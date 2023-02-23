Columbus, OH

Baseball: Buckeyes head west for four-game series versus Grand Canyon, Gonzaga

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IMxTH_0kwYeWQR00
The Ohio State baseball team continues its season with matchups against Grand Canyon and Gonzaga. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

By the end of this weekend, Ohio State will have traveled over 6,000 miles over its first two series.

The Buckeyes (2-2) head west to Phoenix for a four-game series against former assistant coach Gregg Wallis and Grand Canyon (2-2) and two games versus Gonzaga (0-4), alternating opponents each day starting Thursday.

Ohio State enters its second series of the season after splitting the four-game opening series against preseason Big East favorite UConn, taking game one and four 3-0 and 10-5, respectively.

“The two games we won, we flat-out beat them and then the two games we lose, we had a lead past the sixth inning twice,” head coach Bill Mosiello said.

The Buckeyes erased multiple deficits against the Huskies, including seven-unanswered runs in the game four win.

“It shows you they’re resilient. They’re great kids,” Mosiello said. “I think it shows you one thing about our program is that we’re not going to ever panic.”

Senior infielder Nick Erwin went 7-for-13 in his first regular season action in 364 days after missing all but one game last year due to an injury . Erwin said the team’s competitiveness stuck out in the series.

“Even when we were down in the Saturday and Sunday games, I felt like we were never really out of the game,” Erwin said. “I think the last three games, we’ve worked a lot of walks and made things really difficult for pitchers. If we play clean defense, it’s going to be tough to beat us.”

Graduate infielder Marcus Ernst, who drove in four runs during the series, said the team made strides and progressed throughout the weekend against good competition.

“It was good for us, and we’re happy, content, but there’s a lot of room to grow and a lot of room to get better for this team,” Ernst said.

Thursday’s series opener will be the first time Ohio State takes on Wallis, who was an assistant coach for three weeks on Mosiello’s staff in the summer of 2022. Wallis — who coached with Mosiello at Tennessee from 2012-13, took the head coaching job at Grand Canyon when Andy Stankiewicz became head coach at USC.

“No one’s more proud of him than me,” Mosiello said. “I have such great respect, and the job he’s done over there already recruiting and getting all those players.”

The Antelopes are led by junior shortstop Jacob Wilson, a preseason All-American and MLB.com’s No. 9 draft prospect. Wilson, who is the son of former MLB All-Star shortstop and current Grand Canyon assistant coach Jack Wilson, is hitting .267 with a pair of triples and four RBIs.

Grand Canyon has six players whose fathers played in the MLB, including junior outfielder Homer Bush Jr. whose father is former infielder Homer Bush and freshman utility Isaac Lyon whose father is former right-handed pitcher Brandon Lyon.

Pacing the pitching staff early in the season is junior left-hander Zach Thornton, who was named Western Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week after tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings and getting the win in his college debut on opening day against UC San Diego.

Gonzaga enters the weekend after getting swept in four games by No. 24 Texas Tech, losing 9-8 on a walk-off walk in the series finale Monday. Led by head coach Mark Machtolf in his 20th year, the Bulldogs entered the season picked to repeat as West Coast Conference champions after winning their first NCAA Tournament game since the reformat.

Reigning WCC Freshman of the Year sophomore third baseman Cade McGee has started where he left off, batting .375 with one home run and six RBIs, five of which were in the game four loss against Texas Tech.

Preseason All-WCC selection junior right-handed pitcher Owen Wild leads a Gonzaga staff that lost four pitchers to the MLB Draft in 2022. Wild is 0-1 this year with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

After throwing 75 pitches in the 10-5 win Monday over UConn, Ohio State graduate right-hander Jonah Jenkins said recovery is his main focus in getting ready for the series.

“The first four-game series is a long weekend, especially with the heat and humidity against a really good team,” Jenkins said. “[The next day] is just totally focused on trying to recover and get ourselves in the best position to go out and play baseball, be safe and have a good time.”

Mosiello said preparing for a four-game series against two teams is different, especially after a quick turnaround from the previous series against UConn.

“It’s really tough prep time because we just got home [Monday night] and we’ll leave [Tuesday],” Mosiello said. “You just alternate teams every other day, so that’s pretty interesting.”

With Grand Canyon and Gonzaga ahead, the Buckeyes begin their season with three-straight series against teams picked to win their respective conferences.

“I love challenging schedules,” Mosiello said. “In order to become a great team, you’re going to have to beat great teams, so that’s part of the plan.”

Ernst said it is exciting to continue the stretch of eight games in 10 days, getting the chance to go back out and compete.

“We don’t like sitting around and waiting to go and play,” Ernst said. “It’s a quick turnaround, and we’re trying to carry the momentum built on [Monday] and into this weekend.”

