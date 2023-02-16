Columbus, OH

New lacrosse stadium officially open for competition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vshYa_0kp0R7E400
Senior attackman Jack Myers (2) officially cuts the ribbon on the opening of the new Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium Jan. 21. The stadium opened to fans for the first time during Ohio States scrimmage against Lafayette. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The Ohio State men’s and women’s lacrosse teams finally have a place to call home.

Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium is finally open for business after 2 1/2 years in the making.

In August 2021 , the Ohio State Board of Trustees approved stadium construction for Ohio State’s first $24.9 million lacrosse-only venue. Less than two years later, it is now home to the Buckeyes men’s and women’s lacrosse teams after opening Jan. 21.

Men’s lacrosse head coach Nick Myers played an integral role in making the stadium come to fruition. From raising funds to choosing a location for the flagpole, Myers said he’d been looking forward to getting inside the stadium since the moment it was approved.

“The venue has been a big part of the Buckeye dream for a long time,” Myers said. “We said, ‘It would be ideal if we could eventually find a way to create our own venue that we could practice and compete in that would be ideal for our fans, men’s and women’s program.’”

Women’s lacrosse head coach Amy Bokker had a slightly different experience than Myers.

The approval to build a new stadium was part of her interview process when she was named head coach in June 2019.

“Watching it being built from the ground up literally and being a part of the process is something I really appreciate,” Bokker said. “With Myers and myself, we were able to put a lot of little touches from our logo to centerfield to just all the little parts of the shooting rooms in the locker rooms.”

The new addition to the athletic district is located between the Jennings Wrestling Facility and the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The project can seat 1,894 fans.

The stadium’s amenities include a shooting room, heated turf, outdoor wall ball and a training room, which both the players and coaches use. Neither team can use the shooting room yet because it’s unfinished.

Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium opened to the public f or the first time Jan. 21 when the men’s team competed against Lafayette in a preseason scrimmage. Fifth-year attack and team captain Jack Myers had the privilege of cutting the “grand opening” ribbon.

The stadium saw its first win when the men’s lacrosse team defeated Air Force 15-7 Feb. 4 and another win when the women’s lacrosse team beat Robert Morris Friday in its home opener.

“I’m just extremely grateful to have this facility for us,” men’s lacrosse senior attack Scott White said. “It’s our new home, and it’s unbelievable.”

Bokker already noticed the tangible benefits of having their own stadium, she said.

“Every time we step out, we just feel like it’s our classroom, our home, our place to compete, and overall a place to call our own that we take a lot of pride in,” Bokker said.

Players from both teams have noticed an immediate difference with their training when it comes to the actual lacrosse lines painted on the field, Ferrara said.

When lacrosse was played at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center or Ohio Stadium, where Ohio State football practices and plays, the football markings on the turf could be a distraction but are no longer a concern, senior attack and captain Nicole Ferrara said.

“We really get to play on our own field with just our men’s and women’s teams with no football hashes that kind of distract us,” Ferrara said. “It’s also special to be able to come out and do extra work, and not have to wonder if the facility is being used by any other team.”

The 360-degree vantage points are the most unique part about the stadium, Nick Myers said. In the planning stages, he emphasized there should be no bad seats in the stadium, so it was designed with multiple seating options for fans to choose from.

“We designed a stadium that’s going to have a very interactive fan base,” Nick Myers said. “From berm seating to rails behind the benches to bleachers. I think as fans get in and get a sense of where they’d like to sit and enjoy the game, that’ll be fun to see.”

The men’s lacrosse team hopes to sell out its first crowd in the new stadium when No. 19 North Carolina comes to Columbus Sunday. The women’s lacrosse team will welcome its first ranked opponent to Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium Feb. 25 against No. 10 Denver.

The athletes and coaches said they are extremely grateful to all the people who played a part in bringing the stadium to life — including donors, architect Chris King, Ruscilli Construction Co., LLC, HOK and athletics director Gene Smith.

Having a home for the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams is “a chance to honor those that have come before us, as well as those that will come in years ahead,” Nick Myers said.

