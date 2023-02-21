New Fan Zone offers interactive experiences at Blue Jackets games

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski (8), Carson Meyer (55), and Andrew Peeke (2) celebrate a goal by Meyer during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. Credit: Tim Nwachukwu | Getty Images via TNS

A new interactive space at Nationwide Arena will allow fans to play video games and compete in hockey simulator challenges during Columbus Blue Jackets events.

The Fan Zone is home to augmented reality photo booths, simulated hockey challenges and an esports arena. The video game NHL 23 is currently available on seven stations.

\ Video games are a popular stop within the CBJ Fan Zone. Credit: Emily Sculli | Lantern Reporter

The hockey challenges include a hardest shot and accuracy challenge as well as shooting against a goalie. Fans have the opportunity to put on goalie pads and defend shots taken against them.

Ryan Chenault, vice president of marketing for the Blue Jackets, said the Fan Zone augments the game day experience.

“There’s a commitment overall from the organization to make sure that Nationwide Arena is a destination and a league leader in the fan experience,” Chenault said. “It’s unique to our league and marketplace.”

Virtual Jersey menues within the CBJ Fan Zone. Credit: Emily Sculli | Lantern Reporter

The process of opening this new space began in 2019.

At the time it was a bar known as Great Lakes Brewing Company, but the organization felt like it was underused in the arena. Chenault said the club views this renovation as an investment into growing the game of hockey in Columbus.

Chenault said the organization plans on keeping the Fan Zone — which is open to all visitors for no additional price — available for other events besides hockey games in the near future after evaluating feedback.

“We’re looking to make enhancements to this area and make refinements to our games as we see how our fans use them,” Chenault said.

Coby Maeir, a Blue Jackets beat writer for 1st Ohio Battery and a third-year in journalism, viewed the Fan Zone early and said his favorite part was the esports arena because it looked like the actual locker room.

“When I was younger I would’ve definitely loved that,” Maeir said. “But with the gaming aspect, I think it’s also geared towards people our age.”

Interactive fan games within the CBJ Fan Zone. Credit: Emily Sculli | Lantern Reporter