Game one against Grand Canyon is Thursday at 8 p.m., game two against Gonzaga is Friday at 4 p.m., game three against Grand Canyon is Saturday at 9 p.m. and the series finale against Gonzaga is Sunday at 2 p.m. Games one and three against the Antelopes can be streamed on ESPN+.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Baseball: Buckeyes take 1 of 4 versus Grand Canyon, Gonzaga

Senior infielder Marcus Ernst (2) hits a ball during the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan State April 9, 2022, at Bill Davis Stadium. Ohio State won 13-5. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State holds off Illinois 72-60, snaps 9-game losing streak

Ohio State freshman guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) is introduced into the starting lineup before the Ohio State-Illinois game Sunday. Ohio State won 72-60. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: Split weekend for No. 11 Ohio State against Quincy and Lindenwood

The No. 11 Ohio State men’s volleyball team split a weekend series with Quincy and Lindenwood. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-5) come back from a split weekend after facing Quincy and Lindenwood.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: Top-10 matchup goes No. 1 Virginia’s way 17-6 over No. 9 Ohio State

The Buckeyes’ latest ranked matchup did not go their way Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes’ latest ranked matchup did not go their way Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State swept at hands of No. 1 Minnesota, sets sights to Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

Ohio State fifth-year forward Jake Wise (28) waits for the game to resume during the No. 10-No. 4 Michigan game Feb. 18. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State loses second straight, falls 11-4 to No. 11 Denver

A strong start for the Ohio State Women’s lacrosse team Saturday wasn’t enough, as it fell short to No. 11 Denver 11-4 in the first home game back since the Buckeyes competed in California. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 2-1 over No. 8 Bemidji State, advance to WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals

Ohio State graduate forward Emma Maltais (17) attempts to score during the No.1 Ohio State-No.8 Bemidji State game Saturday. Ohio State won 2-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 16 Buckeyes drop final regular season game against No. 7 Maryland, McMahon late putback ruled no good

Senior guard Taylor Mikesell (24) shoots over Maryland sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers (0) during the Ohio State-Maryland game Friday at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques’ first-career hat trick helps No. 1 Buckeyes to 4-1 win over No. 8 Bemidji State in WCHA quarterfinal opener

Graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques skated past Bemidji State and earned the first hat trick of her career, guiding the No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team to 4-1 victory in the first game of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association quarterfinals series. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State eyes postseason, concludes regular season in weekend set at No. 1 Minnesota

Ohio State will close its ice hockey regular season with a matchup against top-ranked Minnesota in Minnesota. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. After taking five of six conference points from No. 4 Michigan last week, No. 8 Ohio State travels to 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis to face No. 1 Minnesota with home-ice advantage in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on the line.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 9 Ohio State set for first road trip against No. 1 Virginia

Ohio State senior attacker Richie Lacalandra (14) nets a clutch goal in the No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)-No. 19 North Carolina (2-1) game Sunday. Ohio State won 8-5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story

President Johnson’s resignation: Ohio State announces Presidential Search subcommittees, plans for finding 17th Ohio State president

The Board of Trustees released plans for the search of the next university president Friday. Credit: Becca Duncan | LTV Campus Producer. University President Kristina M. Johnson is set to leave Ohio State after spring commencement , and the Board of Trustees announced leadership in the search for her replacement Friday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Softball: Buckeyes to play in Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic for fifth time

The Buckeyes meet in the pitchers circle before the Ohio State-Nebraska game April 30, 2022. Ohio State won 5-4. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. The Ohio State women’s softball team will head to Cathedral City, California, for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic to compete for its fifth time and contest four games this weekend.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 16 Ohio State caps regular season against No. 7 Maryland

Sophomore guard/forward Taylor Thierry (2) throws a pass from the wing during Friday's Ohio State-Maryland game. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern. Ohio State honored senior guard Taylor Mikesell (24) and senior student managers Gaby Schooling and Joe Gryboski before Friday's game against Maryland at the Schottenstein Center. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall to Nittany Lions 75-71, drop 9th straight

Ohio State graduate guard Issac Likelele (13) knocks down a driving layup in the Ohio State-Penn State game on Thursday in Columbus. Ohio State lost 75-71. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story

University Police Department welcomes new K-9

Ty, a 2-year-old German shepherd, joined the University Police Division as part of its K-9 unit. Courtesy of Ohio State. Saving lives just got furry again, as Ty, a 2-year-old German shepherd from France, joins the University Police Division as a new member to its K-9 team.

Read full story
1 comments

Off the Lake Productions to perform ‘The Haunting Of Hill House’ this weekend

Off the Lake productions puts on The Haunting of Hill House Feb. 17. Credit: Courtesy of Kate Shields. Off the Lake Productions, Ohio State’s student-run theater organization, is bringing “The Haunting of Hill House” to life at the stage in the Lawrence Tower Ballroom this weekend.

Read full story

Anthony Padgett to serve as next WOSU Public Media’s general manager

Anthony Padgett was named WOSUs new general manager. Courtesy of Ohio State University. Anthony Padgett, who will serve as the next general manager of WOSU Public Media starting March 6, hopes to engage and inspire the public through his role.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State and Ford drive change for pedestrian safety with new app

Ohio State is partnering with Ford to create a new pedestrian safety app. Credit: Courtesy of Janet Weisenberger. Through a research alliance with Ford, Ohio State’s Automated Driving Lab is working to protect pedestrians with a pocket-sized solution: a safety app for mobile phone users and drivers.

Read full story

Just have a chat: Conversations shown to change feelings on sustainability

Researchers found that exposing people who held anti-sustainability opinions to a pro-sustainability viewpoint in the form of a spoken conversation or written exchange helped persuade them to support an environmentally friendly initiative. Credit: Katie Good | asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy