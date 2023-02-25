Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 16 Ohio State caps regular season against No. 7 Maryland

The Lantern
Sophomore guard/forward Taylor Thierry (2) throws a pass from the wing during Friday's Ohio State-Maryland game. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LRAxH_0kydNisp00 Ohio State honored senior guard Taylor Mikesell (24) and senior student managers Gaby Schooling and Joe Gryboski before Friday's game against Maryland at the Schottenstein Center. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxGYP_0kydNisp00 Senior guard Taylor Mikesell (24) shoots over Maryland sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers (0) during the Ohio State-Maryland game Friday at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DChhd_0kydNisp00 Freshman forward Cotie McMahon (32) brings the ball up the floor during Friday's Ohio State-Maryland game at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KIA4U_0kydNisp00 Redshirt-junior guard Rikki Harris (1) inbounds the ball over Maryland sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers (0) during the Ohio State-Maryland game Friday at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1suaAa_0kydNisp00 Sophomore guard/forward Taylor Thierry (2) takes a tough contested layup during Friday's Ohio State-Maryland game at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpjR2_0kydNisp00 Freshman forward Cotie McMahon (32) scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds during the Ohio State-Maryland game Friday at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYpzU_0kydNisp00 Maryland senior guard Abby Meyers (10) shoots a three-pointer over Ohio State redshirt-junior guard Rikki Harris (1) during the Ohio State-Maryland game Friday at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbtZh_0kydNisp00 Ohio State redshirt-junior guard Rikki Harris (1) defends Maryland senior guard Abby Meyers (10) during Friday's Ohio State-Maryland game. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DasSS_0kydNisp00 Ohio State redshirt-junior guard Rikki Harris (1) calms down freshman forward Cotie McMahon (32) after a foul call during Friday's Ohio State-Maryland game at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IWPFS_0kydNisp00 Maryland senior guard Diamond Miller (1) takes a tough contact layup over Ohio State sophomore guard/forward Taylor Thierry (2) during Friday's Ohio State-Maryland game in Columbus. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zwamc_0kydNisp00 Maryland senior guard Diamond Miller (1) weaves through Ohio State defenders for a layup during Friday's Ohio State-Maryland game at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPLbZ_0kydNisp00 Freshman forward Cotie McMahon (32) defends Maryland senior guard Diamond Miller (1) during the Ohio State-Maryland game Friday at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cSWD_0kydNisp00 Senior guard Taylor Mikesell (24) takes a contested shot during the Ohio State-Maryland game Friday at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RxkXY_0kydNisp00 Maryland senior guard/forward Brinae Alexander (5) drives on Ohio State senior forward Rebeka Mikulásiková during Friday's Ohio State-Maryland game at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2PU3_0kydNisp00 Sophomore guard/forward Taylor Thierry (2) takes a fast break layup during Friday's Ohio State-Maryland game at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PanZA_0kydNisp00 Freshman forward Cotie McMahon (32) shoots a layup during the Ohio State-Maryland game on Thursday in Columbus. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJqax_0kydNisp00 Ohio State mascot Brutus Buckeye takes a ride on a tricycle during a timeout in Friday's Ohio State-Maryland game at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lxryh_0kydNisp00 Freshman forward Cotie McMahon (32) extends after a layup during Friday afternoon's Ohio State-Maryland game. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DidTe_0kydNisp00 Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff checks the stat sheet during the Ohio State-Maryland game in Columbus. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tOEau_0kydNisp00

Friday night will mark the Buckeyes’ final game of the 2022-23 regular season. And for senior guard Taylor Mikesell, it’ll be her last game at the Schottenstein Center.

The No. 16 Ohio State women’s basketball team will celebrate senior day in a rematch against No. 7 Maryland, a team that could potentially secure a No. 2 seed in the conference tournament and handed the Buckeyes their largest loss of the season — a 36-point defeat Feb. 5 at College Park, Maryland.

The Buckeyes already snagged a top-four finish in the conference after a wire-to-wire win against No. 12 Michigan Monday night, which secured them a double-bye into the third round of the Big Ten Tournament. However, many fans are coming out to celebrate Ohio State’s seniors in what might be their last game as a Buckeye.

But for now, Ohio State looks to even the score against the Terrapins with a victory as it celebrates senior night.

The Terrapins are coming off an impressive double-digit win against reigning Big Ten Player of the Year junior guard Caitlin Clark and Iowa Tuesday night at home. Maryland is now tied for the NCAA lead in top-10 wins this season with four and is 6-3 against ranked opponents this season.

Senior guard Diamond Miller leads Maryland with averages of 20 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. Sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers and senior guard Abby Meyers follow, averaging 14 points apiece.

But the Buckeyes will look to keep a close eye on Terrapins senior guard Brinae Alexander who put on a shooting performance along with senior guard Lavender Briggs against the Hawkeyes, combining for 43 points. Alexander comes off the bench averaging 8.3 points per game but scored a team-high 24 against the Hawkeyes in 30 minutes of playtime.

In the previous matchup against the Buckeyes, Alexander was held to five points while Briggs was held to eight, as they went 5-of-14 from the field.

The Buckeyes look to keep the duo at bay in their matchup Friday night.

Ohio State’s win Monday was led by redshirt junior guard Rikki Harris who had a career-high 23 points and seven steals. Sophomore guard Taylor Thierry and Mikesell also reached double figures as the Buckeyes snatched 13 steals while forcing 27 turnovers.

Turnovers will play a big part in Friday’s game. In the earlier matchup, the Buckeyes forced 15 turnovers from Maryland and had five steals but turned the ball over a grand total of 24 times.

The Buckeyes also look to limit the Terrapins as the team shot over 40 percent in each quarter, with their highest shooting percentage being 63 percent in the second. Ohio State only allowed one field goal in the fourth quarter against Michigan, an impressive stretch in which freshman forward Cotie McMahon sat out with foul trouble for nearly half of the quarter.

McMahon was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the sixth time this season on Monday, tying former guard Kelsey Mitchell’s program record. The Buckeyes will look for McMahon to play a critical role against Maryland, as she struggled in the earlier matchup going 3-of-10 from the floor with six points.

Early foul trouble for McMahon against the Wolverines also hindered the Buckeyes as she was held scoreless in the first half. The Centerville, Ohio, native will look to end her freshman campaign off strong while Mikesell along with the rest of Ohio State’s seniors hope to have a lasting farewell performance at Value City Arena.

Ohio State has four players who are seniors: guard Jacy Sheldon, forward Rebeka Mikulasikova, forward Eboni Walker and Mikesell. All these players have started this season or played in a starting position in place of the other.

The Buckeyes’ eyes are set on ending the season strong and going into the postseason focused on one goal in mind — the NCAA national championship.

Tip-off against Maryland is scheduled for 6 p.m. broadcast on Big Ten Network.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Student Philanthropy Council to hold workshop on social identity for Philanthropy Week

Philanthropy Week includes a Workshop on being identity conscious while giving back. Credit: Courtesy of Lizzy Ehren. Giving back to the community can quickly turn negative when social identity and privilege are not considered, and the Student Philanthropy Council wants to educate others about this issue Thursday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Entrepreneur Christina Allen strives to help Columbus by making food accessible to marginalized groups

Food Leads owner Christina Allen sets on making food accessible to help Type 2 diabetics patients manage their conditions. Credit: Courtesy of Christina Allen. According to the National Institutes of Health, Type 2 diabetes — often linked to weight gain and food insecurity — affects Black adults more than twice as frequently as their white counterparts in the U.S.

Read full story

‘It was worth it’: Derek Moore speaks on governing, what got to him to help lead USG

The Undergraduate Student Government Vice President Derek Moore is the first Black vice president in USG since 1983. Credit: Courtesy of Derek Moore. As a first-generation college student coming from a low-income family, Derek Moore wasn’t sure he would ever attend college. Now, Moore serves as the first Black vice president in Ohio State’s Undergraduate Student Government since Eric Seabrook in 1983.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: Buckeyes share honor, recognition through involvement in Black History Month

Ohio State freshman forward Cotie McMahon (32) high fives senior guard Hevynne Bristow (3) after No. 2 Ohio State’s (19-0) 84-54 win over Northwestern (6-12) in Columbus Jan. 19. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

A Buckeye Legacy: How USG President Andrew Pierce influences the Black experience at Ohio State, inspired by his mother

Undergraduate Student Government President Andrew Pierce and his mother Tina Pierce at the Ohio State University Alumni in Government event at the Ohio Statehouse in June 2022. Courtesy of Andrew Pierce.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes take care of No. 21 Terrapins 73-62 on senior night

On senior day, Ohio State senior forward Justice Sueing is given a Lay from his father. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State junior guard Tanner Holden stares forward as the national anthem is sung prior to the Ohio State-Maryland game in Columbus on Wednesday. Ohio State won 73-62. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus’ first all-Black improv troupe, Affirmative Distraction, is back for its fifth season and paves paths for others

Affirmative Distraction, Columbus’ first all-Black improv troupe, aims to break barriers and entertain. Credit: Courtesy of Anthony Windsor II. Affirmative Distraction continues the humorous interaction for its fifth year in the Columbus area through improv comedy.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘Winter Selections’ exhibition celebrates Black History Month with works surrounding Black culture

Award-winning artist Aminah Robinson’s works on display in “Winter Selections” at Hammond Harkins Galleries. | Credit: Hammond Harkins Galleries. In honor of Black History Month, Hammond Harkins Galleries’ “Winter Selections” exhibition showcases a diverse assortment of art inspired by Black history and culture through March 12.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ange-Marie Hancock brings new vision to Columbus through role in Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity

Academic executive director of the Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity Ange-Marie Hancock looks to implement equitable, long-term solutions for inequalities in Central Ohio communities. Credit: The Ohio State University.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Unchained OSU fashion show continues to spread awareness, fundraise to support survivors of human trafficking

Unchained OSU hosts fashion show in order to raise awareness about human trafficking. Credit: Courtesy of Jenny Luu. Unchained OSU, a student organization, will use fashion and narratives to help reach its goals of spreading awareness and fundraising for human trafficking survivors with its fashion show March 5.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Ohio State launches new Buckeye Precollege summer program for high school students

Ohio State will now offer a program aimed at High School students from 9th to 11th grade. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. While some spend their summer breaks at the pool, Ohio State will offer high school students the opportunity to jumpstart their college-life experience this June.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Album Review: Don Toliver can’t quite secure the three-peat with new album “Love Sick”

Don Toliver performs on the Frank Stage on the second day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas on Nov. 13, 2021. Credit: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via TNS.

Read full story
Ohio State

Dry season doesn’t have to mean dry skin, Ohio State experts provide insight

Winter weather can bring about periods of dry skin. Ohio State experts provide insight on how to prevent it. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Media. As the winter season winds down, there are different routines that can get people through the rest of the dry season and into summer while preventing dry skin.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Student organization hopes to use college students’ competitive nature to support refugee and immigrant families in central Ohio

Members of CCOSU made blankets for CRIS families. Courtesy of Community Connectors at Ohio State. With NCAA March Madness on the horizon, a student organization aims to bring competitive thrill to campus in another way — March Kindness.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: Ohio State relies on ‘fight and effort’ entering Big Ten Championships

Ohio State has earned four top-three seeds in the upcoming Big Ten Championship this weekend. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Conference championships are on the line this weekend, and the Buckeyes expect to wrestle their way to the top.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Author Julia Quinn to discuss ‘Bridgerton’ and other works at Columbus Metropolitan Library

Julia Quinn is the author of the “Bridgerton” novel series and will speak on the series at the Columbus Metropolitan Library Saturday. Credit: Roberto Filho, Courtesy of Columbus Metropolitan Library.

Read full story

Former Ohio State educator gifts $1 million to support reading recovery at Texas Woman’s University

Educators trained in Reading Recovery at Texas Woman’s University work with first graders during intensive one-on-one intervention lessons to help students learn to read and write. Credit: Texas Woman’s University Reading Recovery.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: McMahon named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Freshman forward Cotie McMahon (32) brings the ball up the floor during Friday’s Ohio State-Maryland game at the Schottenstein Center. Maryland won 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio’s new voter ID law is expected to impact students

Gov. Mike DeWine signed new voter requirements into law with the goal of strengthening elections in Ohio. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Former Photo Editor. Gov. Mike DeWine signed a set of new voter requirements and guidelines into law Jan. 6 aimed to address “election integrity” concerns, and college students — especially those from out-of-state — might find themselves impacted by these changes.

Read full story
12 comments

Get physical: An inside look into student workout instructors, how they hope to empower others

Ohio State Kappa Alpha Theta poses after a group workout class taught by Holly Harendza. Credit: Courtesy of Holly Harendza. For students looking to get a workout in without leaving campus, look no further than group fitness classes taught daily at the Recreation and Physical Activity Center by Ohio State students.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy