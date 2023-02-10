Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall 69-63 in nailbiter against Northwestern

The Lantern
The Ohio State mens baketball team breaks during the Ohio State-Northwestern game in Columbus on Thursday. Ohio State lost 69-63. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485foY_0kiaGdiK00 Ohio State freshman guard Bruce Thornton (2) is introduced into the starting lineup before the Ohio State-Northwestern game Thursday. Ohio State lost 69-63. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dacAy_0kiaGdiK00 Ohio State freshman guard Bruce Thornton (2) directs the Buckeye offense during the Ohio State-Northwestern game in Columbus on Thursday. Ohio State lost 69-63. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkeQ3_0kiaGdiK00 Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) takes contact as he drives to the rim during Ohio States 69-63 loss to Northwestern in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpIqY_0kiaGdiK00 The Northwestern bench heckles the buckeyes during the Ohio State-Northwestern game in Columbus on Thursday. Ohio State lost 69-63. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oh8d8_0kiaGdiK00 A young fan sits with Brutus during the Ohio State-Northwestern game in Columbus on Thursday. Ohio State lost 69-63. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vj7ML_0kiaGdiK00 Ohio State freshman guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) shoots a jumper over a defender during the Ohio State-Northwestern game Thursday. Ohio State lost 69-63. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPKHH_0kiaGdiK00 Ohio State junior forward Zed Key (23) runs back on defense during the Ohio State-Northwestern game Thursday. Ohio State lost 69-63. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27vykK_0kiaGdiK00 Ohio State freshman guard Bruce Thornton (2) pulls up from the midrange during the Ohio State-Northwestern game in Columbus on Thursday. Ohio State lost 69-63. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sU4nj_0kiaGdiK00 Ohio State freshman guard Bruce Thornton (2) dives for a loose ball in the Ohio State-Northwestern game in Columbus on Thursday. Ohio State lost 69-63. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WilKY_0kiaGdiK00 Ohio State senior guar Justice Sueing (14) looks back at his bench following a made shot during Ohio States 69-63 loss to Northwestern in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJJzu_0kiaGdiK00 Ohio State freshman center Felix Okpara (34) plays defense during the Ohio State-Northwestern game Thursday. Ohio State lost 69-63. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0euJvm_0kiaGdiK00 Ohio State freshman guard Bruce Thornton (2) looks to shoot the ball during the Ohio State-Northwestern game Thursday. Ohio State lost 69-63. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMijc_0kiaGdiK00 Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) pulls up from three during The Ohio-Northwestern game in Columbus on Thursday. Ohio State lost 69-63. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WolOd_0kiaGdiK00 The Ohio State crowd watches on as The Buckeyes shoot free throws during the Ohio State-Northwestern game in Columbus on Thursday. Ohio State lost 69-63. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pthI_0kiaGdiK00 ZR_MBBxNorthwestern_3 GalleryOhio State head coach Chris Holtmann coaches from the sideline during the Ohio State-Northwestern game Thursday. Ohio State lost 69-63. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NMGAp_0kiaGdiK00 Ohio State graduate guard Issac Likelele (13) hits an easy layup during the Ohio State-Northwestern game in Columbus on Thursday. Ohio State lost 69-63. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4dit_0kiaGdiK00 Ohio State junior forward Zed Key (23) looks for the ball during the Ohio State-Northwestern game Thursday. Ohio State lost 69-63. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11njfv_0kiaGdiK00 Ohio State freshman guard Bruce Thornton (2) attempts to steal the ball during the Ohio State-Northwestern game Thursday. Ohio State lost 69-63. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJUrj_0kiaGdiK00 Ohio State graduate guard Isaac Likekele (13) dribbles around a defender during the Ohio State-Northwestern game Thursday. Ohio State lost 69-63. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ie17V_0kiaGdiK00

Ohio State was on the wrong side of a single-digit decision yet again.

Despite not trailing by more than nine points in the second half, the Buckeyes (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten) dropped their 10th conference game for the first time in five seasons after falling 69-63 Thursday to Northwestern (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten).

Redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing scored five-consecutive points to chisel Ohio State’s 61-52 deficit down to four with 3:37 left following a jump shot.

The Buckeyes sank just one bucket from that point forward.

Wildcats redshirt senior guard Chase Audige made a 3-pointer to end Sueing’s run with 2:04 left, and junior center Matthew Nicholson hammered home a dunk with 44 seconds left to keep the Buckeyes at bay.

Ohio State lost for a for a 10th time in its past 11 games, and nine of those have been decided by nine points or fewer.

The Buckeyes couldn’t figure it out from 3-point range, going 1-of-14 to post their worst mark of the season beyond the arc.

Sueing’s 19 points tied for the most among all scorers and served as his most since posting 21 at Maryland Jan. 8. He went 7-of-11 from the field.

Freshman guard Bruce Thornton, one game removed from recording a career-best 22 points, followed with 12 points while junior forward Zed Key had 10 rebounds.

Northwestern guards senior Boo Buie and sophomore Brooks Barnhizer had 19 points apiece, and Audige had 12 points.

The first half saw a tilt between both teams, as the Buckeyes scored 18 of their 25 points in the paint while Northwestern made five 3-pointers. Ohio State went 0-of-9 from distance to begin the game.

Behind a score-flipping jumper by first-year forward Nick Martinelli at the buzzer, the Wildcats led 28-27 after the opening period. Ohio State made five-consecutive buckets more than midway through the first half to lead 25-19 with 3:58 left.

Ohio State finished shooting 50 percent from the field and with a 35-24 rebounding edge but turned it over 15 times off which the Wildcats scored 16 points.

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans will next venture to Columbus and contest the Buckeyes, as Ohio State rounds out a two-game home stretch at 1 p.m. Sunday. CBS will broadcast.

