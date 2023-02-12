Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes take care of Cleveland State 19-12

The Lantern
Cleveland State junior midfielder Grayson Dague (24) pulls his stick away from the Ohio State ride in the No. 11 Ohio State (2-0)-Cleveland State (0-1) game. Ohio State won 19-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31jcoy_0kkSpxWp00 Players gather before the No. 11 Ohio State (2-0)-Cleveland State (0-1) game. Ohio State won 19-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SoYDR_0kkSpxWp00 Ohio State senior midfielder Carter Hilleary (40) defends the Cleveland State attack in the No. 11 Ohio State (2-0)-Cleveland State (0-1) game. Ohio State won 19-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0snhMo_0kkSpxWp00 Ohio State senior attacker Mitchell Pehlke (25) turns upfield in the No. 11 Ohio State (2-0)-Cleveland State (0-1) game. Ohio State won 19-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juZ6J_0kkSpxWp00 Cleveland State sophomore midfielder Amiri Austin (17) turns upfield in. the No. 11 Ohio State (2-0)-Cleveland State (0-1) game. Ohio State won 19-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23LcWs_0kkSpxWp00 Ohio State senior attacker Garrett Nilsen (26) drives into his defender in the No. 11 Ohio State (2-0)-Cleveland State (0-1) game. Ohio State won 19-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJhJZ_0kkSpxWp00 Ohio State senior attacker Mitchell Pehlke (25) keeps himself upright in the No. 11 Ohio State (2-0)-Cleveland State (0-1) game. Ohio State won 19-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9PmR_0kkSpxWp00 Ohio State senior goalie Skylar Wahlund (1) tries to recover a loose ball in the No. 11 Ohio State (2-0)-Cleveland State (0-1) game. Ohio State won 19-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evjaY_0kkSpxWp00 The ball pops lose on a failed Cleveland State clear in the No. 11 Ohio State (2-0)-Cleveland State (0-1) game. Ohio State won 19-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpuQN_0kkSpxWp00 Ohio State sophomore attacker Ed Shean (10) passes his defender in the No. 11 Ohio State (2-0)-Cleveland State (0-1) game. Ohio State won 19-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyWH7_0kkSpxWp00 Ohio State senior attacker Garrett Nilsen (26) finishes in tight during the No. 11 Ohio State (2-0)-Cleveland State (0-1) game. Ohio State won 19-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGz8f_0kkSpxWp00 Ohio State sophomore attacker Ed Shean (10) celebrates a goal early in the No. 11 Ohio State (2-0)-Cleveland State (0-1) game. Ohio State won 19-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05INw4_0kkSpxWp00 Ohio State freshman midfielder Dillon Magee (43) goes downhill on his defender in the No. 11 Ohio State (2-0)-Cleveland State (0-1) game. Ohio State won 19-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otpKD_0kkSpxWp00 Ohio State senior attacker Mitchell Pehlke (25) turns the corner in the No. 11 Ohio State (2-0)-Cleveland State (0-1) game. Ohio State won 19-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFa1u_0kkSpxWp00 Ohio State senior goalie Skylar Wahlund (1) makes a doorstep save during the No. 11 Ohio State (2-0)-Cleveland State (0-1) game. Ohio State won 19-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6GCf_0kkSpxWp00 Cleveland State junior midfielder Grayson Dague (24) takes the ball across the mid line during the No. 11 Ohio State (2-0)-Cleveland State (0-1) game. Ohio State won 19-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8ycs_0kkSpxWp00 An early face off goes Cleveland States way early in the No. 11 Ohio State (2-0)-Cleveland State (0-1) game. Ohio State won 19-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCLMK_0kkSpxWp00 Ohio State senior attacker Richie Lacalandra (14) bounces from pressure in the No. 11 Ohio State (2-0)-Cleveland State (0-1) game. Ohio State won 19-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5zwt_0kkSpxWp00 Ohio State senior face off man James Hogan (27) battles at midfield for a ground ball just after half in the No. 11 Ohio State (2-0)-Cleveland State (0-1) game. Ohio State won 19-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DYHYo_0kkSpxWp00 Ohio State exits the field after the No. 11 Ohio State (2-0)-Cleveland State (0-1) game. Ohio State won 19-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8XSb_0kkSpxWp00

A competitive second half followed a Buckeye scoring outburst that propelled them to victory at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium.

Goals were scored by 12 different Buckeyes Saturday contributing to their 19-12 triumph over Cleveland State (0-1) and second-straight win to start the season. Five players notched their first scores of the season for No. 11 Ohio State (2-0), and the sophomore attacker Ed Shean found the net for a career-high of five goals.

“[Shean] really stepped up, had a big game,” head coach Nick Myers said. “I was excited for him.”

Shean’s first goal, with 47 seconds left in before the second quarter, doubled as his first of many in the matchup. Shean found the net four more times and had an assist along the way, making six points on the day.

“Our faceoff guys are getting us the ball, defense is getting stops, we’re moving the ball on offense, and I was able to get opportunities that ended up in the back of the net,” Shean said.

Ohio State’s 19-12 win over Cleveland State looked a whole lot like its victory last season — dominant first half, shaky second but still coming away on top.

Coming into the game, both senior attacker Jack Myers and graduate face-off specialist Drew Blanchard were named Big Ten Players of the Week with Jack Myers the offensive player and Blanchard the specialist.

Jack Myers and Blanchard performed true to these honors, as Jack Myers became the third player to reach 100 assists in Ohio State history and passed former attacker Tre Leclaire for fifth in all-time points, now with 206. Nick Myers rested Jack Myers in the second half.

“We wanted to just do a good job of making sure that we got him the reps he needed,” Nick Myers said. “[He] played about a quarter and a half of lacrosse today, but keeping him fresh, keeping him healthy.”

Blanchard went 6-8 in faceoffs before letting younger players take the reins.

Ohio State came out of the gate ready to earn its second win. Things quickly went the Buckeyes’ way in the first quarter.

Three minutes in, Jack Myers started off the scoring for the Buckeyes, as he did last week against Air Force.

The offense continued to roll throughout the first quarter with goals from senior midfielder Connor Mitchell, graduate midfielder Kyle Borda, senior attacker Jason Knox and Shean, who did so off a Vikings turnover. Shean was assisted by Jack Myers, marking the latter’s 100th of his career.

Piggybacking off Shean was freshman midfielder Dillon Magee who scored his first goal as a Buckeye and later in the third quarter scored his second.

“I was excited to get everybody a chance to get in there today,” Nick Myers said. “It’s been great to see a lot of different scorers in the lineup.”

Cleveland State’s senior goalkeeper Cameron Logan struggled in the crease through three quarters, allowing 16 Buckeye goals and suffering a 27.3 save percentage.

On Ohio State’s side, senior goalie Skylar Wahlund allowed six goals and had six saves in the same three quarters. Freshman goalie Oran Gelinas took over for Wahlund in the fourth quarter, allowing six goals with one save.

The Viking’s scoring momentum began with Wahlund as Cleveland State seemed to find its stride with under three minutes to play in the third quarter.

A trio of uninterrupted goals found the net, credited to senior attacker Brendan Sigurdson, senior midfielder Ian McKissick and redshirt sophomore midfielder Gannon Matthews, who was named 2022 ASUN Freshman of the Year.

In the fourth quarter, those same Viking players each added another goal to the scoreboard, Sigurdson with two additional goals, to close the gap and keep the Buckeyes on their toes.

“They had a big fourth quarter, a big second half,” Nick Myers said. “Credit goes to their coaching staff and their team that hits you in transition.”

Though, it was too little too late for Cleveland State’s attempted comeback, despite outscoring the Buckeyes 6-3 in the final 15 minutes of play.

The Vikings fought back, while Nick Myers said his team didn’t look “as sharp as we were last week.”

“Too many fouls and six penalties,” Nick Myers said. “Man-up still needs to be a little crisper.”

The team will continue to work and prepare as next weekend it’ll face its biggest challenge yet, No. 19 North Carolina. This will be the final matchup of their three-game home stretch.

“We treat every week pretty similar,” Ed Shean said. “It’s more just about improving our team, so every team is a big task. So, we’re just going to focus on ourselves this week.”

Ohio State will meet the Tar Heels Feb. 19 at noon. BTN+ will broadcast.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
3K followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Football: Ohio State cancels home-and-home with Washington, will need 8th home game in 2024

Ohio State has canceled its home-and-home series with Washington in 2024 and 2025, the athletics department announced Wednesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State has canceled its home-and-home series with Washington in 2024 and 2025, the athletics department announced Wednesday .

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State researchers connect social work strategies to help older communities cope with climate change

Fiona Doherty, a doctoral student and researcher in the College of Social Work, presents “Extreme heat preparedness and coping among older adults: A rapid systematic review” at the annual Society for Social Work and Research conference held in Phoenix on Jan. 20. Courtesy of Fiona Doherty.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Mix of old and new players fuels infield’s hopes to bounce back in 2023

Ohio State baseball opens their season Friday in Florida. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Injuries and errors plagued Ohio State’s infield in 2022, leading to multiple position changes and 36 total team errors.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Summit’s Mardi Gras performers reflect on their New Orleans influences and inspirations as event draws nearer

New Basics is determined to bring their own spin to lively New Orleans style music this festival season. Credit: Courtesy of Rob Maccabee. The Summit Music Hall’s Mardi Gras Fest is bringing Bourbon Street to Summit Street with bands performing a New Orleans-style celebration in Columbus Feb. 21.

Read full story

New artificial intelligence program presents opportunities for education but raises concerns for misconduct

In this photo illustration, the welcome screen for the OpenAI “ChatGPT” app is displayed on a laptop screen on Feb. 3, 2023, in London. OpenAI, whose online chatbot ChatGPT made waves when it was debuted in December, announced this week that a commercial version of the service, called ChatGPT Plus, would soon be available to users in the United States. Credit: Leon Neal | Getty Images via TNS.

Read full story

New club has plans for Ohio State’s future of sustainability

Students attend the first Eco-Peace meeting to learn about the club. Credit: Courtesy of Aayushi Soni. Ohio State’s new student organization, Eco-Peace, hopes to can the university’s trash problem and promote sustainability.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

President Johnson’s resignation: A look into what the search for her replacement might entail

Ohio State’s search for a new University president is already underway. Courtesy of Ohio State. Many university presidential searches have two things in common: the use of a private search firm and secrecy.

Read full story
East Lansing, MI

President Johnson speaks on shooting at Michigan State, shares condolences

Three people were killed in an on-campus shooting at Michigan State University on Monday night, Feb. 13, 2023. Credit: Dreamstime via TNS. University President Kristina M. Johnson shared her thoughts and prayers for Michigan State University Tuesday after an active shooter killed three students and wounded five on its campus Monday night.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 13 Buckeyes third-quarter comeback falls short, lose 83-59 to No. 2 Indiana

Ohio State senior guard Taylor Mikesell (24) dribbles the ball during the No. 13 Ohio State-No. 2 Indiana game Monday. Ohio State lost 83-59. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Winter traditions of new and old: Campus involvement in the colder months

Scarlet and Grace Notes A Capella sings “Hang on Sloopy” during the Light Up the Lake event Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Credit: Gabe Haferman. As Ohio State students face the colder months, yearly events on campus have given both past and present students Buckeye traditions to experience.

Read full story

A window to culture: the Language of Food for United Black World Month

The Student Life Center for Belonging and Social Change will host the Language of Food for United Black World Month in the Ohio Union. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Across the globe, people of any culture — or language — can often be united by one thing: food.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Ohio State pitching staff looks to reload in 2023

Ohio State senior right-handed pitcher Will Pfennig (31) pitches the ball during Ohio State’s 11-1 loss to Campbell May 10, 2022. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In the last two years, six Ohio State pitchers were selected in the MLB Draft.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State researchers propose sustainable methods for turning food processing waste into dollar signs

Food processing waste from tomatoes can be repurposed as a filler in alternative rubber products like tires, according to researcher Katrina Cornish. Credit: Peter Volpe | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Order up: USG adding diverse food, international options to campus menu

Lunar New Year dishes from Taste of MP restaurant. Clockwise, from top: Whole chicken, whole steamed fish with ginger and scallions, fried whole shrimp, clams with black bean sauce. Credit: Mel Melcon | Los Angeles Times via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

President Johnson’s resignation: A look into the what the search for her replacement might entail

Ohio State’s search for a new University president is already underway. Courtesy of Ohio State. Many university presidential searches have two things in common: the use of a private search firm and secrecy.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Board of Trustees to discuss construction of replacement ice rink facility Thursday

The anticipation for construction of a standalone, ice hockey-specific facility at Ohio State might become a reality sooner than many think. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Softball: Buckeyes split weekend at Black & Gold Classic

Ohio State stayed consistent in each of its four games in Florida from strong pitching and critical contact at the plate as it got the 2023 season underway. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Indiana visits No. 13 Ohio State in Big Ten rematch

Senior guard Taylor Mikesell (24) and redshirt junior guard Rikki Harris (1) sit on the bench during introductions prior to the No. 13 Ohio State-Minnesota game Wednesday. Ohio State won 93-63. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State falls flat 62-41 to Michigan State, losing streak extends to season-long 6 games

Ohio State junior forward Zed key (23) tosses in a dunk prior to the Ohio State (11-14)-Michigan State (16-9) mens basketball game this Sunday in Columbus. Ohio State lost 62-41. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State leaves South Bend winless in series against Notre Dame

The No. 7 Ohio State men’s hockey team was unable to leave South Bend, Indiana, with a win over Notre Dame this weekend. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In a season where every game matters down the stretch in the Big Ten standings, No. 7 Ohio State was unable to get a win against Notre Dame over the weekend.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy