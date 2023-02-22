Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Holtmann says Key will have ‘season-ending surgery’

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PJOBm_0kwJDHbw00
Head coach Chris Holtmann announced Wednesday that junior forward Zed Key will have season-ending shoulder surgery “here soon” and miss the remainder of the season. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Head coach Chris Holtmann announced Wednesday that junior forward Zed Key will have season-ending shoulder surgery “here soon” and miss the remainder of the season.

Key played with a brace across his left shoulder upon exiting after three minutes in the first half against then-No. 1 Purdue Jan. 5. He missed the following game at Maryland but returned and played in the next 11 contests, tallying at least 19 minutes in all but one of those outings.

Key missed Sunday’s game in West Lafayette, Indiana, against the then-No. 3 Boilermakers after appearing to reaggravate his shoulder injury Thursday at Iowa.

Holtmann previously said the 6-foot-8 forward could manage the injury before looking into postseason surgery options, but recent conversations with Ohio State’s medical staff and Key led to the decision.

“I think they felt like he was just going to be more susceptible to further injury, and they just didn’t feel comfortable clearing him, which I fully supported,” Holtmann said.

Holtmann said he first “really significantly” noticed the hindrance of Key’s shoulder after Ohio State’s home loss to the Boilermakers.

Through the 11 games since his initial absence, Key averaged nearly nine points per game and reached double figures in seven.

“I know Zed and his family felt some relief in the sense that they can move forward and get the surgery done a little bit earlier and hopefully have a little bit of a longer offseason next year,” Holtmann said.

The Buckeyes will lean more toward freshman center Felix Okpara, who’s made three starts since Key’s first absence, down low and around the basket.

Ohio State has shot over 40 percent from the field seven times during its eight-game losing streak, but eclipsed 31.3 percent from 3 once which came in the form of a 53.3 percent performance against the Hawkeyes.

Freshman guard Bruce Thornton said the Buckeyes will need the “next man up” mentality in Key’s absence ahead of their next game Thursday against Penn State.

“When we need a bucket down low or trying to get somebody a break, that’s where you can really give it to Zed and let him work,” Thornton said. “Just having that inside presence is going to be very important, and we’re really going to miss (him).”

