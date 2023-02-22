Two more Ohio State fraternities placed on interim suspension until further notice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ah7o_0kvIMVP100
KDR was placed on interim suspension until further notice Feb. 11,  but no violations were listed. This house is listed as its office’s most recent address, according to KDR’s student organization page. Credit: Kathryn Shields | Lantern Reporter

An update to the Sorority and Fraternity Life Conduct History reveals two more Greek Life organizations have been placed on interim suspension by Ohio State.

Delta Kappa Epsilon, also known as DKE, was placed on interim suspension Jan. 20 until further notice for hazing, alcohol and endangering behavior, according to the conduct history. Kappa Delta Rho, commonly known as KDR, was placed on interim suspension until further notice as well Feb. 11, but no specific violations are listed at this time. DKE and KDR’s potential violations are currently under investigation.

These two interim suspensions come after Phi Kappa Tau, FarmHouse, Delta Tau Delta and Kappa Alpha Theta were placed on interim suspension in the fall. Three Greek Life organizations are currently on interim suspension, three are on disciplinary probation and eight have their university student organization status revoked, according to the conduct history.

DKE’s International Headquarters said in a statement the organization has partnered with the Ohio State chapter to “investigate the allegations.”

“We do not have complete details, but take the health and safety of members and guests seriously,” DKE International Headquarters stated.

Jordan Reiner, Ohio State’s DKE chapter president and a second-year in English, said in an email he agreed with DKE International Headquarters’ statement but did not say anything further.

Doug Lanpher, international DKE executive director, said in an email the “alleged misconduct” has no place in the fraternity and directly conflicts with its values.

According to DKE’s fraternity standards, hazing is defined as “ any activity that might reasonably be expected to bring embarrassment or psychological harm to the individual.”

DKE’s Ohio State chapter started in 2021 after a group of students reached out to the International Fraternity, requesting it come to the university, according to DKE’s International Fraternity release .

Ohio State’s Code of Student Conduct states the university has “zero tolerance for hazing” and all members must “conduct themselves” in an appropriate manner.

Ohio State follows Collin’s Law, the Ohio Anti-Hazing Act, which makes hazing involving coercion to consume alcohol or drugs resulting in serious physical harm a third-degree felony. Collin’s Law was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in July 2021 after Ohio University freshman Collin Wiant died as a result of a hazing incident in 2018.

University spokesperson Dave Isaacs said in an email Student Conduct can lift the suspensions whenever appropriate, and the organizations do not need to take any steps.

“These actions prohibit the organizations from participating in or holding activities as a registered student organization, pending the outcome,” Isaacs said.

KDR’s Ohio State chapter and national headquarters did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

This story was updated at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday to clarify the two Greek Life organizations have not been found in violation of the Code of Student Conduct at this point in the process and Student Conduct action does not relate to the violation of national or international standards.

