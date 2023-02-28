Columbus, OH

Softball: Buckeyes take 3 wins at Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AOFT0_0l1vt3WM00
Ohio State senior outfielder Maggie Otte (21) prepares to swing. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The Buckeyes’ road trip out West brought back a bit of success on the softball diamond.

The Ohio State women’s softball team went 3-1 over the weekend, claiming three-straight wins and posting two shutouts. After finding success against Cal State Northridge, Oregon State and San Diego State, Utah sent the Buckeyes home with a loss.

The Buckeyes (6-6) showed up offensively throughout the weekend, hitting .324 as a team with four home runs, all by different players. California native and senior infielder Mariah Rodriguez had a solid weekend hitting .455 with five hits in 11 at-bats.

Three different pitchers picked up wins this weekend for Ohio State. Junior pitcher Allison Smith had 10 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings against Cal State Northridge, and freshman Lexi Paulsen came in relief Saturday against San Diego State and pitched 4 2/3 innings to secure the win. Junior pitcher Emily Ruck pitched a shutout against Oregon State.

Game 1

Ohio State’s offense was explosive against Cal State Northridge (5-9), hitting a combined three home runs.

The Buckeyes scored their first two runs in the top of the first inning with home runs from outfielders sophomore Melina Wilkison and graduate Jaycee Ruberti.

Smith pitched four innings and picked up her third win of the season. She allowed two hits and struck out eight, while Paulsen came in for relief in the fifth inning and allowed one hit and struck out two.

With the help of solid hitting and pitching, Ohio State took the win in five innings 12-0.

Game 2

The Buckeyes had an early 4-0 lead on the Beavers (7-8) with RBI doubles in each of the first two innings, the first by Ruberti and the second by junior utilityman McKenzie Bump.

A couple of errors cost Oregon State, as it allowed two more runs to Ohio State in the fifth and sixth innings, giving the Buckeyes the win 6-0.

Ruck collected her first win of the season and allowed just three hits in seven innings.

The bats were hot for the Buckeyes, as Wilkison finished the game 3-for-4 with an RBI and a triple, and sophomore infielder Kami Kortokrax went 2-for-3 with a double.

Game 3

Following their first game Saturday, the Buckeyes went on to face San Diego State (10-5) in which the Aztecs led 4-0 after three innings due to errors by Ohio State.

After trailing behind for the first four innings, the Buckeye bats woke up when freshman catcher Hannah Church got a base hit at the bottom of the fifth, and senior outfielder Tegan Cortelletti pinch ran for her.

In the next at-bat, Encinitas, California, native sophomore infielder Kaitlyn Farley hit a single before Wilkison connected for an RBI base hit that put two runners on base.

Ruberti then cashed in for a two-run double as Ohio State scored its three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning with no outs.

After five innings, the Buckeyes were within one as the Aztecs led 4-3. However, the biggest hit of the game came from Farley in the bottom of the sixth as her two-out single scored two runs and gave Ohio State the lead 5-4.

Paulsen pitched a scoreless final 3 2/3 innings despite allowing four walks and giving up two hits.

Game 4

Ohio State dropped its final game at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic Sunday against Utah (11-4) in five innings 9-1.

The Utes got on the board quickly in the bottom of the first inning from a two-run home run from senior infielder Julia Jimenez for a 2-0 lead.

Otte hit her first home run of the season in the second inning, which gave Ohio State its only run of the game.

The Buckeyes are off this weekend before their busiest stretch of the season March 10-19. Ohio State heads down to South Carolina and North Carolina to play a 13-game, nine-day spring break trip beginning with Canisius and Coastal Carolina March 10-12.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

USG president, vice president debate highlights USG’s budget and intragovernmental concerns, and one campaign drops

Three campaigns participated in a debate for Undergraduate Student Government president Sunday afternoon. Credit: Sydney Jones | Lantern Reporter. Around 30 people gathered in the Interfaith Room of the Ohio Union and more over Zoom Sunday afternoon to hear the policies and goals of the three Undergraduate Student Government campaigns that will appear on the ballot this week.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 3 seed Buckeyes fall to No. 2 seed Iowa in Big Ten championship

The No. 3 seed Ohio State women’s basketball team fell to No. 2 seed Iowa in the Ben Ten Tournament final Sunday. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes drop 2nd straight, lose 3-1 against Charleston

The No. 13 Ohio State men’s volleyball team huddles together during the Ohio State-Maryville match Jan. 20. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. After earning victory in the first set of the match, No. 13 Ohio State couldn’t muster enough together the rest of the way.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s overtime game-winner leads No. 6 seed Penn State to 2-1 win over No. 3 seed Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

The anticipation for construction of a standalone, ice hockey-specific facility at Ohio State might become a reality sooner than many think. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State falls behind in second quarter, drops 16-7 matchup at No. 12 James Madison

The Ohio State offense sends the ball behind in the Ohio State-Cincinnati game Tuesday. Ohio State won 13-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes could not find an answer in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Saturday, losing to No. 12 James Madison 16-7.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 9 Ohio State falls short of comeback, suffers first home loss 16-13 against No. 3 Cornell

Ohio State senior attackers Jack Myers (2) and Mitchell Pehlke (25) strategize before an extra man opportunity in the No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)-No. 19 North Carolina (2-1) game Feb. 19. Ohio State won 8-5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Women’s Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall to No. 2 Minnesota in WCHA Final Faceoff Championship 3-1

The No. 1 seed Ohio State women’s hockey team fell to No. 2 seed Minnesota in the WCHA Final Faceoff Saturday in Minneapolis. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 1 seeded Ohio State women’s hockey team’s quest for a second-consecutive Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff Championship came up short Saturday in Minneapolis, after falling to No. 2 seed Minnesota 3-1.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 seed Buckeyes complete 24-point comeback, beat No. 1 Indiana to advance to Big Ten Tournament Championship

Ohio State freshman forward Cotie McMahon (32) celebrates with senior guard Hevynne Bristow (3) during then-No. 4 Ohio State’s 105-67 win over North Alabama in Columbus Nov. 27, 2022. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ends regular season in 84-78 loss at Michigan State

Michigan State freshman forward Jaxon Kohler (0) and freshman center Felix Okpara (34) watch on during the Ohio State-Michigan State game in East Lansing, Michigan, on Saturday. Ohio State lost 84-78. Credit: Gabe Burggraf | Assistant LTV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Balanced scoring attack leads No. 3 seed Ohio State past No. 6 seed Penn State 5-1 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

Ohio State junior forward Joe Dunlap (21) celebrates with his bench during No. 12 Ohio State’s 6-0 win over No. 14 Michigan State in Columbus on Jan. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Midwest band Early Eyes celebrates milestones headlining its first tour for debut album, reflects on latest The Basement performance

Nearly one year from the release of their debut album “Look Alive,” the Minneapolis natives that make up Early Eyes took the road for their first North American tour. Credit: Katherine Saorise, edited by Joe Villano.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes beat No. 4 Minnesota-Duluth 2-1, advance to WCHA Final Faceoff Championship

The No. 1 seeded Ohio State women’s hockey team defeated No. 4 seed Minnesota-Duluth Friday in Minneapolis to advance to the WCHA Final Faceoff Championship. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 seed Buckeyes hold off No. 5 seed Michigan 81-79, advance to Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Sophomore guard Taylor Thierry (2) throws a pass from the wing during the Ohio State-Maryland game Feb. 24. Maryland won 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern. For the first time in program history, Ohio State defeated Michigan three times in a single season.

Read full story

Buckeye Mile race returns for 2nd year

Students take off from the startline of the Buckeye Mile. Courtesy of Josh Parker. Buckeyes looking for outdoor activities in the warmer weather can look forward to the Undergraduate Student Government’s Buckeye Mile race Sunday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes face Charleston this weekend

The Ohio State men’s volleyball team takes on Charleston Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. For the first time in three weeks, the Buckeyes will enjoy the comforts of the Covelli Center next time they take the court.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 9 Ohio State returns home for latest top-10 matchup against No. 3 Cornell

Ohio State soohomore attacker Ed Shean (10) celebrates a ‘dagger’ goal in the No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)-No. 19 North Carolina (2-1) game Feb. 19. Ohio State won 8-5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Newport Music Hall to host local bands at ‘Columbus Against the World’ Saturday

The three co-headlining acts are proudly displayed on the marquee of Newport Music Hall. Credit: Emma Dawson | Lantern Reporter. Four Columbus bands will take over the Newport Music Hall this weekend, bringing some hometown charm to the iconic music venue.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Buckeyes gearing up for 3-game set in Frisco Classic

Ohio State travels to Frisco, Texa,s this weekend as it continues its season against Mississippi State, the University of California, Berkeley, and Oklahoma. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

TEDxOhioStateUniversity to host event Saturday at Mershon Auditorium

Mershon Auditorium will be home to the 12th annual TED Talk Event on Saturday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. Those looking for an innovative way to spend their weekend can look no further.

Read full story
Islandton, SC

Review: Murdaugh or Murder? Analyzing Netflix’s new true crime docuseries: ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’

Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutor Creighton Waters make closing arguments in his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Credit: Joshua Boucher/The State via TNS.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy