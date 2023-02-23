Ohio State Theater’s Production ‘Everybody’ Uses Comedy to Help Lighten Up the Heavy Topics of Life

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xn7Ja_0kwYdyys00
Maggie Miller, Josh Smith, and Christopher Ryan Quiroz run through a scene in the upcoming Department of Theatre, Film, and Media Arts’ production of Everybody. Credit: Courtesy of J. Briggs Cormier

The journey of life will be portrayed onstage in a play coming to Ohio State March 1.

Ohio State’s Department of Theatre, Film, and Media Arts’ production “Everybody” will dig through difficult life topics in a comical way to find out what makes life special. “Everybody” will run March 1-9, according to the department’s website .

This production, written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, is a modern take on the 15th-century play “Everyman.” The play follows the character Everybody, played by one actor, as they are summoned by Death to see God and give an account of their life and explain why they chose to live how they lived.

Everybody must justify the choices they made by demonstrating an aspect of their life to God. These aspects are Kinship, Friendship, Cousin, Stuff, Mind, Five Senses, Understanding and Love, all played by different actors. In the end, they have to figure out which of the different aspects of life will go with them to the afterlife.

Director Kevin McClatchy said the actors are assigned roles around 10 minutes into the play onstage after narration, using a lottery to ensure random selection. The randomness symbolizes the randomness of death.

McClatchy said this random casting assignment brings a unique aspect to the play, as repeating roles are incredibly rare.

“We are only doing like seven or eight performances, but there’s 120 possible variations any audience can see,” McClatchy said. “Most likely, each audience is going to see a completely different show.”

McClatchy said another key part of the show separating it from most plays is that the actors are not portraying people, but ideas.

“Their characters aren’t named Matt or Kevin, they’re cars, they’re ideas, they’re notions, they’re cultural elements or societal elements  that are now made human, which is part of the humor of it,” McClatchy said.

Ohio State graduate in acting Chris Quiroz said each lead character can insert their perspective into the role.

“You’re getting everything from the Black perspective, a queer perspective, a trans perspective, indigenous perspective and also a white perspective,” Quiroz said. “Anyone watching it, you’re going to get something out of it every single show because it’s always going to be that unique perspective that you just have no idea what it’ll be until the day of.”

Due to the upcoming deconstruction of the Drake Performance Center at the end of the spring semester and the theatre department having to move its equipment, “Everybody” will be run, similar to how “ Wilderness ” — a play that took place not on a stage, but a ballroom floor and started Feb. 15 — was set up, McClatchy said.

“There are a couple rows of seats on either side of this sort of long playing area,” McClatchy said. “So, the audience is on either side of the actors playing in the middle, so like in an alley, and that means many times during the play, the actors will be in and amongst the audience and talking directly to someone from a couple of feet away.”

Quiroz said audience members may be moved to look into themselves after watching the show.

“Anyone watching can really project themselves onto the main character of Everybody and just a lot of self-reflection, who we are as individuals in this world, but also who we are as society.”

General admission to the show will be $20 and discounted to $15 for students and $18 for staff. They can be bought on Ticketmaster .

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Baseball: Buckeyes take 1 of 4 versus Grand Canyon, Gonzaga

Senior infielder Marcus Ernst (2) hits a ball during the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan State April 9, 2022, at Bill Davis Stadium. Ohio State won 13-5. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State holds off Illinois 72-60, snaps 9-game losing streak

Ohio State freshman guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) is introduced into the starting lineup before the Ohio State-Illinois game Sunday. Ohio State won 72-60. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: Split weekend for No. 11 Ohio State against Quincy and Lindenwood

The No. 11 Ohio State men’s volleyball team split a weekend series with Quincy and Lindenwood. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-5) come back from a split weekend after facing Quincy and Lindenwood.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: Top-10 matchup goes No. 1 Virginia’s way 17-6 over No. 9 Ohio State

The Buckeyes’ latest ranked matchup did not go their way Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes’ latest ranked matchup did not go their way Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State swept at hands of No. 1 Minnesota, sets sights to Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

Ohio State fifth-year forward Jake Wise (28) waits for the game to resume during the No. 10-No. 4 Michigan game Feb. 18. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State loses second straight, falls 11-4 to No. 11 Denver

A strong start for the Ohio State Women’s lacrosse team Saturday wasn’t enough, as it fell short to No. 11 Denver 11-4 in the first home game back since the Buckeyes competed in California. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 2-1 over No. 8 Bemidji State, advance to WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals

Ohio State graduate forward Emma Maltais (17) attempts to score during the No.1 Ohio State-No.8 Bemidji State game Saturday. Ohio State won 2-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 16 Buckeyes drop final regular season game against No. 7 Maryland, McMahon late putback ruled no good

Senior guard Taylor Mikesell (24) shoots over Maryland sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers (0) during the Ohio State-Maryland game Friday at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques’ first-career hat trick helps No. 1 Buckeyes to 4-1 win over No. 8 Bemidji State in WCHA quarterfinal opener

Graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques skated past Bemidji State and earned the first hat trick of her career, guiding the No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team to 4-1 victory in the first game of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association quarterfinals series. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State eyes postseason, concludes regular season in weekend set at No. 1 Minnesota

Ohio State will close its ice hockey regular season with a matchup against top-ranked Minnesota in Minnesota. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. After taking five of six conference points from No. 4 Michigan last week, No. 8 Ohio State travels to 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis to face No. 1 Minnesota with home-ice advantage in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on the line.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 9 Ohio State set for first road trip against No. 1 Virginia

Ohio State senior attacker Richie Lacalandra (14) nets a clutch goal in the No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)-No. 19 North Carolina (2-1) game Sunday. Ohio State won 8-5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story

President Johnson’s resignation: Ohio State announces Presidential Search subcommittees, plans for finding 17th Ohio State president

The Board of Trustees released plans for the search of the next university president Friday. Credit: Becca Duncan | LTV Campus Producer. University President Kristina M. Johnson is set to leave Ohio State after spring commencement , and the Board of Trustees announced leadership in the search for her replacement Friday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Softball: Buckeyes to play in Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic for fifth time

The Buckeyes meet in the pitchers circle before the Ohio State-Nebraska game April 30, 2022. Ohio State won 5-4. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. The Ohio State women’s softball team will head to Cathedral City, California, for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic to compete for its fifth time and contest four games this weekend.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 16 Ohio State caps regular season against No. 7 Maryland

Sophomore guard/forward Taylor Thierry (2) throws a pass from the wing during Friday's Ohio State-Maryland game. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern. Ohio State honored senior guard Taylor Mikesell (24) and senior student managers Gaby Schooling and Joe Gryboski before Friday's game against Maryland at the Schottenstein Center. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall to Nittany Lions 75-71, drop 9th straight

Ohio State graduate guard Issac Likelele (13) knocks down a driving layup in the Ohio State-Penn State game on Thursday in Columbus. Ohio State lost 75-71. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story

University Police Department welcomes new K-9

Ty, a 2-year-old German shepherd, joined the University Police Division as part of its K-9 unit. Courtesy of Ohio State. Saving lives just got furry again, as Ty, a 2-year-old German shepherd from France, joins the University Police Division as a new member to its K-9 team.

Read full story
1 comments

Off the Lake Productions to perform ‘The Haunting Of Hill House’ this weekend

Off the Lake productions puts on The Haunting of Hill House Feb. 17. Credit: Courtesy of Kate Shields. Off the Lake Productions, Ohio State’s student-run theater organization, is bringing “The Haunting of Hill House” to life at the stage in the Lawrence Tower Ballroom this weekend.

Read full story

Anthony Padgett to serve as next WOSU Public Media’s general manager

Anthony Padgett was named WOSUs new general manager. Courtesy of Ohio State University. Anthony Padgett, who will serve as the next general manager of WOSU Public Media starting March 6, hopes to engage and inspire the public through his role.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State and Ford drive change for pedestrian safety with new app

Ohio State is partnering with Ford to create a new pedestrian safety app. Credit: Courtesy of Janet Weisenberger. Through a research alliance with Ford, Ohio State’s Automated Driving Lab is working to protect pedestrians with a pocket-sized solution: a safety app for mobile phone users and drivers.

Read full story

Just have a chat: Conversations shown to change feelings on sustainability

Researchers found that exposing people who held anti-sustainability opinions to a pro-sustainability viewpoint in the form of a spoken conversation or written exchange helped persuade them to support an environmentally friendly initiative. Credit: Katie Good | asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy