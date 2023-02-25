Minneapolis, MN

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State eyes postseason, concludes regular season in weekend set at No. 1 Minnesota

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42QUIh_0kyu3DWq00
Ohio State will close its ice hockey regular season with a matchup against top-ranked Minnesota in Minnesota. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

After taking five of six conference points from No. 4 Michigan last week, No. 8 Ohio State travels to 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis to face No. 1 Minnesota with home-ice advantage in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on the line.

The Buckeyes (18-11-3, 11-9-2 Big Ten) are tied for second with Michigan in the Big Ten standings after tying Feb. 16 and winning outright in Cleveland Saturday. Ohio State looks to clinch a high seed in the conference tournament against the Golden Gophers (23-8-1, 17-4-1 Big Ten), with second and sixth place separated by just five points heading into the final weekend.

Minnesota already earned the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament. The second, third and fourth seeds following this weekend host a best-of-three series against the fifth, sixth and seventh place teams in the tournament quarterfinals next weekend.

Despite seeding on the line, head coach Steve Rohlik said the team mentality remains “status quo,” treating this series like any other amidst the high stakes.

“If you can keep that mentality from the beginning of the year, there’s no reason to change,” Rohlik said. “l always talk about Monday through Thursday, our approach or detail, our work ethic, and our guys have been doing that all year.”

Minnesota earned the top seed after sweeping No. 10 Penn State over the weekend with a 7-2 domination in a Feb. 17 affair and coming back to win 3-2 in overtime Saturday. It looks to pad its strong NCAA Tournament resume, ranking first in the PairWise.

The Buckeyes and Golden Gophers last met Oct. 28-29, 2022, in a series split that saw Ohio State take game one 6-4 with Minnesota rebounding to take the finale 4-2.

For the second week in a row, Ohio State is tasked with defending a dangerous offense. Minnesota tops in the Big Ten in goals, assists and points per game at 4.06, 7.03 and 11.09, respectively.

Leading the charge for the Golden Gophers are the forward trio of freshmen Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud as well as sophomore Matthew Knies. Cooley and Snuggerud rank among the top five in the country in points with 44 and 43, respectively, while Knies leads the team in goals at 20.

Sophomore defenseman Cole McWard said volume and aggression are keys to matching the high-powered Minnesota offense.

“We were just talking about putting pucks behind their [defense] and getting on the hunt,” McWard said. “I think that our team works well when we do that, when our forwards can go for a check and get the puck back.”

It’ll be a battle of top goaltenders. Led by senior Justen Close, the Golden Gophers hold the lowest goals-against average in the conference at 2.31 per game. Ohio State trails just behind at second lowest, with sophomore Jakub Dobeš leading the Buckeyes to a 2.36 per-game average.

Both are semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the nation’s top goalie. For Dobeš, this is his second time contending for the honor in as many years. Rohlik said Dobeš’ work ethic and mental game has helped him get to this point.

“His makeup, his mentality. You know, he wants to be the best player in practice every day,” Rohlik said. “I think it’s just his approach to everything he does. He knows he’s a long way off from a finished product, and that, to me, is pretty impressive.”

The Buckeyes had another successful weekend on special teams. Freshman defenseman Tyler Duke deposited the team’s nation-leading 10th short-handed goal Saturday. Additionally, Ohio State’s top-ranked penalty kill unit stopped all 12 Wolverine opportunities.

Fifth-year forward Jake Wise earned Big Ten Third Star of the Week honors Tuesday after a five-point series performance, including shootout and power-play goals, paced the Buckeyes to a 1-0-1 weekend. Wise leads the team with eight man-advantage goals.

“The biggest thing has just been [Wise’s] leadership, how he approaches everything,” Rohlik said. “More important than his goals or assists is just how he shows up every day, what he does on and off the ice. That’s why he’s getting rewarded.”

Friday’s puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. on ESPNU, while Saturday yields a 5:30 p.m. start with Big Ten Network televising.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Buckeye Mile race returns for 2nd year

Students take off from the startline of the Buckeye Mile. Courtesy of Josh Parker. Buckeyes looking for outdoor activities in the warmer weather can look forward to the Undergraduate Student Government’s Buckeye Mile race Sunday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes face Charleston this weekend

The Ohio State men’s volleyball team takes on Charleston Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. For the first time in three weeks, the Buckeyes will enjoy the comforts of the Covelli Center next time they take the court.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 9 Ohio State returns home for latest top-10 matchup against No. 3 Cornell

Ohio State soohomore attacker Ed Shean (10) celebrates a ‘dagger’ goal in the No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)-No. 19 North Carolina (2-1) game Feb. 19. Ohio State won 8-5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Newport Music Hall to host local bands at ‘Columbus Against the World’ Saturday

The three co-headlining acts are proudly displayed on the marquee of Newport Music Hall. Credit: Emma Dawson | Lantern Reporter. Four Columbus bands will take over the Newport Music Hall this weekend, bringing some hometown charm to the iconic music venue.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Buckeyes gearing up for 3-game set in Frisco Classic

Ohio State travels to Frisco, Texa,s this weekend as it continues its season against Mississippi State, the University of California, Berkeley, and Oklahoma. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

TEDxOhioStateUniversity to host event Saturday at Mershon Auditorium

Mershon Auditorium will be home to the 12th annual TED Talk Event on Saturday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. Those looking for an innovative way to spend their weekend can look no further.

Read full story
Islandton, SC

Review: Murdaugh or Murder? Analyzing Netflix’s new true crime docuseries: ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’

Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutor Creighton Waters make closing arguments in his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Credit: Joshua Boucher/The State via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 seed Ohio State begins Big Ten Tournament run on path to March Madness

The Ohio State women’s basketball team begins the Big Ten Tournament Friday. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern. And for the No. 14-ranked and No. 4-seeded Ohio State women’s basketball team, a chance to compete in the Big Ten Tournament and secure a top seed in the NCAA Tournament hangs in the balance.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: Mendez demonstrates ‘authentic’ confidence in successful first season

Crown Point, Indiana native, Jesse Mendez, has had a successful first season with Ohio State. Courtesy of Ohio State Athletics. Ups and downs are a part of the learning process in wrestling, whether it’s taking a loss on the chin, grinding through practice or striving to improve, all are on the path for wrestlers to develop successful legacies.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 3 Ohio State begins postseason with Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal series against No. 6 Penn State

The No. 3 seed Ohio State men’s ice hockey takes on sixth-seeded Penn State on Friday and Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. After ending the regular season in third place in the Big Ten standings, third-seeded Ohio State draws No. 6 seed Penn State in a best-of-three conference tournament quarterfinal series at the Schottenstein Center this weekend.

Read full story

Phi Psi returns, regains status as on-campus fraternity

After a March 2018 suspension, Phi Psi has retained its status as an on-campus fraternity at Ohio State. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Suspended fraternity Phi Kappa Psi is returning to Ohio State as an active organization.

Read full story

Department of Student Philanthropy to hold workshop on social identity for Philanthropy Week

Philanthropy Week includes a Workshop on being identity conscious while giving back. Credit: Courtesy of Lizzy Ehren. Giving back to the community can quickly turn negative when social identity and privilege are not considered, and the Student Philanthropy Council wants to educate others about this issue Thursday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Entrepreneur Christina Allen strives to help Columbus by making food accessible to marginalized groups

Food Leads owner Christina Allen sets on making food accessible to help Type 2 diabetics patients manage their conditions. Credit: Courtesy of Christina Allen. According to the National Institutes of Health, Type 2 diabetes — often linked to weight gain and food insecurity — affects Black adults more than twice as frequently as their white counterparts in the U.S.

Read full story

‘It was worth it’: Derek Moore speaks on governing, what got to him to help lead USG

The Undergraduate Student Government Vice President Derek Moore is the first Black vice president in USG since 1983. Credit: Courtesy of Derek Moore. As a first-generation college student coming from a low-income family, Derek Moore wasn’t sure he would ever attend college. Now, Moore serves as the first Black vice president in Ohio State’s Undergraduate Student Government since Eric Seabrook in 1983.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: Buckeyes share honor, recognition through involvement in Black History Month

Ohio State freshman forward Cotie McMahon (32) high fives senior guard Hevynne Bristow (3) after No. 2 Ohio State’s (19-0) 84-54 win over Northwestern (6-12) in Columbus Jan. 19. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

A Buckeye Legacy: How USG President Andrew Pierce influences the Black experience at Ohio State, inspired by his mother

Undergraduate Student Government President Andrew Pierce and his mother Tina Pierce at the Ohio State University Alumni in Government event at the Ohio Statehouse in June 2022. Courtesy of Andrew Pierce.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes take care of No. 21 Terrapins 73-62 on senior night

On senior day, Ohio State senior forward Justice Sueing is given a Lay from his father. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State junior guard Tanner Holden stares forward as the national anthem is sung prior to the Ohio State-Maryland game in Columbus on Wednesday. Ohio State won 73-62. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus’ first all-Black improv troupe, Affirmative Distraction, is back for its fifth season and paves paths for others

Affirmative Distraction, Columbus’ first all-Black improv troupe, aims to break barriers and entertain. Credit: Courtesy of Anthony Windsor II. Affirmative Distraction continues the humorous interaction for its fifth year in the Columbus area through improv comedy.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘Winter Selections’ exhibition celebrates Black History Month with works surrounding Black culture

Award-winning artist Aminah Robinson’s works on display in “Winter Selections” at Hammond Harkins Galleries. | Credit: Hammond Harkins Galleries. In honor of Black History Month, Hammond Harkins Galleries’ “Winter Selections” exhibition showcases a diverse assortment of art inspired by Black history and culture through March 12.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ange-Marie Hancock brings new vision to Columbus through role in Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity

Academic executive director of the Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity Ange-Marie Hancock looks to implement equitable, long-term solutions for inequalities in Central Ohio communities. Credit: The Ohio State University.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy