a decorated college career that included two Heisman Trophy finalist selections.

Now Stroud, among several other Buckeyes, will make their latest impressions on their roads to the NFL Draft in April.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

USG president, vice president debate highlights USG’s budget and intragovernmental concerns, and one campaign drops

Three campaigns participated in a debate for Undergraduate Student Government president Sunday afternoon. Credit: Sydney Jones | Lantern Reporter. Around 30 people gathered in the Interfaith Room of the Ohio Union and more over Zoom Sunday afternoon to hear the policies and goals of the three Undergraduate Student Government campaigns that will appear on the ballot this week.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 3 seed Buckeyes fall to No. 2 seed Iowa in Big Ten championship

The No. 3 seed Ohio State women’s basketball team fell to No. 2 seed Iowa in the Ben Ten Tournament final Sunday. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes drop 2nd straight, lose 3-1 against Charleston

The No. 13 Ohio State men’s volleyball team huddles together during the Ohio State-Maryville match Jan. 20. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. After earning victory in the first set of the match, No. 13 Ohio State couldn’t muster enough together the rest of the way.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s overtime game-winner leads No. 6 seed Penn State to 2-1 win over No. 3 seed Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

The anticipation for construction of a standalone, ice hockey-specific facility at Ohio State might become a reality sooner than many think. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State falls behind in second quarter, drops 16-7 matchup at No. 12 James Madison

The Ohio State offense sends the ball behind in the Ohio State-Cincinnati game Tuesday. Ohio State won 13-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes could not find an answer in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Saturday, losing to No. 12 James Madison 16-7.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 9 Ohio State falls short of comeback, suffers first home loss 16-13 against No. 3 Cornell

Ohio State senior attackers Jack Myers (2) and Mitchell Pehlke (25) strategize before an extra man opportunity in the No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)-No. 19 North Carolina (2-1) game Feb. 19. Ohio State won 8-5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Women’s Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall to No. 2 Minnesota in WCHA Final Faceoff Championship 3-1

The No. 1 seed Ohio State women’s hockey team fell to No. 2 seed Minnesota in the WCHA Final Faceoff Saturday in Minneapolis. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 1 seeded Ohio State women’s hockey team’s quest for a second-consecutive Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff Championship came up short Saturday in Minneapolis, after falling to No. 2 seed Minnesota 3-1.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 seed Buckeyes complete 24-point comeback, beat No. 1 Indiana to advance to Big Ten Tournament Championship

Ohio State freshman forward Cotie McMahon (32) celebrates with senior guard Hevynne Bristow (3) during then-No. 4 Ohio State’s 105-67 win over North Alabama in Columbus Nov. 27, 2022. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ends regular season in 84-78 loss at Michigan State

Michigan State freshman forward Jaxon Kohler (0) and freshman center Felix Okpara (34) watch on during the Ohio State-Michigan State game in East Lansing, Michigan, on Saturday. Ohio State lost 84-78. Credit: Gabe Burggraf | Assistant LTV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Balanced scoring attack leads No. 3 seed Ohio State past No. 6 seed Penn State 5-1 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

Ohio State junior forward Joe Dunlap (21) celebrates with his bench during No. 12 Ohio State’s 6-0 win over No. 14 Michigan State in Columbus on Jan. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Midwest band Early Eyes celebrates milestones headlining its first tour for debut album, reflects on latest The Basement performance

Nearly one year from the release of their debut album “Look Alive,” the Minneapolis natives that make up Early Eyes took the road for their first North American tour. Credit: Katherine Saorise, edited by Joe Villano.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes beat No. 4 Minnesota-Duluth 2-1, advance to WCHA Final Faceoff Championship

The No. 1 seeded Ohio State women’s hockey team defeated No. 4 seed Minnesota-Duluth Friday in Minneapolis to advance to the WCHA Final Faceoff Championship. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 seed Buckeyes hold off No. 5 seed Michigan 81-79, advance to Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Sophomore guard Taylor Thierry (2) throws a pass from the wing during the Ohio State-Maryland game Feb. 24. Maryland won 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern. For the first time in program history, Ohio State defeated Michigan three times in a single season.

Read full story

Buckeye Mile race returns for 2nd year

Students take off from the startline of the Buckeye Mile. Courtesy of Josh Parker. Buckeyes looking for outdoor activities in the warmer weather can look forward to the Undergraduate Student Government’s Buckeye Mile race Sunday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes face Charleston this weekend

The Ohio State men’s volleyball team takes on Charleston Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. For the first time in three weeks, the Buckeyes will enjoy the comforts of the Covelli Center next time they take the court.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 9 Ohio State returns home for latest top-10 matchup against No. 3 Cornell

Ohio State soohomore attacker Ed Shean (10) celebrates a ‘dagger’ goal in the No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)-No. 19 North Carolina (2-1) game Feb. 19. Ohio State won 8-5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Newport Music Hall to host local bands at ‘Columbus Against the World’ Saturday

The three co-headlining acts are proudly displayed on the marquee of Newport Music Hall. Credit: Emma Dawson | Lantern Reporter. Four Columbus bands will take over the Newport Music Hall this weekend, bringing some hometown charm to the iconic music venue.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Buckeyes gearing up for 3-game set in Frisco Classic

Ohio State travels to Frisco, Texa,s this weekend as it continues its season against Mississippi State, the University of California, Berkeley, and Oklahoma. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

TEDxOhioStateUniversity to host event Saturday at Mershon Auditorium

Mershon Auditorium will be home to the 12th annual TED Talk Event on Saturday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. Those looking for an innovative way to spend their weekend can look no further.

Read full story
Islandton, SC

Review: Murdaugh or Murder? Analyzing Netflix’s new true crime docuseries: ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’

Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutor Creighton Waters make closing arguments in his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Credit: Joshua Boucher/The State via TNS.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy