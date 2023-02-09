Softball: Ohio State ready to kick off another season in Florida this weekend

Ohio State women’s softball opens their season on Friday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

After losing a close contest to second-seeded Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal and playing three games in the Knoxville Regional of the NCAA Tournament, the Buckeyes and their new-look team are ready to compete this 2023 season.

The Buckeyes head down to Orlando, Florida, this weekend to play four games, kicking off their season against Georgia Friday. They will continue with games against Boise State and UCF Saturday and close their opening weekend with UMass Sunday.

Head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly is entering her 11th season with the Buckeyes. Schoenly holds a .617 winning percentage with a 303-188-1 record in her career at Ohio State, the best in program history.

Schoenly said she doesn’t have a starting lineup just yet, as it will take a few games to see where the players are at and how they play.

“Our schedule is very competitive early, so we’re going to be able to see who’s going to rise to the competition level early,” Schoenly said. “I think that’ll help us face the music and figure out how we’re going to have our energy and our fluids together.”

The Buckeyes went 36-17 last season and 13-9 in the Big Ten, but fell short in the Big Ten Tournament.

Senior outfielder Tegan Cortelletti said the Buckeyes are concentrated on perfecting their skills, so they are ready on day one.

“We come out of the gate strong with Georgia,” Cortelletti said. “Last year, we had a couple of games to get acclimated and get ready for the season.”

The Buckeyes have a versatile team this season with players ready to play multiple positions at any given moment.

Sophomore infielder Kaitlyn Farley said the team is working together to have a good mentality for the season.

“I feel like we have a lot of versatility this year,” Farley said. “A lot of people have grown, and I feel like we have a lot of different options for a lot of different positions, and I feel like anyone can step in at any given moment.”

Schoenly said she is confident in her pitching staff, offering differing personalities and styles. The staff consists of five pitchers, and three of them are freshmen.

“There’s going to be reasons why we can choose different people, and I think they can all have success, so we don’t really treat our freshmen like freshmen,” Schoenly said. “They’re going to get thrown in the fire here quick, but they’ve played so much softball in their life that they’re 100 percent prepared for it.”

The Buckeyes open the season playing over a month of away games before their home opener March 21, and junior utility player Kirsten Eppele said it will help prepare her team for the season.

“I think especially knowing we’re starting the year off playing some pretty competitive teams,” Eppele said. “So, I think being able to see competitive teams, and then, bring that experience back into the Big Ten play, that really helps us.”

Cortelletti said every game matters, nonconference or not, with the team playing every game like it is the championship.

“It’s a battle, every single game, no game is won before you walk on the field, which is cool because at any given moment, anything can change,” Cortelletti said. “Knowing that you have a common goal with all of these teams, and who’s going to do something different, and who’s going to compete and who’s going to go forward.”

The Buckeyes start their season early Friday at 11 a.m. in Orlando against Georgia which finished 43-18 last year.