New app designed to catch signs of heart failure through speech patterns

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGshg_0ku4T18z00
Heart rate variability (HRV) offers insights into recovery from illness, injury or exercise, can track levels of physical and emotional stress, and even act as a predictor of cardiac failure. Advances in technology, including image sensors, now make HRV measurement accessible to anyone with a chest strap or smartphone. Credit: Dreamstime via TNS

Heart failure impacts around 6 million Americans every day, and Ohio State researchers are testing how speech can help catch signs before it’s too late.

A new trial will be taking place over the next two years in which 500 patients with chronic heart failure will use an app called HearO to track potential heart failure through changes in speech. HearO is currently in the trial stages and working on developing feedback from the patients, Dr. Rami Kahwash said.

Kahwash, director of Ohio State Heart and Vascular Research Organization at the Wexner Medical Center of Ohio State, said HearO analyzes 365,000 data points using an artificial intelligence program, which then analyzes the voice to establish a pattern. According to HearO’s website, the app tracks fluid accumulation related to CHF and alerts the patient, according to its website.

“[HearO will] reflect speech, fluency and the quality of the voice,” Kahwash said. “If a patient is compensated — meaning they don’t have any fluid overload — we have them initially record their speech during the time they are asymptomatic.”

The app tracks words and speech patterns, and Kahwash said this method is a unique way to detect signs of heart failure. Kahwash said the voice change in the setting of heart failure is due to fluid in the lungs, which causes the patient to generate less air, as his or her upper airways become congested, leaving the voice muffled.

“The idea of this trial is testing something that’s rather unique. When we talk, our voice is generated by air that we blow from the lung that goes through our vocal cords, then you hear it,” Kahwash said. “The speed of my voice right now, the frequency of my words and the pattern of my speech sometimes change in the setting of heart failure.”

The trial will try to link changes in voice pattern with observed patient health, Kahwash said.

“We are trying to make sense out of those changes in the way that we could protect the patient from early accumulation of fluid in the lung, even before the patient knows that they are having this,” Kahwash said.

According to the Heart Failure Society of America , every 10 percent improvement in the use of recommended treatments — including medications — has been associated with a 13 percent lower risk of death among heart failure patients

Kahwash said much of a cardiologist’s job is performing surgeries and implants, but HearO is a noninvasive method — there are no procedures involved.

“If I tell my patients that I am going to install an app in the clinic on their iPhone verses I’m going to bring you to the cath[eterization] lab for a procedure, of course they are going to prefer the first one,” Kahwash said.

Implanting a sensor into the lung to detect pressure change is another method, although it is invasive, Kahwash said.

Kahwash said the future of this app will include alerting the provider the app sees abnormal activity. This allows the provider to take action early before it could be too late.

Dr. Jim Liu, a cardiologist at Ohio State, said heart failure occurs when the heart is pumping ineffectively. A human’s normal ejection fraction — the percentage of blood leaving the heart each time it squeezes — is roughly 55 percent, Liu said.

“If it’s lower than that, you can have symptoms of heart failure,” Liu said. “You can also have symptoms of heart failure with a normal ejection fraction, sometimes that’s due to when the heart is more stiff and doesn’t relax.”

Certain types of heart failure happen due to specific causes, Liu said. He said arrhythmias — irregular heartbeats — can lead to heart failure.

There are several ways to help limit heart failure and even reverse it in some cases, Liu said. Medications can sometimes be helpful to people who are at risk.

“Uncontrolled high blood pressure, underlying coronary disease, previous heart attacks and heart valve problems can lead to heart failure,” Liu said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Get physical: An inside look into student workout instructors, how they hope to empower others

Ohio State Kappa Alpha Theta poses after a group workout class taught by Holly Harendza. Credit: Courtesy of Holly Harendza. For students looking to get a workout in without leaving campus, look no further than group fitness classes taught daily at the Recreation and Physical Activity Center by Ohio State students.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: 3 things to note as Buckeyes begin NFL combine week

Ohio State third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is one of several Buckeye invitees to the NFL combine. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The next step on the path toward the NFL Draft will begin this week.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

From Pittsburgh to Columbus: The journey of two Baldwin High School athletes to Ohio State head coaches

Ohio State softball head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly talks to the opponent coach at home plate before a game. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Dept. of Athletics. Starting in Pittsburgh and eventually finding their way to Ohio State, softball head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly and women’s volleyball head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg have had a close relationship since they were young, which has continued throughout their careers.

Read full story

Enjoyment of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ will differ based on expectations

Jonathan Majors as Kang The Conqueror in Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” Credit: Jay Maidment/Marvel via TNS. Consistency in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was once a driving force of its success, but with a noted increase in quantity of both movies and TV shows in the series since “Avengers: Endgame” released in 2019, audiences have been split between almost unanimously loved projects, such as “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and more controversial outings. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” falls into the latter category.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Native students and faculty weigh in on campus experience, possible changes to strengthen community

According to Ohio State’s enrollment report, 45 American Indian or Alaska Native students were enrolled at the university in Autumn 2022. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Softball: Buckeyes take 3 wins at Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

Ohio State senior outfielder Maggie Otte (21) prepares to swing. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes’ road trip out West brought back a bit of success on the softball diamond.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Drag queen Gretta Goodbottom shimmers on stage every Sunday with ‘Don’t Tell Gretta’

“Don’t Tell Gretta” is a weekly live piano cabaret with Gretta Goodbottom. Credit: donttellgretta.com (permission from Gretta Goodbottom) With the weekend coming to an end, Sundays can be a drag in more ways than one.

Read full story

University measures in place to prevent, react to public safety threats

Ohio State safety professionals look to reassure the community that safety measures are in place for potential threats. Credit: Casey Cascaldo | Former Managing Editor for Digital Content.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Buckeyes take 1 of 4 versus Grand Canyon, Gonzaga

Senior infielder Marcus Ernst (2) hits a ball during the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan State April 9, 2022, at Bill Davis Stadium. Ohio State won 13-5. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State holds off Illinois 72-60, snaps 9-game losing streak

Ohio State freshman guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) is introduced into the starting lineup before the Ohio State-Illinois game Sunday. Ohio State won 72-60. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: Split weekend for No. 11 Ohio State against Quincy and Lindenwood

The No. 11 Ohio State men’s volleyball team split a weekend series with Quincy and Lindenwood. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-5) come back from a split weekend after facing Quincy and Lindenwood.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: Top-10 matchup goes No. 1 Virginia’s way 17-6 over No. 9 Ohio State

The Buckeyes’ latest ranked matchup did not go their way Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes’ latest ranked matchup did not go their way Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State swept at hands of No. 1 Minnesota, sets sights to Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

Ohio State fifth-year forward Jake Wise (28) waits for the game to resume during the No. 10-No. 4 Michigan game Feb. 18. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State loses second straight, falls 11-4 to No. 11 Denver

A strong start for the Ohio State Women’s lacrosse team Saturday wasn’t enough, as it fell short to No. 11 Denver 11-4 in the first home game back since the Buckeyes competed in California. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 2-1 over No. 8 Bemidji State, advance to WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals

Ohio State graduate forward Emma Maltais (17) attempts to score during the No.1 Ohio State-No.8 Bemidji State game Saturday. Ohio State won 2-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 16 Buckeyes drop final regular season game against No. 7 Maryland, McMahon late putback ruled no good

Senior guard Taylor Mikesell (24) shoots over Maryland sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers (0) during the Ohio State-Maryland game Friday at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State lost 76-74. Credit: Caleb Blake | For The Lantern.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques’ first-career hat trick helps No. 1 Buckeyes to 4-1 win over No. 8 Bemidji State in WCHA quarterfinal opener

Graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques skated past Bemidji State and earned the first hat trick of her career, guiding the No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team to 4-1 victory in the first game of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association quarterfinals series. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State eyes postseason, concludes regular season in weekend set at No. 1 Minnesota

Ohio State will close its ice hockey regular season with a matchup against top-ranked Minnesota in Minnesota. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. After taking five of six conference points from No. 4 Michigan last week, No. 8 Ohio State travels to 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis to face No. 1 Minnesota with home-ice advantage in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on the line.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 9 Ohio State set for first road trip against No. 1 Virginia

Ohio State senior attacker Richie Lacalandra (14) nets a clutch goal in the No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)-No. 19 North Carolina (2-1) game Sunday. Ohio State won 8-5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story

President Johnson’s resignation: Ohio State announces Presidential Search subcommittees, plans for finding 17th Ohio State president

The Board of Trustees released plans for the search of the next university president Friday. Credit: Becca Duncan | LTV Campus Producer. University President Kristina M. Johnson is set to leave Ohio State after spring commencement , and the Board of Trustees announced leadership in the search for her replacement Friday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy