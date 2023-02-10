Columbus, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Ohio State downs McKendree 3-1 in conference opener

The Ohio State men’s volleyball team took on McKendree on Thursday night in Columbus. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

The No. 13 Ohio State men’s volleyball team opened up its conference slate with a 3-1 set victory over McKendree Thursday in front of a boisterous Covelli Center crowd.

The Buckeyes (8-3, 1-0 Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association) played a tight four sets, as the Bearcats (5-3, 0-1 MIVA) kept three of the four sets within four points. Senior middle blocker Samuel Clark led Ohio State with 24 match kills.

“I think our defense did a really good job tonight, especially our middles,” redshirt freshman libero Grant Strong said.

Strong shared how up against the Bearcats, the team was able to work together, with each player having their own moment in the game to gain the point.

With both teams putting out their best on the court, the fans sat on the edge of their seats as long rallies were played throughout each set, testing each team’s quick reactions and endurance.

The first set began at a slow pace for the Buckeyes, with the Bearcats about to gain the first three points of the match until an Ohio State challenge for a Bearcat ball touch changed the tides. After the challenge was successful, the Buckeyes began to pick up their pace tying with the Bearcats 12 times.

By set point, the Bearcats were at 23 points, but a kill from junior setter Noah Platfoot hit the ground, the Buckeyes celebrated as they won the first set 25-23.

“We were all hyped,” Strong said. “Noah doesn’t get too many opportunities to do that so to put the ball away in the last point of the first set was huge.”

Platfoot said when he saw the opportunity to hit presented in front of him, excitement took over more than his nerves.

“Setters don’t get that many chances to kill balls,” Platfoot said. “I just went up there and just tried to put it away quick.”

The Buckeyes began to play a game of catch up during the second set, as the Bearcats maintained a lead of three points throughout the majority of the second set.

At 20-17, favoring the Bearcats, the Buckeyes pushed through and tied the match after a service error, forcing McKendree into a timeout, 20-20.

The fight continued as both teams tied at point 21 and 22, until McKendree won set point through a line kill, leaving the Buckeyes behind 22-25.

Platfoot shared that he noticed moments in the set where offensive communication lacked on the court.

“We’re communicating on defense but a lack of communication on offensive threw the tempos off, threw the hits off, so we could be a little bit more crisp to put balls away quicker,” Platfoot said.

Coming into the third said, Strong said the team was communicative in making sure it remembered its training and practice.

“Just play the volleyball that we know we can play and train every day,” Strong said.

The third set became a mix of attack and service errors and kills from both sides of the court.

With the Bearcats leading 11-9, Ohio State called for a timeout. And after those 75 seconds to regain composure, the Buckeyes took the next seven points, 16-11.

Point 19 for the Buckeyes was made through a strategic fake-out with sophomore middle blocker Cole Young jumping high for the hit only for the ball to pass him, as junior outside Jacob Pasteur came up from behind for the kill.

The hype took pause as freshman opposite hitter Shane Wetzel limped after his point 23 kill and was helped off the court. Wetzel sat out for the rest of the match.

Strong said Wetzel coming in mid-match and experiencing that injury was tough.

“He did a great job when he was,” Grant said. “It was very sad to see that happen for him.”

Platfoot said it can be difficult to come back after seeing a teammate injured during a play, but he believed the team did a good job coming back and winning the set.

“It’s terrible to see that happen, especially in that position,” Platfoot said.

The Buckeyes pushed through with their energy to win the third set 25-18.

During the fourth set, the Buckeyes took control and maintained the lead throughout its entirety.

The Buckeyes won the match after the Bearcats didn’t dive for the ball quick enough, leaving the final score 25-21.

The Buckeyes will face Lewis Saturday at 7 p.m., and the game will broadcast on BTN+ streaming.

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State

