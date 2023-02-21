Columbus, OH

Ohio State receives nearly $2 million in funding to elevate African studies program and community engagements

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o39Iz_0ku4T7RL00
Mellon Foundation funding will help support the initiatives of AAAS’ Comunity Extension Center, like its annual Juneteenth celebration. Courtesy of Monica Stigler

Ohio State’s Department of African American and African Studies received an almost $2 million boost to continue its 50-year history of education and community engagement focused on the Black experience in Columbus.

The department received a nearly $2 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation , according to a university press release . The release stated this funding will allow the department to bring on 10 new faculty members, relaunch its graduate program, competitively recruit Ph.D. students, create new curriculum and certificates and further support community outreach initiatives like its Community Extension Center , located in Columbus’  historically Black Bronzeville neighborhood.

Dana Renga, divisional dean of arts and humanities, said this grant comes at an important time in the department’s history.

“The department turned 50 last year, as did the Community Extension Center,” Renga said. “It has an amazingly proud history, really strong faculty, has produced fabulous graduate students and, for a series of reasons, just had a lot of faculty departures, and so the college said, ‘We are committed to this.’”

Renga said leaders within the College of Arts and Sciences collaborated with the Mellon Foundation, a nonprofit company dedicated to supporting higher education in the arts and humanities, on how to best serve AAAS.

Renga said AAAS was identified as a department in which Ohio State takes great pride. The grant was secured with help from Executive Vice President and Provost Melissa Gilliam, who previously worked to secure grant funding from the Mellon Foundation in her time as vice provost at the University of Chicago.

The award will be spread out over four years, which speaks to the value of the work AAAS does, Renga said.

Renga said in addition to the grant for AAAS, the Mellon Foundation funded two other research grant proposals from humanities faculty, totaling nearly $1 million. The university’s ability to secure this funding “off-cycle” — outside of Mellon’s scheduled giving — is an important achievement because it puts the university on the radar of other charitable institutions, Renga said.

In 2021, instructors in AAAS expressed concern over the program’s decrease in size. In the 2016-17 academic year, the department housed 27.6 instructors made up of tenure-track faculty, associated faculty and graduate teaching assistants. In 2021, there were 10.8 instructors. The tenure-track faculty decreased from 15.7 to 6 instructors in five years.

Renga said new faculty hires will bring the department up to from five to 16 people over the next three years, allowing for the creation of new certificate programs including applied Black studies and Somali studies. These programs will work directly with Columbus communities.

“In Columbus, we have the second largest Somali population in the country,” Renga said. “At Ohio State, we are a large land grant, the flagship of the state, but we are also an urban land-grant institution with these neighborhoods that afford a lot of interesting collaborations off campus.”

Renga said Mellon Foundation funding will help make faculty and postdoctoral research positions more attractive and help to fund additional research and programs with the Community Extension Center.

The CEC has previously worked with a variety of Ohio State to directly address issues facing the Black community in Columbus — such as access to health care, equitable transportation and education, Renga said.

“Bronzeville is one of those neighborhoods where a freeway was built and cut off a Black community from the center of the city,” Renga said. “The programming really ties the campus community to the community in Bronzeville.”

Though many off-campus Ohio State community extensions operate separately from the university, the center is fiscally tied to the department, Renga said.

Monica Stigler, CEC program director, said the College of Arts and Sciences has contributed funds totaling nearly $500,000 toward the renovation of the center as the Bronzeville community looks to highlight its own impactful history.

Renga said Bronzeville has more historical significance than people recognize.

“A lot of people have no idea that Columbus has this really rich, historical, Black cultural neighborhood on the near east side in Bronzeville,” Renga said. “It has this amazing arts district that has been given a lot of care lately, like the renovation of the Lincoln Theatre where Sammy Davis Jr. made his debut in Columbus when he was two years old.”

Stigler said the university-funded renovations to the CEC will include new classroom spaces which can better serve after-school and community programs, as well as updates to the building that will place the center on level footing with other university spaces — CEC has not been updated since the 1980s.

Additional funding for the renovation came from state funds, Stigler said.

In conjunction with the physical renovation, Stigler said the Mellon grant will expand the reach of past initiatives and jumpstart many of the innovative programs the center has planned for the future — including after-school math programs, individualized nutrition and health assessments and a podcast.

Stigler said the podcast, titled “Black to Basics,” will explore dimensions of wellness outlined by the university through the lens of the Black experience in central Ohio. Stigler said the podcast will likely premiere in its final biweekly form in fall 2023, coinciding with the completion of CEC renovations.

Stigler and Renga said the department has laid the groundwork for how to best use the funding through intentional discussion and collaboration between faculty and staff in the past year.

“Everyone is ready to get to work,” Stigler said. “We’re very excited to be serving the community in new and exciting ways and offering more opportunities for students and faculty to be really engaged with the community in their research and scholarship.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Get physical: An inside look into student workout instructors, how they hope to empower others

Ohio State Kappa Alpha Theta poses after a group workout class taught by Holly Harendza. Credit: Courtesy of Holly Harendza. For students looking to get a workout in without leaving campus, look no further than group fitness classes taught daily at the Recreation and Physical Activity Center by Ohio State students.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: 3 things to note as Buckeyes begin NFL combine week

Ohio State third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is one of several Buckeye invitees to the NFL combine. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The next step on the path toward the NFL Draft will begin this week.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

From Pittsburgh to Columbus: The journey of two Baldwin High School athletes to Ohio State head coaches

Ohio State softball head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly talks to the opponent coach at home plate before a game. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Dept. of Athletics. Starting in Pittsburgh and eventually finding their way to Ohio State, softball head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly and women’s volleyball head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg have had a close relationship since they were young, which has continued throughout their careers.

Read full story

Enjoyment of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ will differ based on expectations

Jonathan Majors as Kang The Conqueror in Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” Credit: Jay Maidment/Marvel via TNS. Consistency in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was once a driving force of its success, but with a noted increase in quantity of both movies and TV shows in the series since “Avengers: Endgame” released in 2019, audiences have been split between almost unanimously loved projects, such as “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and more controversial outings. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” falls into the latter category.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Native students and faculty weigh in on campus experience, possible changes to strengthen community

According to Ohio State’s enrollment report, 45 American Indian or Alaska Native students were enrolled at the university in Autumn 2022. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Softball: Buckeyes take 3 wins at Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

Ohio State senior outfielder Maggie Otte (21) prepares to swing. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes’ road trip out West brought back a bit of success on the softball diamond.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Drag queen Gretta Goodbottom shimmers on stage every Sunday with ‘Don’t Tell Gretta’

“Don’t Tell Gretta” is a weekly live piano cabaret with Gretta Goodbottom. Credit: donttellgretta.com (permission from Gretta Goodbottom) With the weekend coming to an end, Sundays can be a drag in more ways than one.

Read full story

University measures in place to prevent, react to public safety threats

Ohio State safety professionals look to reassure the community that safety measures are in place for potential threats. Credit: Casey Cascaldo | Former Managing Editor for Digital Content.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Buckeyes take 1 of 4 versus Grand Canyon, Gonzaga

Senior infielder Marcus Ernst (2) hits a ball during the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan State April 9, 2022, at Bill Davis Stadium. Ohio State won 13-5. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State holds off Illinois 72-60, snaps 9-game losing streak

Ohio State freshman guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) is introduced into the starting lineup before the Ohio State-Illinois game Sunday. Ohio State won 72-60. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: Split weekend for No. 11 Ohio State against Quincy and Lindenwood

The No. 11 Ohio State men’s volleyball team split a weekend series with Quincy and Lindenwood. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-5) come back from a split weekend after facing Quincy and Lindenwood.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: Top-10 matchup goes No. 1 Virginia’s way 17-6 over No. 9 Ohio State

The Buckeyes’ latest ranked matchup did not go their way Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes’ latest ranked matchup did not go their way Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State swept at hands of No. 1 Minnesota, sets sights to Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

Ohio State fifth-year forward Jake Wise (28) waits for the game to resume during the No. 10-No. 4 Michigan game Feb. 18. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State loses second straight, falls 11-4 to No. 11 Denver

A strong start for the Ohio State Women’s lacrosse team Saturday wasn’t enough, as it fell short to No. 11 Denver 11-4 in the first home game back since the Buckeyes competed in California. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 2-1 over No. 8 Bemidji State, advance to WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals

Ohio State graduate forward Emma Maltais (17) attempts to score during the No.1 Ohio State-No.8 Bemidji State game Saturday. Ohio State won 2-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 16 Buckeyes drop final regular season game against No. 7 Maryland, McMahon late putback ruled no good

Senior guard Taylor Mikesell (24) shoots over Maryland sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers (0) during the Ohio State-Maryland game Friday at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques’ first-career hat trick helps No. 1 Buckeyes to 4-1 win over No. 8 Bemidji State in WCHA quarterfinal opener

Graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques skated past Bemidji State and earned the first hat trick of her career, guiding the No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team to 4-1 victory in the first game of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association quarterfinals series. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State eyes postseason, concludes regular season in weekend set at No. 1 Minnesota

Ohio State will close its ice hockey regular season with a matchup against top-ranked Minnesota in Minnesota. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. After taking five of six conference points from No. 4 Michigan last week, No. 8 Ohio State travels to 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis to face No. 1 Minnesota with home-ice advantage in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on the line.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 9 Ohio State set for first road trip against No. 1 Virginia

Ohio State senior attacker Richie Lacalandra (14) nets a clutch goal in the No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)-No. 19 North Carolina (2-1) game Sunday. Ohio State won 8-5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story

President Johnson’s resignation: Ohio State announces Presidential Search subcommittees, plans for finding 17th Ohio State president

The Board of Trustees released plans for the search of the next university president Friday. Credit: Becca Duncan | LTV Campus Producer. University President Kristina M. Johnson is set to leave Ohio State after spring commencement , and the Board of Trustees announced leadership in the search for her replacement Friday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy