Columbus, OH

President Johnson’s resignation: A look into what the search for her replacement might entail

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LLyWM_0kn1ei5400
Ohio State’s search for a new University president is already underway. Courtesy of Ohio State

Many university presidential searches have two things in common: the use of a private search firm and secrecy.

With University President Kristina M. Johnson set to leave Ohio State after spring commencement , the search for her successor is already underway.

University spokesperson Chris Booker said in an email the Board of Trustees met Dec. 19, 2022, to begin the search process, and more information will be shared as the search continues.

“The university will share further details about the search and how the university can participate soon,” Booker said.

Johnson resigned Nov. 29, 2022, without an explanation. Reports claimed Johnson’s resignation came after she was told to step down by Ohio State’s Board of Trustees following concerns raised by staff members. The Lantern is still investigating.

The public also won’t know much about the search for Ohio State’s 17th president if this search follows the pattern of those previously held, Judith Wilde, a research professor at George Mason University, said.

Wilde said in her research, she found only 2 percent of the universities used private search firms in their presidential searches in 1975-76. In 2015-16, that had grown to 92 percent.

Wilde said the use of firms can be helpful in the early stages of a presidential search.

“They certainly can do a reasonable job with helping with organizing everything and possibly with making the first cut, maybe two cuts, of those people who are really not prepared for the position,” Wilde said.

Searches conducted by firms can be problematic for a number of reasons, including a lack of due diligence when conducting references and background checks of the candidates, Wilde said. In addition, these firms often require complete confidentiality from university faculty involved.

“There were a couple that said that if a faculty member who was on the committee ever said anything about the search that they could lose tenure,” Wilde said. “A couple said they could be fired. We found one that said anybody on the search committee who ever said anything about the search could be put in jail.”

Wilde said these firms claiming secrecy is the only way to find a good candidate because the best candidate is already in a prominent position at another university.

“Search firms will tell you that, but they will refuse to give you any examples,” Wilde said. “We cannot find any examples that we can identify of people who lost their jobs because they were applying for another position.”

This secrecy allows firms to have more control over the presidential search, Wilde said.

“Having it be a secret gives them a lot more control,” Wilde said. “The other thing we found more recently even, is that the search firms are now writing into the contract.”

Mike Hiestand, senior legal counsel at the Student Press Law Center, said in an email Ohio courts have not addressed the issue of university presidential searches, but the Ohio Supreme Court decided on multiple occasions that application materials for government positions are public record.

SPLC is an independent organization which educates students on their First Amendment rights and protects free press rights of student journalists and their advisers, according to their website .

Wilde said search firms have found ways to get around public record laws, including keeping presidential search records with them instead of the university.

“Many of them are writing into the contract that they maintain all the data, which means that while the search committee will see the application package, the letters they write, their background information, all of that, the university does not get to keep a copy of that at all,” Wilde said. “It all stays with the search firm. And what is important about that is public universities — not private — public universities have to respond to [Freedom of Information Act] requests. By having all those applications stay with the search firm, a search firm does not have to respond to a FOIA request.”

If the search for the next president is conducted similarly to the search for Johnson, it will  start with the Board of Trustees.

According to the Board of Trustees website, the presidential search was conducted by two subcommittees that compose the Presidential Search Committee — the Presidential Selection Subcommittee and the University Advisory Subcommittee.

In Ohio State’s last presidential search, the Presidential Selection Subcommittee consisted of seven trustees. This committee worked with the University Advisory Subcommittee and — with the help of the search firm Isaacson, Miller — made a candidate recommendation to the Board of Trustees. According to their website, Isaacson, Miller is a national executive search firm which has conducted over 8,500 searches in 40 years.

In the last presidential search, the University Advisory Subcommittee consisted of 20 students, faculty, staff and community stakeholders. The subcommittee’s main tasks were to seek input from the broader Ohio State community during the search.

Susan Olesik, professor of chemistry and biochemistry and faculty representative on the board’s Academic Affairs, Student Life and Research Committee, and David Frantz, faculty emeritus in the Department of English, served as co-chairs of the subcommittee.

Olesik said she could not comment on her experience as co-chair of the subcommittee. Frantz could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

The University Advisory Subcommittee held six public forums — four of which were held at regional campuses — to solicit feedback from university students, faculty and staff.

In March 2020, the subcommittee released a profile outlining the traits, skills and qualities the community wanted to see in Ohio State’s 16th president.

Issacson, Miller identified 428 potential candidates and narrowed the pool down to 61. Of these candidates, seven were interviewed by the selection subcommittee and four finalists were identified before Johnson was selected, according to a June 2020 Lantern article.

The names of the other three finalists in the search were not released to the public.

In the search for former President Michael Drake , the university’s 15th president, the candidates were also kept a secret until a public records request revealed the names of a few other people considered for the position.

University Senate Secretary Ben Givens said he felt the way the university included students, faculty and staff in the last search process was effective, and he hopes a similar process is used in this search.

“They haven’t announced the process yet for this search, but we would advocate for a similar process as the last one,” Givens said.

Andrew Pierce, president of Undergraduate Student Government and a fourth-year in public policy analysis, and Vice President Derek Moore, a fourth-year in information systems, said in a letter sent to Board of Trustees Chair Hiroyuki Fujita they hope the USG president and vice president can represent the undergraduate student body in the search for the next university president.

“As the largest body representing this institution, student leaders chosen by students must have representation on the selection of an interim President and an eventual successor,” Pierce and Moore said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Two more Ohio State fraternities placed on interim suspension until further notice

KDR was placed on interim suspension until further notice Feb. 11, but no violations were listed. This house is listed as its office’s most recent address, according to KDR’s student organization page. Credit: Kathryn Shields | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus emo-cover band Flicker Fade to play live set Wednesday at Ace of Cups’ Sad Boyz night

Ace of Cups paints a quiet scene in the middle of the day, preparing for the nights ahead. Credit: Emma Dawson | Lantern Reporter. If early 2000s emo music was a staple of many students’ teenage years, there’s a place they can go to in Columbus to rage their hearts out.

Read full story

Workshop on connection between speech and Africana culture to come Thursday for United Black World Month

The Writing Center will host a workshop centered on discussions of double and multi-voicing in connection to Africana culture. Credit: Kate Shields | Lantern Reporter. The Center for the Study of Teaching and Writing is celebrating United Black World Month through a free interactive student workshop Thursday centered on discussions of double- and multi-voicing in connection to Africana culture.

Read full story

Breathe Hope to host upcoming talent show to support Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Breathe Hope is hosting a talent show on March 4 to fundraise and donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Raglow. For students with the desire to help raise money for those with cystic fibrosis, the Breathe Hope Talent Show is a way to get creative while giving back.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Erwin makes memorable return to the diamond in season-opening series

Ohio State then-junior infielder Nick Erwin (5) fires the ball to first during the Ohio State-Indiana game on April 3, 2021. Ohio State won 5-2. Credit: Gretchen Rudolph | For The Lantern.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Bailey ‘eager to get going’ as new tight ends coach

Ohio State has named Keenan Bailey as their new tight ends coach. Credit: Casey Smith | LTV Sports Producer. The path for Keenan Bailey toward becoming Ohio State’s new tight ends coach began as a journalism student at Missouri.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 16 Buckeyes secure top-4 finish in conference behind Harris’ career night at No. 12 Michigan

Ohio State redshirt junior guard Rikki Harris (1) takes contact in the lane before kicking it out. Harris’s distribution was key during No. 2 Ohio State’s (19-0) 84-54 win over Northwestern (6-12) in Columbus on Jan. 19. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

New Fan Zone offers interactive experiences at Blue Jackets games

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski (8), Carson Meyer (55), and Andrew Peeke (2) celebrate a goal by Meyer during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. Credit: Tim Nwachukwu | Getty Images via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Carmen Ostermann’s ‘I Am One Of Those Animals’ at the Cultural Arts Center, demonstrates how humans interact with nature and impact on birds

Carmen Ostermann’s “I Am One Of Those Animals” exhibition is on display at the Cultural Arts Center in downtown Columbus. Credit: Jake Holler. Inspired by humanity’s relationship with nature and the contrast between beauty and destruction, artist Carmen Ostermann presents her first solo show, “I Am One Of Those Animals,” at the Cultural Arts Center.

Read full story

Jones Tower residents have experienced water issues, left temporarily without water Feb. 13

Residents of Jones Tower have experienced many maintenance issues, including scalding hot water and leaks. Credit: Ris Twigg | Lantern File Photo. Students residing in Jones Tower may be experiencing deja vu after waking up Feb. 13 with no water.

Read full story

Beauty burnout: Exploring TikTok’s effects on self-love and plastic surgery trends

The TikTok logo is displayed outside a TikTok office on December 20, 2022 in Culver City, California. Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images via TNS. When social media users are bombarded with beauty-related content, one’s self-confidence can be affected.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State receives nearly $2 million in funding to elevate African studies program and community engagements

Mellon Foundation funding will help support the initiatives of AAAS’ Comunity Extension Center, like its annual Juneteenth celebration. Courtesy of Monica Stigler. Ohio State’s Department of African American and African Studies received an almost $2 million boost to continue its 50-year history of education and community engagement focused on the Black experience in Columbus.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Buckeyes begins Mosiello era with split against UConn at Snowbird Classic

Ohio State baseball picked up two wins and two losses against UConn this weekend. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Bill Mosiello era for Buckeye baseball is here. Ohio State split its season-opening series against Big East favorite UConn over the weekend in Florida, taking the series opener 3-0 and the finale 10-5 to win two of the first four games with Mosiello at the helm.

Read full story

New app designed to catch signs of heart failure through speech patterns

Heart rate variability (HRV) offers insights into recovery from illness, injury or exercise, can track levels of physical and emotional stress, and even act as a predictor of cardiac failure. Advances in technology, including image sensors, now make HRV measurement accessible to anyone with a chest strap or smartphone. Credit: Dreamstime via TNS.

Read full story
5 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes make history, earn first ever WCHA title in road series split against No. 6 Wisconsin

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team earned its first WCHA regular season title this weekend. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team headed into this weekend looking to win the Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular season championship for the first time in program history, and despite a series split, the team came away victorious.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Softball: Buckeyes finish 1-3 after tough schedule at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Ohio State softball team went 1-3 during the ACC/Big Ten challenge in Clemson, South Carolina, over the weekend. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State softball came across some of its most difficult opponents on its schedule, struggling offensively to get more runs on the board in Clemson, South Carolina, during the ACC/Big Ten challenge.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: Split week for No. 10 Buckeyes against Purdue Fort Wayne, Loyola Chicago

Sophomore middle blocker Hudson Harris (15) leaps toward the ball during the Ohio State-Marysville match Jan. 20. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 10 Buckeyes ultimately saw their four-match winning streak come to an end after splitting a pair of road contests this week.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: High stakes await No. 13 Ohio State in rematch at No. 12 Michigan

Senior guard Taylor Mikesell (24) looks for her teammates during the No. 13 Ohio State-No. 2 Indiana game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-59. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Edey, Purdue too much for Ohio State 82-55, Buckeyes drop 8th straight

Junior guard Eugene Brown III (3) looks to make a play against Purdue junior center Zach Edey (15) during the Ohio State-Purdue game Sunday. Ohio State lost 82-55. Credit: Casey Smith | LTV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Offense explodes late, pushes No. 10 Buckeyes past No. 4 Michigan 4-2

The Ohio State men's hockey team celebrates a goal during the No.10-No.4 Michigan game Saturday. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Ohio State junior forward Michael Gildon (18) returns to the ice after the second period intermission during the No.10-No.4 Michigan game Saturday. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy