Let’s get personal: A guide to perfect the personal statement for graduate school applications

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pP9zT_0kp0R9zW00
As Ohio State students prepare for graduation, those planning on attending grad school are met with applications for where their journey takes them next. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

For students considering graduate school, the daunting task of writing the perfect personal statement may be holding them back.

Most students who apply to graduate school have not written an entrance essay in at least four years, but writing and career coaches said there are easy ways to go about the process and make sure the personal statement stands out.

Set aside plenty of time

One of the most avoidable stumbling blocks students face during the application process is waiting until the last minute to begin.

Allison Kranek, writing center manager at the Center for the Study and Teaching of Writing, said it is important to plan ahead and allow ample time for drafting a personal statement.

“We don’t write things like this often, and we don’t write about ourselves often, so allowing a lot of time before the deadline for drafting, for getting feedback and for getting revisions is really key,” Kranek said.

Kranek said using time wisely is also important, because what students are asked to write will vary based on the school and the program.

“That can be a frustrating part of the process,” Kranek said. “It is one of the reasons why I say it’s really important to plan ahead and give yourself time because you are likely going to have to make some essays shorter or talk about slightly different things.”

Getting started

Before students start writing, it is a good idea to outline their ideas and ask others for advice.

Ryan Wilhelm, assistant director of career coaching for Buckeye Careers at the Younkin Success Center, said writing out accomplishments is helpful.

“Where I would always start is I would create a chart, and in column A, I would put what I think it takes to be successful in this program and in this field,” Wilhelm said. “Then I would make column B, what experiences I have that help check off those boxes.”

Wilhelm said students should also include why they are interested in a specific field.

“The biggest thing that people should do that they don’t always do is, you’re saying what your career goals are, and you’re saying why you want to go into this program, but you have to talk about what informed that,” Wilhelm said.

Kranek said it is beneficial to chat with people about the purpose of entering graduate school and have them jot down some notes while the prospective student talks.

“Just getting off the page or the screen can be really generative,” Kranek said. “Whether they’re talking to an advisor or a professor, sometimes that can help us get over what can be a paralyzing fear of getting started or trying to develop the perfect first sentence.”

Make sure the personal statement is persuasive

Many students talk so much about the program they are applying to in the essay that they forget to talk about themselves. Wilhelm said the essay should read like a brochure for why the student is a great fit for a specific program.

Kranek said the essay is often the only space students are given to talk about themselves because many programs do not have interviews.

“It is, sort of, there to speak for you and give them a glimpse into who you are and, really, to make meaning of your experiences in ways that your resume can’t and even your transcript can’t,” Kranek said.

Kranek said it is important to think about the personal statement as a piece of persuasion.

“Personal statements and application essays are really asking you to make an argument about yourself, and that’s the part that can feel really off putting because we’re not used to making arguments about ourselves,” Kranek said.

Consider the context

Kranek said it is important to remember the personal statement is a part of a package.

“It’s not the only document that committees will see, but it is a way that they’ll get to know you in a little bit more detail than your resume will provide,” Kranek said.

Wilhelm said students should go into detail about what is on their resume in their personal statement.

“Anyone can apply to a program, but I need to be able to show that I’ve already had skills and experiences that I can build off of as I’m going through the program,” Wilhelm said.

Kranek said students should also keep in mind that application committees are reading a lot of essays, so students should think about their personal experiences and find what makes them unique or different.

Use resources

Knowing what resources are out there and using them advantageously is key in the writing process.

Kranek said looking up sample essays online and talking with both people close to them and those who are not can be very beneficial for students.

“It’s always a useful practice to share drafts of your personal statement with people who are writing recommendation letters for you,” Kranek said. “Not only can it help them as they are writing their letters, but they can also give you feedback from a more disciplinary angle.”

Kranek said students can also make an appointment at the writing center for individual consultations in person or online with both synchronous and asynchronous options.

“We work with anybody in the OSU community,” Kranek said. “We work with undergrads, we work with grad students, and we also work with faculty and staff.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Two more Ohio State fraternities placed on interim suspension until further notice

KDR was placed on interim suspension until further notice Feb. 11, but no violations were listed. This house is listed as its office’s most recent address, according to KDR’s student organization page. Credit: Kathryn Shields | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus emo-cover band Flicker Fade to play live set Wednesday at Ace of Cups’ Sad Boyz night

Ace of Cups paints a quiet scene in the middle of the day, preparing for the nights ahead. Credit: Emma Dawson | Lantern Reporter. If early 2000s emo music was a staple of many students’ teenage years, there’s a place they can go to in Columbus to rage their hearts out.

Read full story

Workshop on connection between speech and Africana culture to come Thursday for United Black World Month

The Writing Center will host a workshop centered on discussions of double and multi-voicing in connection to Africana culture. Credit: Kate Shields | Lantern Reporter. The Center for the Study of Teaching and Writing is celebrating United Black World Month through a free interactive student workshop Thursday centered on discussions of double- and multi-voicing in connection to Africana culture.

Read full story

Breathe Hope to host upcoming talent show to support Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Breathe Hope is hosting a talent show on March 4 to fundraise and donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Raglow. For students with the desire to help raise money for those with cystic fibrosis, the Breathe Hope Talent Show is a way to get creative while giving back.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Erwin makes memorable return to the diamond in season-opening series

Ohio State then-junior infielder Nick Erwin (5) fires the ball to first during the Ohio State-Indiana game on April 3, 2021. Ohio State won 5-2. Credit: Gretchen Rudolph | For The Lantern.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Bailey ‘eager to get going’ as new tight ends coach

Ohio State has named Keenan Bailey as their new tight ends coach. Credit: Casey Smith | LTV Sports Producer. The path for Keenan Bailey toward becoming Ohio State’s new tight ends coach began as a journalism student at Missouri.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 16 Buckeyes secure top-4 finish in conference behind Harris’ career night at No. 12 Michigan

Ohio State redshirt junior guard Rikki Harris (1) takes contact in the lane before kicking it out. Harris’s distribution was key during No. 2 Ohio State’s (19-0) 84-54 win over Northwestern (6-12) in Columbus on Jan. 19. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

New Fan Zone offers interactive experiences at Blue Jackets games

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski (8), Carson Meyer (55), and Andrew Peeke (2) celebrate a goal by Meyer during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. Credit: Tim Nwachukwu | Getty Images via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Carmen Ostermann’s ‘I Am One Of Those Animals’ at the Cultural Arts Center, demonstrates how humans interact with nature and impact on birds

Carmen Ostermann’s “I Am One Of Those Animals” exhibition is on display at the Cultural Arts Center in downtown Columbus. Credit: Jake Holler. Inspired by humanity’s relationship with nature and the contrast between beauty and destruction, artist Carmen Ostermann presents her first solo show, “I Am One Of Those Animals,” at the Cultural Arts Center.

Read full story

Jones Tower residents have experienced water issues, left temporarily without water Feb. 13

Residents of Jones Tower have experienced many maintenance issues, including scalding hot water and leaks. Credit: Ris Twigg | Lantern File Photo. Students residing in Jones Tower may be experiencing deja vu after waking up Feb. 13 with no water.

Read full story

Beauty burnout: Exploring TikTok’s effects on self-love and plastic surgery trends

The TikTok logo is displayed outside a TikTok office on December 20, 2022 in Culver City, California. Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images via TNS. When social media users are bombarded with beauty-related content, one’s self-confidence can be affected.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State receives nearly $2 million in funding to elevate African studies program and community engagements

Mellon Foundation funding will help support the initiatives of AAAS’ Comunity Extension Center, like its annual Juneteenth celebration. Courtesy of Monica Stigler. Ohio State’s Department of African American and African Studies received an almost $2 million boost to continue its 50-year history of education and community engagement focused on the Black experience in Columbus.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Buckeyes begins Mosiello era with split against UConn at Snowbird Classic

Ohio State baseball picked up two wins and two losses against UConn this weekend. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Bill Mosiello era for Buckeye baseball is here. Ohio State split its season-opening series against Big East favorite UConn over the weekend in Florida, taking the series opener 3-0 and the finale 10-5 to win two of the first four games with Mosiello at the helm.

Read full story

New app designed to catch signs of heart failure through speech patterns

Heart rate variability (HRV) offers insights into recovery from illness, injury or exercise, can track levels of physical and emotional stress, and even act as a predictor of cardiac failure. Advances in technology, including image sensors, now make HRV measurement accessible to anyone with a chest strap or smartphone. Credit: Dreamstime via TNS.

Read full story
5 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes make history, earn first ever WCHA title in road series split against No. 6 Wisconsin

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team earned its first WCHA regular season title this weekend. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team headed into this weekend looking to win the Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular season championship for the first time in program history, and despite a series split, the team came away victorious.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Softball: Buckeyes finish 1-3 after tough schedule at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Ohio State softball team went 1-3 during the ACC/Big Ten challenge in Clemson, South Carolina, over the weekend. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State softball came across some of its most difficult opponents on its schedule, struggling offensively to get more runs on the board in Clemson, South Carolina, during the ACC/Big Ten challenge.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: Split week for No. 10 Buckeyes against Purdue Fort Wayne, Loyola Chicago

Sophomore middle blocker Hudson Harris (15) leaps toward the ball during the Ohio State-Marysville match Jan. 20. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 10 Buckeyes ultimately saw their four-match winning streak come to an end after splitting a pair of road contests this week.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: High stakes await No. 13 Ohio State in rematch at No. 12 Michigan

Senior guard Taylor Mikesell (24) looks for her teammates during the No. 13 Ohio State-No. 2 Indiana game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-59. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Edey, Purdue too much for Ohio State 82-55, Buckeyes drop 8th straight

Junior guard Eugene Brown III (3) looks to make a play against Purdue junior center Zach Edey (15) during the Ohio State-Purdue game Sunday. Ohio State lost 82-55. Credit: Casey Smith | LTV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Offense explodes late, pushes No. 10 Buckeyes past No. 4 Michigan 4-2

The Ohio State men's hockey team celebrates a goal during the No.10-No.4 Michigan game Saturday. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Ohio State junior forward Michael Gildon (18) returns to the ice after the second period intermission during the No.10-No.4 Michigan game Saturday. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy