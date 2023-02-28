University measures in place to prevent, react to public safety threats

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHjzi_0l1vszRM00
Ohio State safety professionals look to reassure the community that safety measures are in place for potential threats. Credit: Casey Cascaldo | Former Managing Editor for Digital Content

Ohio State students, faculty and staff have multiple measures to stay informed and safe during a public safety threat.

Through Buckeye Alerts, educational videos on what to do during an active threat, as well as annual University Police Division training, the university has introduced methods to protect the community. Ohio State safety professionals look to reassure and remind the community of the measures, following the on-campus shooting at Michigan State University Feb. 15 that left five students injured and three killed.

Robert Armstrong, emergency management and fire prevention director, said Buckeye Alerts will always be sent out when there is a threat to public safety and the university community.

“Once we determine that we need to send something, [the time a Buckeye Alert is sent out] is actually seconds,” Armstrong said. “Our 911 dispatchers also have the ability to hit a button and send a generic message out to the entire campus community.”

University spokesperson Dan Hedman said in an email the Buckeye Alert system can notify people of an emergency through the Ohio State app, a text message, email or other ways.

“The Buckeye Alert system consists of two dozen ways we can notify our campus community in the event of an emergency,” Hedman said.

Armstrong said Buckeye Alert messages will be updated within a certain time frame to keep the community informed.

“Our goal is to send out an update every 20-30 minutes maximum, just to let you know that, you know, the emergency is still occurring,” Armstrong said.

Monica Moll, the director of public safety, said communication during an active threat is key.

“If there is ever a delay though, it is usually the fact that we don’t have the information yet. Something might be going on, and folks haven’t reported it to us,” Moll said.

Ohio State attempts to inform their students and workers through a 10-minute video discussing the Run. Hide. Fight . plan — an FBI advised strategy in which people can employ run, hide or fight tactics to be prepared and empowered to survive an attack.

Moll said the “Surviving an Active Aggressor” video made by Ohio State details how the community should deal with an active aggressor on campus and how to catch potential signs of a future aggressor.

“[The video] is still probably the best piece of education that we have. We try to put it in a new employee orientation, students should have it on their checklist,” Moll said.

Moll said University Police officers are also put through annual training to respond to active threats.

Every year OSUPD puts all their officers, we have an authorized strength of 70 officers, if you count from the chief all the way down to the newest ones, all 70 of them go through annual active threat training,” Moll said.

In 2016, Ohio State had an active threat situation in which 11 people were injured and the attacker was killed at the scene. The University Police training proved to be effective, as officer Alan Horujko had gone through training a week before the 2016 attack which allowed him to stop the attacker in less than one minute, Hedman said.

Armstrong said police officers are not the only ones who help during an active threat, as many representatives from around campus aid those who are neutralizing the active threat.

After the 2016 attack, the university spent over $1 million to purchase classroom locks for pool classrooms — those used by more than one department or college — Armstrong said. Due to the multi-department use, there were no locks originally on the room doors.

“We installed classroom locks on probably 1,000 different pool classrooms around campus,” Armstrong said. “Now, people have the ability to lock a classroom when we send out a Buckeye Alert, which is not something that they had before.”

Moll said it is generally hard for a university to prevent a societal issue like active threats, but she believes the university area is overall safe for the entire community.

“I think at a university like Ohio State with all the resources we have, while we can never promise that things that happen across the country won’t happen here, I would say with the amount of police, security, safety resources, all of the methods we have to alert folks and all the training, that this is one of the safer public places to be,” Moll said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

USG president, vice president debate highlights USG’s budget and intragovernmental concerns, and one campaign drops

Three campaigns participated in a debate for Undergraduate Student Government president Sunday afternoon. Credit: Sydney Jones | Lantern Reporter. Around 30 people gathered in the Interfaith Room of the Ohio Union and more over Zoom Sunday afternoon to hear the policies and goals of the three Undergraduate Student Government campaigns that will appear on the ballot this week.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 3 seed Buckeyes fall to No. 2 seed Iowa in Big Ten championship

The No. 3 seed Ohio State women’s basketball team fell to No. 2 seed Iowa in the Ben Ten Tournament final Sunday. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes drop 2nd straight, lose 3-1 against Charleston

The No. 13 Ohio State men’s volleyball team huddles together during the Ohio State-Maryville match Jan. 20. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. After earning victory in the first set of the match, No. 13 Ohio State couldn’t muster enough together the rest of the way.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s overtime game-winner leads No. 6 seed Penn State to 2-1 win over No. 3 seed Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

The anticipation for construction of a standalone, ice hockey-specific facility at Ohio State might become a reality sooner than many think. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State falls behind in second quarter, drops 16-7 matchup at No. 12 James Madison

The Ohio State offense sends the ball behind in the Ohio State-Cincinnati game Tuesday. Ohio State won 13-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes could not find an answer in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Saturday, losing to No. 12 James Madison 16-7.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 9 Ohio State falls short of comeback, suffers first home loss 16-13 against No. 3 Cornell

Ohio State senior attackers Jack Myers (2) and Mitchell Pehlke (25) strategize before an extra man opportunity in the No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)-No. 19 North Carolina (2-1) game Feb. 19. Ohio State won 8-5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Women’s Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall to No. 2 Minnesota in WCHA Final Faceoff Championship 3-1

The No. 1 seed Ohio State women’s hockey team fell to No. 2 seed Minnesota in the WCHA Final Faceoff Saturday in Minneapolis. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 1 seeded Ohio State women’s hockey team’s quest for a second-consecutive Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff Championship came up short Saturday in Minneapolis, after falling to No. 2 seed Minnesota 3-1.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 seed Buckeyes complete 24-point comeback, beat No. 1 Indiana to advance to Big Ten Tournament Championship

Ohio State freshman forward Cotie McMahon (32) celebrates with senior guard Hevynne Bristow (3) during then-No. 4 Ohio State’s 105-67 win over North Alabama in Columbus Nov. 27, 2022. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ends regular season in 84-78 loss at Michigan State

Michigan State freshman forward Jaxon Kohler (0) and freshman center Felix Okpara (34) watch on during the Ohio State-Michigan State game in East Lansing, Michigan, on Saturday. Ohio State lost 84-78. Credit: Gabe Burggraf | Assistant LTV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Balanced scoring attack leads No. 3 seed Ohio State past No. 6 seed Penn State 5-1 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

Ohio State junior forward Joe Dunlap (21) celebrates with his bench during No. 12 Ohio State’s 6-0 win over No. 14 Michigan State in Columbus on Jan. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Midwest band Early Eyes celebrates milestones headlining its first tour for debut album, reflects on latest The Basement performance

Nearly one year from the release of their debut album “Look Alive,” the Minneapolis natives that make up Early Eyes took the road for their first North American tour. Credit: Katherine Saorise, edited by Joe Villano.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes beat No. 4 Minnesota-Duluth 2-1, advance to WCHA Final Faceoff Championship

The No. 1 seeded Ohio State women’s hockey team defeated No. 4 seed Minnesota-Duluth Friday in Minneapolis to advance to the WCHA Final Faceoff Championship. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 seed Buckeyes hold off No. 5 seed Michigan 81-79, advance to Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Sophomore guard Taylor Thierry (2) throws a pass from the wing during the Ohio State-Maryland game Feb. 24. Maryland won 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern. For the first time in program history, Ohio State defeated Michigan three times in a single season.

Read full story

Buckeye Mile race returns for 2nd year

Students take off from the startline of the Buckeye Mile. Courtesy of Josh Parker. Buckeyes looking for outdoor activities in the warmer weather can look forward to the Undergraduate Student Government’s Buckeye Mile race Sunday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes face Charleston this weekend

The Ohio State men’s volleyball team takes on Charleston Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. For the first time in three weeks, the Buckeyes will enjoy the comforts of the Covelli Center next time they take the court.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 9 Ohio State returns home for latest top-10 matchup against No. 3 Cornell

Ohio State soohomore attacker Ed Shean (10) celebrates a ‘dagger’ goal in the No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)-No. 19 North Carolina (2-1) game Feb. 19. Ohio State won 8-5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Newport Music Hall to host local bands at ‘Columbus Against the World’ Saturday

The three co-headlining acts are proudly displayed on the marquee of Newport Music Hall. Credit: Emma Dawson | Lantern Reporter. Four Columbus bands will take over the Newport Music Hall this weekend, bringing some hometown charm to the iconic music venue.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Buckeyes gearing up for 3-game set in Frisco Classic

Ohio State travels to Frisco, Texa,s this weekend as it continues its season against Mississippi State, the University of California, Berkeley, and Oklahoma. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

TEDxOhioStateUniversity to host event Saturday at Mershon Auditorium

Mershon Auditorium will be home to the 12th annual TED Talk Event on Saturday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. Those looking for an innovative way to spend their weekend can look no further.

Read full story
Islandton, SC

Review: Murdaugh or Murder? Analyzing Netflix’s new true crime docuseries: ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’

Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutor Creighton Waters make closing arguments in his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Credit: Joshua Boucher/The State via TNS.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy